Diablo 4 Crossplay And Cross Progression Guide

Diablo 4 supports both crossplay and cross-progression functionality, which is something fans of the franchise have always loved about each installment.

Playing with your friends regardless of their platforms is what makes Diablo 4 so fun. You can join or create a party of friends who might be playing on different platforms, but all of you can (for example) beat dungeons together.

Read on below to find out how you can do Crossplay and Cross progression as well as the limitations in Diablo 4.

How to enable crossplay in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and 5 as well as on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. On the PC you can only play solo or you can co-op or do PvP. On the Console, you have the advantage of couch co-op along with PvP.

In Diablo 4, you can also crossplay with your friends on different platforms. This means that if you are a PC player and your friends are on console, you can both connect and play.

To play with friends on different platforms, you will need to first enable it. For that head on to the options menu. Here go to the social tab and look for Cross-Network Play and Cross-Network Communication.

Enable them both to play with your friends. Crossplay can be achieved by the first option but the second one will let you talk to your allies in-game.

How to invite friends

Now to call in your friends to your game, you will need to first log in to your Battle.net account. Next, you will need to go to your social tab in the game’s menu. From there you can find your friends and invite them to your party or request to join in their party.

In co-op, the difficulty will be quite high as compared to the single player so as to balance things out. But it shouldn’t be too much of a problem as long as you stick together with the team.

The difficulty scales with who hosts the party. So if you are at a higher level than your friends, they will face tougher challenges but that’s why you’re there.

Similarly, if the host is lower level than the rest of the party, the game will scale the difficulty according to his level.

Now you must keep in mind that you cannot play Diablo 4 without logging in to your Battle.net. This is because all your progress is stored on the server for you to access. this means that you will need an internet connection regardless of if you are playing a single-player or not.

How cross-progression works in Diablo 4

Just like Crossplay, you can also perform cross-progression in Diablo 4. This means that you can play the game on different devices. Say you play on the PC version but you have to go to your friend’s house and he has it on Xbox One. You can load your progress and play Diablo 4 on it.

For cross-progression, you must also log in to your Battle.net account on your friend’s console. This will transfer your progress and your items to their device and you can play it there.

If you have more than one Battle.net account, you will need to log in to the correct one to play the game.