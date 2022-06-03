Diablo Immortal: How to Repair PC and Mobile Client

Being a massive download and a newly released game, it is possible that your Diablo Immortal files might get corrupted or you need to fix some error with the game. That is where the repair feature comes in which thankfully Blizzard added to the game so you don’t have to install from scratch. This guide will cover complete details on how you can repair PC and Mobile clients in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: How to Repair PC Client

For repairing the Diablo Immortal PC client, log in to the Battle.net launcher and click the gear icon. You can find this icon right next to the play button.

Click the Scan and Repair button there, and it will check and fix your current client. Sometimes you may have to download some files, so stay connected to the internet while following these steps.

It is better to use a wired connection, so the download doesn’t get interrupted.

Diablo Immortal: How to Repair Mobile Client

This next portion of the guide will teach you how to repair the Diablo Immortal Mobile Client for both Android and iPhones.

The solution is pretty much the same for the mobile client as well. You have to open the client screen and tap the Wrench and Screw icon on the left side of the screen. A pop-up to repair the client will appear on the screen.

Just tap the OK button and wait for the client’s repair to complete. After that, you can test the game, and if you are still facing the issue, you can try the solution given below for both Android and iOS.

For Android

Head to the phone settings, find App Manager, look for the Diablo Immortal, and tap on it. Now clear the cache data and try to open the game. This might fix the issue. If you are still facing the issue, consider reinstalling the game using the Play Store.

For iOS

To repair the iOs client, head to the Settings and tap the General tab. After that, enter the iPhone Storage and search for Diablo Immortal.

Tap on it and enter the app settings, and select Offload app. Now check again if you can open the game or not. If this doesn’t fix your issue, you should reinstall a fresh copy of Diablo Immortal from the App Store.

To avoid losing your progress in such issues, you should log in to your Battle.net account as soon as possible and save your progress there. In this way, you can recover your account and don’t have to play the game from the start after reinstalling.