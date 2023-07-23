Gaming on Mac has always come with its set of quirks. A major chunk of games being launched today doesn’t see a macOS version. With the release of Diablo 4, Apple enthusiasts are once again looking hopeful to play the game.

With that said, the question of How to Play Diablo 4 on Mac came to everyone’s mind and we are here to answer that along with many others so make sure to stick around till the end.

Is Diablo 4 available for macOS?

No, Diablo 4 is not available for the macOS. Initially, the game was only released for Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

There is nothing but silence on Blizzard’s end any time a Mac user asks, “Will there ever be a macOS version of Diablo 4?”. Apple fans shouldn’t get their hopes up because there is a chance that they might be left high and dry.

Can we play Diablo 4 on Mac?

Yes, we can play Diablo 4 on Mac. The answer might seem simple from the looks of it although the reality might contradict a little.

There is no way of running D4 on Mac natively but there are workarounds you can use to jump on the mythical bandwagon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Heads up, the workarounds are not a replacement for native gaming so you should expect a little jitter and frame drop here and there but if you tweak the settings well enough, you should have a smooth sailing.

How to play Diablo 4 on Mac?

Now that we are aware of the fact that we can’t natively play Diablo 4 on macOS, it is time for us to look for loopholes to run the game. There are a couple of ways by which you can do that, let’s have a look at them.

Cloud Gaming Services

Cloud Gaming Services have always been the Knight in shiny armor for all Mac gamers. You can enjoy any game you want, as long as you have a subscription to some service; GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, etc.

If you are expecting to play Diablo 4 on any of the above-mentioned platforms, then you are out of luck because it is not available on any of them. But don’t worry because we have the fix for you.

You can use Boosteroid Gaming, AirGPU, or Shadow to play D4 on macOS. Here is how you can use each one of them.

Boosteroid Gaming

Go to the Boosteroid Gaming website and sign-up using any of the given methods. Give your payment details and activate your subscription. From the main screen, search for Diablo 4 in the search bar. Click Install and Play. You will need a Blizzard Account and you need to own a copy of the game as well to play the game. Login and enjoy playing the game directly on your browser.

AirGPU

Navigate to the AirGPU website and create an account. Once you have added credit to your account, download the Moonlight Client and install it on your macOS machine. Run the client and paste the address from the browser to the client by clicking on the + icon at the top. Then copy the code from the client and paste it into the browser. Go back to your client and now you should be able to run a full-fledged Windows PC directly on the client.

Shadow Gaming

You can buy a subscription by signing up directly on the website. Download and install the client. Now you will be able to run a Windows Gaming PC on the client. You can download Battle.net and download the game as you normally would on a Windows machine.

Installing Windows on Mac

If you have Macbook, from 2019 or earlier, running on Intel Processor, you can install Windows on it and play Diablo 4 on Mac. Here is how you can do it.

Download and install Bootcamp. Once you have it installed, you can create a separate partition to install Windows on it. Once you have Windows up and running, make sure you have DirectX 12 installed as well because Diablo 4 requires DirectX 12. Afterward, you can simply download the battle.net client and install Diablo 4 on your Mac.

Best way to play Diablo 4 on Mac

Although there are workarounds to play Diablo 4 on your Apple machine, none of them are a replacement for playing the game on a platform with a dedicated release.

If we talk about the best way of playing the game, it all comes down to what suits your needs.

If you are going to install Windows directly on your Mac using Bootcamp then you gotta make sure you have the right specs to run the game. Bootcamp already slows things down by a bit so you gotta factor that in as well when you are matching your specs with the game requirements.

If you are using an older Mac such as a 2014 or you have the latest Mac with Apple Silicon, you should opt for the cloud gaming services. If your machine can handle both Windows and Diablo 4 then you can go with Bootcamp.