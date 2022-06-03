Diablo Immortal Keeps Crashing on iPhone, Android

Many players are enjoying Diablo Immortal on their mobiles, but some report that the game keeps crashing on iPhones and Android. The game will randomly close and you are forced to start it again. This guide will tell you complete details of how you can fix the Diablo Immortal crashing issue on Android and iOS.

Diablo Immortal Fix for Crashing Issue on Android

The first thing that you will need to make sure of if you are facing the crashing issue is whether you met the minimum requirements to play or not.

The minimum requirements to play Diablo Immortal on android devices are given below.

GPU: Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3

Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3 CPU: Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 660

Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 660 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB OS: Android OS 5.0

Android OS 5.0 Storage: At least 2.4 GB

If you are sure that it’s not a requirement-related issue, you can try the following solutions.

Make sure you are using the latest version of the Diablo Immortal.

You can also try restarting the device and game to fix the issue.

Cleaning cache is very helpful in such cases so try that as well.

The last solution to fix the Diablo Immortal crashing issue on Android is reinstalling the game.

Diablo Immortal Fix for Crashing Issue on iOS

The first thing that you will need to make sure of if you are facing the crashing issue on an iOS device is whether you met the minimum requirements to play Diablo Immortal or not.

The minimum requirements to play Diablo Immortal on iOS devices are given below.

Hardware: iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S OS: iOS 11

iOS 11 Storage:3 GB

If you are sure that you met the minimum requirements to play this game, you can try the following solutions to fix the Diablo Immortal crashing issue.

Make sure you are using the latest version of the Diablo Immortal.

You can also try restarting the device and game to fix the issue.

The last solution to fix the crash issue on iOS is reinstalling the game.

If none of this fixes your crashing issue on both Android and iOS, you can go to the troubleshooting portal of these operating systems and report the issue.