Diablo 4 Unique Daggers Guide

Diablo 4 Unique Daggers provide unique bonuses that take your close-quarter combats to the next level. Daggers are light-weighted weapons, making you fast and agile on the battlefield.

With unique daggers, you get different stats boosts, including a better chance of landing a critical strike, inflicting additional damage to the enemies, and experiencing higher mobility while in combat.

You can also trigger modifiers for unique effects by fulfilling certain conditions such as killing an elite enemy and such.

Having a good unique dagger is central to any good Rogue build in Diablo 4.

Asheara’s Khanjar (Rogue)

Asheara’s Khanjar is the first of two Rogue-exclusive unique daggers that drop randomly in Diablo 4. This is one of the best unique items you can get for a Rogue build because it increases your attack speed to increase your damage per second.

Furthermore, Asheara’s Khanjar gives you a temporary damage boost after killing an elite enemy, making this an important unique dagger to wield while running dungeons in D4.

Condemnation (Rogue)

Condemnation is another unique dagger for the class of Rogue in Diablo that will benefit players substantially during combat. With this dagger, your core skills will deal massive boosted damage if you use three combo points.

Moreover, with this weapon in your hand, you can generate combo points more quickly as it improves that rate of generation by 30 percent with your basic skills. So it is a win-win situation for you in all ways.