Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Builds Guide

Sorceress is one of the best classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected. This class comes with high elemental damage output and focuses more on ranged AOE attacks making her the best class to go up against Monsters. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Builds you can use.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Builds

Keep in mind that mostly each Sorceress Build utilizes Energy Shield and Teleport Skills for fast movement and protection therefore, it’s highly recommended to add a point for Energy Shield, Telekinesis, and Teleport.

We have compiled some of the best builds to use for Sorceress in D2 Resurrected

D2 Resurrected Best Sorceress Builds

Blizzard PvP Build

Probably the best Sorceress build in Diablo 2. The Blizzard Build is a maximum block, damage reduction Energy Shield Sorceress. It’s mainly used for PvP fights.

Using the Blizzard Build, you can easily take out multiple barbarians and Elemental Druids, and with the use of Storm shield for caster battles, you’ll get a 105 FCR breakpoint.

Attribute Distribution

Strength : 117

: 117 Dexterity : 26

: 26 Vitality : 388

: 388 Energy: 36

Skills

Below we’ve listed the best skills to max out in the Blizzard Build.

Ice Blast +20: Ice Blast created a magical sphere of Ice that damages and freezes the enemy.

Ice Blast created a magical sphere of Ice that damages and freezes the enemy. Cold Mastery +20: Cold Mastery increases the damage of your cold attacks by piercing enemies’ resistance to cold.

Cold Mastery increases the damage of your cold attacks by piercing enemies’ resistance to cold. Glacier Spike +20: Glacier Spike creates a magical ice comet that freezes nearby enemies. It’s recommended to give this skill at least 35 Points.

Gear

These are the gear pieces that you’ll be using for the Blizzard Build:

Weapons : Death’s Fathom

: Death’s Fathom Shield : Spirit Monarch

: Spirit Monarch Helmet : Harlequin Crest

: Harlequin Crest Gloves : Trang-Oul’s Claws

: Trang-Oul’s Claws Boots : War Traveler’s Battle Boots

: War Traveler’s Battle Boots Armor: Skulldur’s Ire

Skulldur’s Ire Belt: Arachnid’s Mesh

Arachnid’s Mesh Ring : Shadow Touch, Nagelring

: Shadow Touch, Nagelring Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope

Frozen Orb PvP/PvM Build

Frozen Orb Build is one of the best Sorceress builds in Diablo 2. This build provides you with both PvP and PvM. The build essentially makes you a foe to be reckoned with both against monsters and player enemies.

Attribute Distribution

Strength : 173

: 173 Dexterity : 90

: 90 Vitality : 209

: 209 Energy: 376

Skills

Below is a list of skills in the Frozen Orb build that you should invest your points in:

Charged Bolt +18: Charged Bolt creates several randomly directed bolts of Electrical Energy.

Charged Bolt creates several randomly directed bolts of Electrical Energy. Energy Shield +20: Energy Shield creates a shield that takes in mana in place of health upon receiving damage.

Energy Shield creates a shield that takes in mana in place of health upon receiving damage. Telekinesis +20: Using Telekinesis, you can pick up objects and other items.

Gear

These are the gears that you’ll be using for the Frozen Orb Build:

Weapon : Death’s Fathom.

: Death’s Fathom. Shield : Spirit Monarch

: Spirit Monarch Helmet : Nightwing’s Veil

: Nightwing’s Veil Gloves : Chance Guards Chain gloves

: Chance Guards Chain gloves Boots : War Traveler’s Mirrored Boots

: War Traveler’s Mirrored Boots Armor : Chains of Honor (Archon Plate)

: Chains of Honor (Archon Plate) Belt : Nightsmoke

: Nightsmoke Ring : 2x Stone of Jordan

: 2x Stone of Jordan Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope

Lightning Build

The lightning build is a jack-of-all-trades. For most players, this is a dream Sorceress build to have in their arsenal due to it possessing an amazing skill tree. Mainly you’ll focus on Chain Lightning and Lighting from this build.

Attribute Distribution

Strength : 162

: 162 Dexterity : 76

: 76 Vitality : 606

: 606 Energy: 76

Skills

Below we’ve listed the best skills to max out in the Lightning Build.

Frost Nova +20: Forms a ring of Ice that deals damage to the nearby adversaries.

Forms a ring of Ice that deals damage to the nearby adversaries. Chain Lightning +20: Forms a Lightning bolt that arcs through multiple adversaries.

Forms a Lightning bolt that arcs through multiple adversaries. Lightning+20: Used for summoning the power of the heavens and emits out electrical energy.

Gear

These are the gears that you’ll be using for the Lightning Build.