How To Skip Cutscenes In Diablo 4

Everyone who starts out Diablo 4 is going to want to know just how to skip all of the cutscenes and dialogues to save their precious time.

If you are playing the game for the first time, you should enjoy the cutscenes and dialogues of the main storyline, side quests, and side activities.

However, if you are leveling up multiple characters in Diablo 4, it can become frustrating to wait for each cinematic to end, especially if you want to hit level 50 as fast as possible to run dungeons.

Thankfully, there is an easy way to skip every cutscene and dialogue in Diablo 4.

How to skip cutscenes, dialogues, and cinematics in Diablo 4

As soon as a cutscene starts, or an NPC starts talking, you are going to see an option at the bottom of the screen to either skip the entire scene or fast-forward to the next dialogue in case you are a fast reader.

For players playing Diablo 4 on consoles, you need to hold the Circle or B button on your PlayStation or Xbox controller respectively to skip cinematics. In the case of conversations, press the X or A button.

For PC players, you can just hold Escape on your keyboard to skip conversations and cutscenes, or Left-Click on your mouse to advance to the next dialogue.

Do note that regardless of platform, you need to hold the button for a couple of seconds to go past a cutscene or cinematic in Diablo 4. For conversations and dialogues, you only need to press the button.

Can’t skip cutscenes and dialogues in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 was just released and hence, there are bound to be some bugs and glitches that will be ironed out in upcoming patches and updates.

While playing Diablo 4 on PC, you are going to notice sometimes that the option to either skip or advance cutscenes and dialogues has disappeared.

Since there is no other way to go past them except for watching the complete cinematic or conversation unfold, you are likely to get a bit frustrated.

The fix to being unable to skip cutscenes in Diablo 4 is actually pretty easy. All you have to do is press Alt + Tab to switch windows and press them again to return to your game. This will fix the bug.

You can do it during a cinematic as well to make appear the cutscene-skip option.