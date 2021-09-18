Being an ARPG, Diablo 2 Resurrected is all about customizing your character with the right skills and builds. However, sometimes you make a mistake or want to change your playstyle and for that, we will show you how to reset your skills and stats in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

How to Reset Skills and Stats in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected allows its players to completely reset their character’s Skills and Stats and respec it however they want. Since this choice is only available once per campaign, you have to choose after careful consideration.

Now, there are two ways you can Reset your Skills and Stats in Diablo 2, one is the easy way, and the other requires a lot of grinding.

So, make sure that you use your easier to obtain reset option wisely. Otherwise, a massive grind awaits before you can reset your skills and stats again.

The Easy Way

D2 Resurrected allows you to reset your skills and stats once per difficulty.

The easy way of doing so is to complete the first quest for Akara, Den of Evil. You come across this quest at the very start of Act 1 so, the option to reset is given to you early on in the game.

Although, we suggest you hold on to it and use it in the late game when you have figured out exactly what skills and stats you need for your ideal build.

Using this ticket early on will be a waste since you will still be figuring out which skills and good and which ones aren’t.

If you utilized your ticket and still want to reset your skills, there is a rather tedious and hard way of doing it as well.

The Hard Way

If you’ve used your ticket, the only way you can reset your skills again is by finishing the campaign on Normal, Nightmare, and Hell difficulty, and then you need to farm these 4 Act Bosses for their drops.

We will be listing the required things below:

Twisted Essence of Suffering — dropped by Andariel in Act 1 or Duriel in Act 2

— dropped by Andariel in Act 1 or Duriel in Act 2 Charged Essence of Hatred — dropped by Mephisto in Act 3

— dropped by Mephisto in Act 3 Burning Essence of Terror — dropped by Diablo in Act 4

— dropped by Diablo in Act 4 Festering Essence of Destruction — dropped by Baal in Act 5

Once you acquire all 4 of these items, you then need to use the Horadric Cube you found during the 2nd Act of the game and create the Token of Absolution.

Once created, you can use this token to reset your skills and stats. You can use this method to reset your stats as many times as you want, but the grind required to do so is insane.

Or, you could just go ahead and create a brand-new character and then get the early Respec from Akara. The choice is yours to make.