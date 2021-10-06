Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Totems Guide

By Abdul Muqsit

In this guide, we will be talking about all of the Necromancer Totems available in Diablo 2 Resurrected. These weapons are divided into several rarities, and we will be listing out all of them to help you make the perfect Necromancer Build.

Diablo 2 Resurrected lets you equip your favorite characters with class-specific items. There are shared items that can be used by other classes as well, but class-specific items are not shared and come with bonus skills. Necromancer can equip Totems which are divided into 4 rarities, with each rarity having different stats and bonuses.

These rarities are:

Normal – These totems do not have any additional magical properties.

Exceptional – Totems of this rarity are yellow and come with a few additional bonuses.

Elite – These totems come with high attack and damage rates but can only be acquired on the Nightmare difficulty.

Set Item – Equipping multiple of the same set items gives you useful bonuses.

Normal Necromancer Totems

Preserved Head

  • Defense: 2-5
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 12
  • Item Level: 4
  • Clvl Req: 3

Zombie Head

  • Defense: 4-8
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 14
  • Item Level: 8
  • Clvl Req: 6

Unraveller Head

  • Defense: 6-10
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 18
  • Item Level: 16
  • Clvl Req: 12

Gargoyle Head

  • Defense: 10-16
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 20
  • Item Level: 20
  • Clvl Req: 15

Demon Head

  • Defense: 15-20
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 25
  • Item Level: 24
  • Clvl Req: 18

Exceptional Necromancer Totems

Mummified Trophy

  • Defense: 38-48
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 38
  • Item Level: 33
  • Clvl Req: 24

Fetish Trophy

  • Defense: 41-52
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 14
  • Item Level: 39
  • Clvl Req: 29

Sexton Trophy

  • Defense: 44-55
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 47
  • Item Level: 45
  • Clvl Req: 33

Cantor Trophy

  • Defense: 50-64
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 50
  • Item Level: 49
  • Clvl Req: 36

Hierophant Trophy

  • Defense: 58-70
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 58
  • Item Level: 54
  • Clvl Req: 40

Elite Totems

Minion Skull

  • Defense: 95-139
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 77
  • Item Level: 59
  • Clvl Req: 44

Hellspawn Skull

  • Defense: 96-141
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 82
  • Item Level: 58
  • Clvl Req: 50

Overseer Skull

  • Defense: 98-142
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 91
  • Item Level: 63
  • Clvl Req: 55

Succubae Skull

  • Defense: 101-146
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 95
  • Item Level: 65
  • Clvl Req: 57

Bloodlord Skull

  • Defense: 103-148
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 106
  • Item Level: 67
  • Clvl Req: 59

Set Item

Trang-Oul’s Wing

  • Defense: 175-189
  • Durability: 20
  • Str Required: 50
  • Item Level: 32
  • Clvl Req: 54
  • Chance to Block: +30

