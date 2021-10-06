Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Totems Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about all of the Necromancer Totems available in Diablo 2 Resurrected. These weapons are divided into several rarities, and we will be listing out all of them to help you make the perfect Necromancer Build.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Totems
Diablo 2 Resurrected lets you equip your favorite characters with class-specific items. There are shared items that can be used by other classes as well, but class-specific items are not shared and come with bonus skills. Necromancer can equip Totems which are divided into 4 rarities, with each rarity having different stats and bonuses.
These rarities are:
Normal – These totems do not have any additional magical properties.
Exceptional – Totems of this rarity are yellow and come with a few additional bonuses.
Elite – These totems come with high attack and damage rates but can only be acquired on the Nightmare difficulty.
Set Item – Equipping multiple of the same set items gives you useful bonuses.
Normal Necromancer Totems
Preserved Head
- Defense: 2-5
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 12
- Item Level: 4
- Clvl Req: 3
Zombie Head
- Defense: 4-8
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 14
- Item Level: 8
- Clvl Req: 6
Unraveller Head
- Defense: 6-10
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 18
- Item Level: 16
- Clvl Req: 12
Gargoyle Head
- Defense: 10-16
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 20
- Item Level: 20
- Clvl Req: 15
Demon Head
- Defense: 15-20
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 25
- Item Level: 24
- Clvl Req: 18
Exceptional Necromancer Totems
Mummified Trophy
- Defense: 38-48
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 38
- Item Level: 33
- Clvl Req: 24
Fetish Trophy
- Defense: 41-52
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 14
- Item Level: 39
- Clvl Req: 29
Sexton Trophy
- Defense: 44-55
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 47
- Item Level: 45
- Clvl Req: 33
Cantor Trophy
- Defense: 50-64
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 50
- Item Level: 49
- Clvl Req: 36
Hierophant Trophy
- Defense: 58-70
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 58
- Item Level: 54
- Clvl Req: 40
Elite Totems
Minion Skull
- Defense: 95-139
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 77
- Item Level: 59
- Clvl Req: 44
Hellspawn Skull
- Defense: 96-141
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 82
- Item Level: 58
- Clvl Req: 50
Overseer Skull
- Defense: 98-142
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 91
- Item Level: 63
- Clvl Req: 55
Succubae Skull
- Defense: 101-146
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 95
- Item Level: 65
- Clvl Req: 57
Bloodlord Skull
- Defense: 103-148
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 106
- Item Level: 67
- Clvl Req: 59
Set Item
Trang-Oul’s Wing
- Defense: 175-189
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 50
- Item Level: 32
- Clvl Req: 54
- Chance to Block: +30