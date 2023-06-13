How To Fix Error Code 300202 In Diablo 4

It is frustrating when playing the long-awaited game Diablo 4, and an error code like 300202 pops up on the screens and hinders your playtime. It is caused when the game can’t connect to any of its servers. This error is even more annoying when it takes you back to the main page. Now you no longer have to be annoyed as with the fixes below; you can play nonstop.

What is error code 300202 in Diablo 4

With this new game launched, many players are experiencing errors like 300202 on their PC or consoles. It is a server-side issue, meaning the game cannot connect to Diablo 4 servers. It can happen if the servers are down for maintenance.

It doesn’t need to happen while selecting the characters or you just started the game. It can also pop up mid-game by showing you the error message and dumping you back in the lobby. Regardless of where you are in the game, it is frustrating to get such a message that hinders you from playing the game.

Diablo 4 error code 300202 fixes

There are multiple ways of fixing the issue; read below to learn and try each.

Look at the Diablo 4 servers

As mentioned above, there might be issues caused by the game’s servers, so you should first check out the servers. Since it is a long-awaited game, the servers might be down due to the overloading of many players.

Visit their official page, and check whether they are repairing the servers. If they are doing maintenance, there is nothing you can do other than wait. If not, try the other fixes for this error code in Diablo 4.

Check your internet connection

Sometimes, the game cannot connect to servers due to your internet connection. Close any background apps that might be running on the internet. This way, you can use the internet without any hindrance.

Another thing you can do is restart the router; this might increase the bandwidth of your internet, thus allowing the game to connect to the servers. Using an ethernet cable is also another way to speed up the internet. Hopefully, these might resolve this error code in Diablo 4.

If you have an outdated version of the game, it might cause a hindrance to your server’s connectivity. Check for any updates for the games; if there are any, update it to the newest version. It might be enough to help you with the issue.

Restarting the game also helps; if nothing else works, it is another thing to do.

Updating the drivers also helps the game to connect with the servers and fixes this error in Diablo 4. However, some players find it hard to update the drivers, so follow the steps below:

Write Device Managers on the search bar and click on the first option.

on the search bar and click on the first option. Click on the network adaptors to see a list of drivers on the screen.

to see a list of drivers on the screen. Right-click on the mouse and select update drivers and select Windows update.

The PC will automatically update any outdated drivers.

Restart the PC after the update.

Hopefully, doing this will surely fix error code 300202 in Diablo 4.

Reinstall the game

If nothing else works, the last thing to do is reinstall the Diablo 4 and restart it.