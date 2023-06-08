How To Fix Diablo 4 Error Code 30006

As much as players eagerly anticipated the launch, they were frustrated by several error codes and bugs that repeatedly disrupted their gameplay experiences. The error code 30006 in Diablo 4 is one such error that kicks you out right before getting to the game’s main menu.

There is no need to be frustrated anymore, as you can fix this annoying error code by reading our guide.

How to fix error code 30006 in Diablo 4

Error code 30006 pops up because of certain pre-defined reasons. Below is a list of solutions to help you fix this error.

Restart the game

Restarting the game can sometimes be the ultimate solution to minor problems like error code 30006 and many other glitches. Close your gameplay and launch again to check if the issue is resolved. If this fixes the error in Diablo 4, then there is no need to try different fixes.

It is normal to have several game files that are not up-to-date. Getting rid of such files can be the solution to error code 30006. Simply install the updated version of the game (if you already haven’t done that), and you are good to go.

Check for a poor network connection

The root of the error code 30006 in Diablo 4 is a poor internet connection. Check for the signal strength if it is a wireless connection. Additionally, converting to a wired network can considerably improve internet quality compared to a wireless connection.

Try disabling the firewall

Another cause of error code 30006 appearing on your screen is that the installed Firewall or Antivirus affects the game’s performance. You must disable them and then run Diablo 4 to check if it solves the problem.

Report the problem

If the solutions above are not helpful, the last and final option is to contact Blizzard’s developers and ask them to look into the matter.