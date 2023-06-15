Diablo 4 Uznu, The Annihilator Boss Guide

The Act 6 of Diablo 4 has the highest ratios of bosses than any other Act in the campaign. It also has one of the most difficult bosses you will face is Uznu, the Annihilator. This is mainly due to the sheer variety of attacks he has in his arsenal.

Uznu is a demon commander who wields a giant sword which he uses to inflict damage on his opponents. We have prepared this guide to help you defeat Uznu, the Annihilator in Diablo 4.

Where to find Uznu, the Annihilator in Diablo 4

Uznu, the Annihilator is a mandatory boss whom you’ll have to defeat to progress into the main story. You will find this demon commander in the Residential District, Caldeum during the main quest called Scouring of Caldeum. However, taking part in this quest requires you to be level 40 or above.

As you investigate the rooftop during the main quest, you will trigger a boss fight with Unzu, the Annihilator. This happens right after defeating the two Elite enemies accompanied by the Spawn of the Damned. So when you defeat these enemies, it’s your cue to get ready.

How to defeat Uznu in Diablo 4

Uznu, the Annihilator is one of the few bosses in Diablo 4 that do not summon any minions to aid them in a fight. However, this still doesn’t make your job any easier.

He uses two main attacks against you: Fire Breath and Fire Bombardment. During Fire Breath, Uznu spits out fire and spreads it across the area.

In the other attack, he flies above the ground and drops three consecutive fireballs. He then smashes his sword into the ground to finish the Fire Bombardment attack.

Both attacks are deadly and can inflict damage enough to drop your health in half. Needless to say, avoid getting hit by both attacks. Follow this up by moving to the back of the boss and attacking his legs.

Since Uznu, the Annihilator performs most of his attacks on the front, you can deal most damage by attacking from the back. Continue with this strategy to eventually kill Uznu, the Annihilator.

Uznu rewards and loot

As you manage to defeat the demon commanded, Uznu, the Annihilator in Diablo 4, you will be rewarded with Cathedral Crest and plenty of Gold.