Diablo 4 Rubber Banding And Stuttering Fix

All of us blame one thing or the other whenever we lose a multiplayer game. But when it’s actually stuttering and lagging, the issue often becomes severely annoying. Such is the case in Diablo 4 as well, where frequent rubber banding and stutters are a common nuisance.

Rubber banding is a common occurrence in Diablo 4, often accompanied by stutters as well, that players suffer from frequently. Though we can’t really pinpoint the exact reason they’re caused for an individual player, we can try a few general tricks/solutions to fix the problem.

Rubber banding is a name given to the recurring teleportation to a specific location. This occurs when you’re trying to move but always end up back to the origin point after a second or two.

Stutters are the same as lagging. These can be random lag spikes or a severe drop in frame rates (FPS). Though this usually happens when the PC isn’t beefy enough to handle the display settings, that’s not necessary.

If you’re suffering from these problems, read on and get a bunch of solutions that may fix the issues.

How to reduce rubber banding, stuttering, and lag in Diablo 4

There are many factors that come into play when deciding the overall performance and the optimization of a game – especially the multiplayer aspect of it.

In most multiplayer cases, the issue is either the high latency or the server in general. Keeping that in mind, there are only a few things to consider to solve/fix the Rubber banding and Stuttering issue in D4.

Check for server Issues

The most prominent cause of Rubber banding or stuttering in D4 is a problem with the server itself. They may not be well-optimized, but then again, not everything can be perfect.

If the problem arises because of a server issue, then you really can’t do anything about it until the issue is resolved within the server itself. The time duration for that to happen may vary from minutes to hours.

You can also try to play the game at a time other than the peak hours because most issues tend to happen during peak hours when players are at maximum.

That said, the first priority whenever facing these issues would be to check if the Diablo 4 servers are down. If that’s so all you have to do is wait. If not, then it’s time to try the next step.

Check for connection issues (get a faster connection)

If the server itself isn’t at fault, then something may be wrong on the player’s end. This is most often a connection issue. This can be a result of many things as well, but here are a few common steps to solve the problem.

Use a Wired Ethernet connection instead of a Wireless connection

instead of a Update your Network Drivers

The connection issues are most often caused by a high latency/ping. Try to reduce latency as much as possible when playing the game for better performance.

Disable cross-platform play

This particular solution has worked for many Diablo 4 players since Cross-Platform play seems to be the main culprit behind stuttering and Rubber banding.

Cross-Platform play allows you to join players on different platforms, which may alter the servers. If this is the main problem, then you can turn off the option by following these steps:

Head over to Options and into the Social section

and into the section Navigate to the Cross-Network Section in Social

in Social Uncheck/Disable the Cross-Platform Play option.

Disable fullscreen optimizations

Fullscreen Optimizations can sometimes cause random stuttering and lagging in-game, even in Diablo 4. If that’s the case, then you must turn this feature off to solve the problem.

You can get access to this option by opening Steam and moving into the Library section. Here you should see a list of the games that you have. Once you see Diablo 4.exe, follow the next few steps to solve the problem.

Right-click on Diablo4.exe

Select Properties

Navigate to the Compatibility Tab

Click on the Disable Fullscreen Optimization setting.

Lower the graphics settings

If your system isn’t powerful enough to run Diablo 4 on max settings, then that may cause the Rubber banding and Stuttering Issue. To fix this problem, navigate to the in-game Graphics settings and set everything to Low.

Disable SSDP service

The SSDP Service is an internet protocol that may interfere with the game’s connection. Although this may not be a recommended fix to try first, it has fixed these problems for some of the Diablo 4 players.

Each Operating System has its own way of disabling its SSDP Service. However, all you have to do is change the SSDP Service “Startup Type” to “Disabled”.