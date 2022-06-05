To help you out creating the best builds for the Monk class in Diablo Immortal, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be listing down the best Diablo Immortal Monk Builds for each type of playstyle and activity in the game, including Solo, Group, PvP, PvE and Leveling.

Diablo Immortal Best Monk Builds

Diablo Immortal Monk PvP Build

Skills : Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm, Seven-Sided Strike

: Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm, Seven-Sided Strike Stats and Attributes : Strength, Fortitude, Willpower

: Strength, Fortitude, Willpower Paragons : Vanquisher, Survivor

: Vanquisher, Survivor Weapon : Dragon’s Indignation and eye of the Storm

: Dragon’s Indignation and eye of the Storm Set Items : Grace of the Flagellant

: Grace of the Flagellant Armor : Breath of Incense

: Breath of Incense Gems: Everlasting Torment, Berserker’s Eye, Fervant Fang

Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm and Seven-Sided Strike will synergize perfectly if you use these skills in this specific order. Cyclone Strike will pull enemies in, Exploding Palm will deal damage and inflict a Bleed debuff on them, then Seven-Sided Strike will blow them up.

As the Monk is a melee class, the most important attribute will always be Strength. Willpower will increase the duration of your Bleed debuff and Fortitude will increase your survivability.

For the Paragons, the ones you should start with are Vanquisher and Survivor. The former will increase your damage output while the latter will help keep you alive in battle.

For the weapons, there is no better choice than the Dragon’s Indignation. This main hand weapon will allow your Seven-Sided Strike skill to continuously burn its targets. For your off-hand, the best weapon choice is Eye of the Storm as it increases the Cyclone radius from Cyclone Strike by 20%.

For the set items, we have chosen Grace of the Flagellant due to the raw damage increase it’ll give you.

For armor, Breath of Incense is the way to go. This armor set allows Seven-Sided Strike to cause the Exploding Palm explosion when it kills Bleeding targets.

The Berserker’s Eye, Fervant Fang and Everlasting Torment Gems will work together to increase your overall damage in different ways.



Diablo Immortal Monk Leveling Build

Skills : Mystic Strike, Wave Strike, Imprisoned Fist

: Mystic Strike, Wave Strike, Imprisoned Fist Stats : Strength, Fortify, Vitality

: Strength, Fortify, Vitality Paragons : Vanquisher, Survivor

: Vanquisher, Survivor Weapon: Power of Undulation

Power of Undulation Armor: Isolation’s Path

Isolation’s Path Set Items : Feasting Baron’s Pack

: Feasting Baron’s Pack Gems: Chip of Stoned Flesh, Power & Command, Pain of Subjugation, Ca’arsen’s Invigoration

If you want to destroy all of your opponents as quickly as possible to level up your Monk as fast as you can, this build is the way to go.

Mystic Strike will allow you to dash straight into the opponent, whom you can then immobilize using Imprisoned Fist and then finish off using Wave Strike.

The extra health and armor you get from Fortify and Vitality will help keep you alive during battle.

The Feasting Baron’s Pack set will be the MVP of this build as it will increase the duration of your immobilize debuff by 30% and then significantly increase your damage against immobilized enemies.

The Pain of Subjugation and Chip of Stoned Flesh Gems will further increase your damage against enemies immobilized enemies while Power & Command and Ca’arsen’s Invigoration will increase your raw damage output and attack speed.

For weapons, we have chosen Power of Undulation as it will allow Wave Strike to continuously release energy waves.

For armor, we have chosen Isolation’s Path as it increases the maximum charges of Imprisoned Fist by 1.

And for the Paragons, Vanquisher and Survivor are the two Paragon trees that you’ll need for any kind of Monk build.



Diablo Immortal Monk Solo Build

Skills : Flying Kick, Shield of Zen, Wave Strike

: Flying Kick, Shield of Zen, Wave Strike Stats : Strength, Fortitude, Willpower

: Strength, Fortitude, Willpower Paragons : Vanquisher, Survivor

: Vanquisher, Survivor Weapons : Intervening Law, Spokes of the Wheel

: Intervening Law, Spokes of the Wheel Armor : Grace’s Bounty

: Grace’s Bounty Set Items : Windloft Perfection

: Windloft Perfection Gems: Blood-Soaked Jade, Power & Command, Trickshot Gem, Chained Death

The idea for this build is to make your Monk self-reliant. This will allow you to clear dungeons and complete all sorts of activities without the need of allies.

Flying Kick and Wave Strike will not only deal damage to enemies, but these skills will also knock them away. Shield of Zen will create a shield for your whole team.

Being able to deal damage, create space between yourself and enemies, and protect yourself using some sort of shield are the three factors you need to look for in a build when it comes to PvE use; which is why these skills were chosen.

Defense is just as important, if not more important than offense when it comes to PvE activities, so we have gone with Fortitude and Willpower as our main attributes in addition to Strength.

For weapons, we have chosen Intervening Law and Spokes of the Wheel. Intervening Law will allow you to deal damage using the defensive Shield of Zen skill while Spokes of the Wheel will grant your Flying Kick skill the ability to increase all damage by 10%.

For armor, we have gone with Grace’s Bounty. This armor set will transform Flying Kick into Spinning Kick, which will allow you to damage several enemies at once using this skill.

The Windloft Perfection set has been chosen due to the increased movement speed and damage it gives, and also the shield ability you gain with 6 set items equipped.

Blood-Soaked Jade will increase your movement speed, Trickshot Gems will decrease the energy consumption of Channeled Skills, Chained Death will increase damage exponentially and Power & Command will allow you to summon minions to fight alongside you.



