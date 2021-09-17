Diablo 2 Resurrected Gambling Guide

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, Gambling is a game mechanic which allows you to have a chance of getting a high rarity item when you buy an item from a vendor. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Gambling in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Gambling

In Diablo II Resurrected, the rarity of items that you can get from gambling only depends on your character’s gambling level and not any other thing.

The higher your character’s gambling level gets, the more item types are offered to it. Through gambling, you have a chance to receive either magical, rare, or unique items.

Unique charms can influence gambling, as they can decrease vendor prices, allowing you to buy more items to increase your chance of getting a rare item.

Whenever you go to a vendor, and the gambling screen comes up, the items being shown will be random every time.

If you are looking for a specific item, keep re-opening the gambling screen until the item you desire appears. However, make sure that you have the gambling level required for the item to appear.

Where to Gamble

In D2 Resurrected, there is an NPC in each town which provides an option to gamble. The odds of receiving an item are the same for all NPC, meaning that if you want to gamble, you can head to the town closest to you.

Gambling NPCs List

Below is the list of Gambling NPCs found in different acts and towns.

Gheed

Elzix

Alkor

Jamella

Nihlathak

Anya

Best time to Gamble

In Diablo 2, the best time for Gamble is when you have a lot of extra gold, and you have nothing else to spend it on.

There will come some parts of the game where the next best weapon and armors will require you to reach a certain level. In those times, if you want to test your luck, you can try and gamble to have a chance of unlocking rare and unique items.