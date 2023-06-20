How To See Completed Quests In Diablo 4

As you explore the World of Sanctuary, you will find several quests. You can take part in all of them, and they have different objectives which you need to fulfill. As you complete these quests, they reward you. Sometimes you may want to look at the list of completed quests in Diablo 4 to check your progress.

Unfortunately, the game didn’t keep track of your completed quests, but there is a way that can help us look at our progress. This guide will help you look at all your accomplishments in the quests you have completed so far in D4.

How to see a list of completed quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 doesn’t keep track of quests you’ve completed so far. The game has several quests you can take part in. The game features a tool, “The Journal,” which tells you the about the accomplishments you’ve achieved so far in the quests.

To access Journal, you only need to click left on D-pad. This will open up the Journal in Diablo 4 on your screen. This Journal will allow you to look at the information about quests.

However, Diablo 4 has no such feature for the information of quests you have completed. What you can do for this is keep a paper and pen with you whenever you are playing Diablo 4, and whenever you complete some quest, note down its name.

The world of Sanctuary is a hard place to survive, and whenever you look at the list you have created yourself will boost your confidence as you take a look at it. Also, it gives you the courage to carry on no matter how hard it is to fight the enemies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Considering the massive amount of side quests in the game and them being tied to region rewards, it does feel like a pretty big oversight when you can’t check which quests have been finished and which remain. Hopefully, in the future some update will add the ability to see completed quests in your Diablo 4 Journal.