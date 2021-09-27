Diablo 2 Resurrected Claw Viper Temple Location Guide

The Claw Viper Temple is the fortress of the Claw Viper clan. It lacks waypoints, making it difficult to track down the Temple. In this Diablo 2 Resurrected guide, we’ll tell you the Claw Viper Temple’s location, so you can find it easily.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Claw Viper Temple Location

The Claw Viper Temple is located in the desert near the Lost City, next to the Valley of Snakes. In Diablo 2 Resurrected, it is the second-to-last zone of Act II.

You must travel to the Claw Viper Temple to complete the Horadric Staff and Tainted Sun quest. Furthermore, the weaponry and armors, as well as the overall loot available in the area, are exceptional. You should pay a visit to the area!

The Claw Viper Temple has two levels, each with a different value of loot for you. This guide includes information on the loot available at both levels.

Claw Viper Temple Level 1

The loot available in Claw Viper Temple Level 1 is quite good. There are no Bosses or Super Uniques in Claw Viper Temple Level 1 area of Diablo 2 Resurrected. The loot is improved with the difficulty level, just like in the other areas of game.

Normal Level: 14

Nightmare Level: 47

Hell Level:82

Loot in Claw Viper Temple Level 1 Area

Normal Difficulty: Even if you’re playing in the Normal difficulty the Claw Viper Temple area can offer Skewer of Krintiz and Butcher’s Pupil.

Nightmare Difficulty: Headstriker, Spellsteel, Sureshrill Frost, Spire of Honor, Witchwild String, Warpspear, and Butcher Pupil can be obtained from the area of Claw Viper Temple Level 1 when playing on Nightmare Difficulty.

Hell Difficulty: In hell difficulty, you can get your hands on items such as Ethereal Edge, Ravenlore, Templar’s Might, and Soul Drainers from the Claw Viper Temple Level 1 area.

Claw Viper Temple Level 2

The Claw Viper Temple Level 2 is more significant because it is where you can complete both the Horadric Staff and the Tainted Sun quests. The loot in Claw Viper Temple Level 2 is on a whole new level.

Expect the Area level, with respect to different difficulties, in the Claw Viper Temple Level 2 to be as follows:

Normal Level: 14

Nightmare Level: 47

Hell Level:83

Loot in Claw Viper Temple Level 2 Area

The loot available in Normal and Nightmare difficulties is very similar to that available at Level 1 with a few exceptions. However, the loot in hell difficulty improves significantly between level 1 and level 2.

Hell Difficulty: Ormus Robes, Head Hunters Glory, Warshrike, The Reapers Toll, Executioner’s Justice, and Schaefer’s Hammer are among the items available for looting in hell difficulty of Claw Viper Temple Level 2.