Diablo Immortal Monk Group/Rift Build

Skills : Cyclone Strike, Seven-Sided Strike, Exploding Palm

: Cyclone Strike, Seven-Sided Strike, Exploding Palm Stats : Strength, Willpower, Fortitude

: Strength, Willpower, Fortitude Paragons : Vanquisher, Survivor

: Vanquisher, Survivor Weapons : Dragon’s Indignation, Reaching Rebuke

: Dragon’s Indignation, Reaching Rebuke Armor : Breath of Incense

: Breath of Incense Gems: Berserker’s Eye, Blood-Soaked Jade, Lightning Core

When it comes to a build for Group use, your abilities need to be useful for your entire team, instead of just you. The whole point of Rifts is to clear them as fast as possible and that is where this group build comes in.

Cyclone Strike will pull all nearby enemies towards you, allowing your allies to easily strike several enemies with their attacks at once. Seven-Sided Strike is a great AoE attack and Exploding Palm will does high damage over time by inflicting Bleed.

Fortitude will help keep you alive during battle so you can continue to assist your teammates, while Willpower will increase the potency of the bleed from Exploding Palm, allowing you to deal significantly more damage.

For weapons, we have chosen Dragon’s Indignation and Reaching Rebuke. Dragon’s Indignation is a must-have when you’re using the Seven-Sided Strike skill. Reaching Rebuke is used as it’ll add-on a great AoE damaging skill to Exploding Palm.

For armor, we have selected Breath of Incense. This armor set allows Seven-Sided Strike to cause the Exploding Palm explosion when it kills Bleeding targets.

Berserker’s Eye, will increase your raw damage output, Lightning Core will allow you to perform deadly AoE attacks and Blood-Soaked Jade will grant a boost to your movement speed.



Diablo Immortal Monk Hybrid Build

Skills : Fists of Thunder, Seven-Sided Strike, Shield of Zen

: Fists of Thunder, Seven-Sided Strike, Shield of Zen Stats : Strength, Willpower, Vitality

: Strength, Willpower, Vitality Paragons : Vanquisher, Survivor

: Vanquisher, Survivor Weapons : Dragon’s Indignation

: Dragon’s Indignation Armor : Breath of Incense

: Breath of Incense Gems: Unity Crystal, Echoing Shade, Power & Command

This Monk Hybrid build is designed to perform well in all aspects of the game. It uses the best features of the different builds to become an all-rounded build itself.

Fists of Thunder will be your main damaging skill and it will be even more powerful when synergized with Seven-Sided Strike. Shield of Zen will be your defensive skill.

Willpower and Vitality are chosen as the primary attributes, in addition to Strength. Willpower will increase the potency of the debuffs that you inflict while also protecting you from enemy debuffs. Vitality will help keep you alive by increasing your Life.

For weapons, you need to have Dragon’s Indignation in your main hand as we’re using Seven-Sided Strike in this build. For your other weapon, choose whichever one suits your preferences.

For armor, you should always go with Breath of Incense when using the Seven-Sided Strike skill.

The Unity Crystal Gem will increase the damage of your team and decrease the damage taken by them, so it will be extremely useful in Group use. Echoing Shade will give you the ability to create up to 3 clones of yourself to fight alongside you, which will help out a lot in PvE. Finally, Power & Command will increase your raw damage output.

Diablo Immortal Best Attributes For Monk

Since Monk is a melee class, the most important attribute for Monks is Strength. Not only will Strength increase the Combat Rating of Monks by 1 per point, it will also raise their damage by 0.33 per point.

After that, the next best attributes for Monk are Fortitude and Willpower. Fortitude will help keep your Monk alive by increasing Armor, and it’ll also give a damage buff by increasing Armor Penetration.

And if your Monk build applies lots of debuffs to the enemy (such as Bleed), Willpower will increase your damage output by raising the potency of these debuffs.

Diablo Immortal Best Skills For Monk

The Monk’s starter skill, Fist of Thunder, happens to be arguably the best skill the Monk has. Not only does it have great damage, it also allows the Monk to quickly travel around the battlefield.

Exploding Palm is another great Monk skill. It’s the best crowd-control skill the Monk class has.

Seven-Sided Strike and Shield of Zen are also some great skills. The former is a pure damage skill, while the latter is the best defensive skill the Monk has.

Diablo Immortal Best Weapons For Monk

By far, the best weapon for the Monk class is Dragon’s Indignation. This weapon allows the Seven-Sided Strike skill to continuously Burn enemies, which results in an insane damage increase in damage output.

Another great weapon choice for the Monk class is Spokes of the Wheel. This weapon grants your Flying Skill the ability to increase your damage output (from all attacks) by 10% for a short while.

Finally, Power of Undulation is another weapon to keep in mind when you’re creating a Monk build. This weapon allows the Wave Strike skill to continuously release energy waves.

Diablo Immortal Best Armor For Monk

The best armor set for the Monk class is Breath of Incense. This armor set makes the already overpowered Seven-Sided Strike skill even more powerful by allowing it to cause the Exploding Palm explosion whenever it kills a Bleeding target.

Grace’s Bounty is another great armor set for the Monk class. This armor set transforms Flying Kick into Spinning Kick, which allows you to damage several enemies at once using this skill; instead of just damaging single targets.

Enlightenment’s Blessing is a great armor set to use if you’re using the Shield of Zen skill. It increases your movement speed by 25% during Shield of Zen and allows you to phase through enemies.

Diablo Immortal Best Paragons For Monk

For the Monk Class, the best Paragon trees to invest in are Vanquisher and Survivor. Vanquisher increases melee damage, so it’s the perfect fit for the Monk.

And since the Monk is all about getting up close and personal with enemies, having the cheat-death ability from the Survivor tree comes in extremely handy.