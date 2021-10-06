Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Totems Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about all of the Necromancer Totems available in Diablo 2 Resurrected. These weapons are divided into several rarities, and we will be listing out all of them to help you make the perfect Necromancer Build.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Totems

Diablo 2 Resurrected lets you equip your favorite characters with class-specific items. There are shared items that can be used by other classes as well, but class-specific items are not shared and come with bonus skills. Necromancer can equip Totems which are divided into 4 rarities, with each rarity having different stats and bonuses.

These rarities are:

Normal – These totems do not have any additional magical properties.

Exceptional – Totems of this rarity are yellow and come with a few additional bonuses.

Elite – These totems come with high attack and damage rates but can only be acquired on the Nightmare difficulty.

Set Item – Equipping multiple of the same set items gives you useful bonuses.

Normal Necromancer Totems

Preserved Head

Defense: 2-5

Durability: 20

Str Required: 12

Item Level: 4

Clvl Req: 3

Zombie Head

Defense: 4-8

Durability: 20

Str Required: 14

Item Level: 8

Clvl Req: 6

Unraveller Head

Defense: 6-10

Durability: 20

Str Required: 18

Item Level: 16

Clvl Req: 12

Gargoyle Head

Defense: 10-16

Durability: 20

Str Required: 20

Item Level: 20

Clvl Req: 15

Demon Head

Defense: 15-20

Durability: 20

Str Required: 25

Item Level: 24

Clvl Req: 18

Exceptional Necromancer Totems

Mummified Trophy

Defense: 38-48

Durability: 20

Str Required: 38

Item Level: 33

Clvl Req: 24

Fetish Trophy

Defense: 41-52

Durability: 20

Str Required: 14

Item Level: 39

Clvl Req: 29

Sexton Trophy

Defense: 44-55

Durability: 20

Str Required: 47

Item Level: 45

Clvl Req: 33

Cantor Trophy

Defense: 50-64

Durability: 20

Str Required: 50

Item Level: 49

Clvl Req: 36

Hierophant Trophy

Defense: 58-70

Durability: 20

Str Required: 58

Item Level: 54

Clvl Req: 40

Elite Totems

Minion Skull

Defense: 95-139

Durability: 20

Str Required: 77

Item Level: 59

Clvl Req: 44

Hellspawn Skull

Defense: 96-141

Durability: 20

Str Required: 82

Item Level: 58

Clvl Req: 50

Overseer Skull

Defense: 98-142

Durability: 20

Str Required: 91

Item Level: 63

Clvl Req: 55

Succubae Skull

Defense: 101-146

Durability: 20

Str Required: 95

Item Level: 65

Clvl Req: 57

Bloodlord Skull

Defense: 103-148

Durability: 20

Str Required: 106

Item Level: 67

Clvl Req: 59

Set Item

Trang-Oul’s Wing