How to Enable Cross Progression in Diablo Immortal, Crossplay Tips

Diablo Immortal is offering a crossplay feature so that the players can enjoy the game on all the platforms from the same point they left it on another platform. Most players love this feature as they can enjoy the game from the same point on PC and Mobile. This guide will cover how to enable cross-progression in Diablo Immortal.

How to Enable Cross Progression in Diablo Immortal

Setting up the cross-progression in Diablo Immortal is pretty simple. All you need is a Battle.net account.

Log in to your Battle.net account on your mobile phone and use the same details on the PC to enjoy the game from where you left it on Mobile.

Note that when you install the game on your Mobile, it automatically logs you in as a guest, and you can play the game normally, but progress will only be saved to your Mobile.

You cannot use the guest account to play the game on a PC. So if you want to enjoy cross progression in Diablo Immortal, you have to log in to your Battle.net account.

To log in to the Battle.net account on the mobile device, you can follow these steps.

Click the avatar icon on the top left corner of your screen.

Use the “connect your account” screen to log in to your existing net account or create a new one.

After logging in to your Battle.net account, click the option to link Diablo Immortal to it.

These steps are what you need to do to enable the crossplay feature of Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Crossplay Tips

For crossplay, it is better to use the existing Battle.net account rather than creating a new one so you can manage things easily.

Some levels can be progressed more easily on Mobile than on PC, so you can also take advantage of that. You can play some levels on Mobile and PC and progress quickly.

Now that you know how to enable cross-progression in Diablo Immortal, you can level up your character fast on your phone and keep on playing on your pc or vice versa.