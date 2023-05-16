Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide – The Calibrator, The Golden Ticket, Cult of Personality

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide to walk you through The Calibrator, The Golden Ticket, Cult of Personality optional missions in the game.

During the course of the game, you will be able to return to Prague and complete a number of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions

This guide focuses on optional missions titled The Calibrator, The Golden Ticket, and Cult of Personality. These optional missions basically require you to acquire the Calibrator – which is required to start some other optional missions – helping some fellow citizens out, and exposing a magician controlling a small community of people.

Like with other Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions, you can approach a situation in multiple ways. We have tried to cover a few of these approaches in the guide to help you out.

The Calibrator

Location : Prague

You need to head over to the northern edge of the town and use a manhole in order to locate Otar Botkoveli inside his underground casino. In order to do so, you need to head over to the south side of Tubehouse Electronics and find a manhole in the yard.

Once you meet with Otar, you need to convince him to hand you over the Calibrator. In order to do so, you need to go with the following responses: Straight Talk, Straight Talk, Dodge.

Once you are done with the conversation, Otar will ask you to get the Calibrator from his office above. Once you have acquired it, hold onto it until you visit Prague for the second time and start The Fix side mission.

The Golden Ticket

Location : Prague

In order to start the mission, you need to head over to the very top of the toy factory which is close to Jensen’s apartment. However, do note that the area is very well guarded with lasers, guards, and mines.

Once you are at the top of the toy factory, speak with Milena in order to start the mission. Milena asks you about a few things that you need to take care of in order to complete the side mission.

Firstly, you need to head over to fake checkpoint located near Koller’s Bookstore. You will come across a corrupt cop named Drahomir whom you need to stop in order to progress through the mission.

You can either do this yourself – which is not recommended – or you can speak with another cop standing at about 50 feet left of the checkpoint and get the deed done.

Once you are done, you need to track Irenka and Edward who are located in the same area as Drahomir. To get to Irenka, you need to head inside a small theater located near the main road and head downstairs in order to hand her over the permit.

After you are done with her, find Edward in a nearby subway station. You will find him getting robbed by a thug so make sure to intervene and speak with Edward afterwards.

With both Irenka and Edward handed over the permits, all that is left now is to validate the authenticity of the papers.

In order to do so, you need to head over to Registration Office located on the northern side of the city. Do note that you can head inside through the front entrance by knocking out x2 enemies, but this will alert the police department.

The recommended way, in my opinion, is to find a large, gray truck located on right-hand-side of the building. Once you have found it, jump onto it, and inside a vent which will take you into inside the back room.

Do note that if you enter from front side, the back room will be locked – you can use the code 6788 in order to head inside.

Once inside, you need to enter SAMITHEDOG as password and access the computer. You basically need to help one of the two people in order to complete the mission. As for leaving the building, look for a vent on the backside of the room.

Cult of Personality

Location : Prague

From your apartment, you need to head over towards the subway station and drop down into the sewer entrance. Once you are done, head left to come across a man on the north side of the sewers.

After speaking and agreeing to help the man named Viznik, continue to follow him inside a compound. After entering the compound, speak with Richard – the leader of the community.

You need to observe a poster pasted near the exit and then search the room located on the right-hand-side. You will find another poster inside with everything you need to know.

Once you are done, head back to the land, and head over towards Palisade Station located in the northwest edge of the area.

Once you are there, you need to find Liborio’s Shop located on top of Palisade Station who will tell you an interesting detail about Richard. Moreover, he will also provide you with x3 Scramblers.

With x3 Scramblers at your disposal, you need to head back to Richard’s Compound and install them. Do note that you need to install all of them on upper level – x2 on the western side and x1 on northeast edge.

Since all these areas are well-guarded by turret cameras, it is highly recommended that you use EMP or Invisibility Augmentation to complete this without any difficulty.

Once you have installed the Scramblers, you need to use the microphone in order to speak with Richard. It is a good idea to use ‘Mitigate’ in order to conclude the conversation which will provide you with some bonus experience and complete the mission.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions – The Calibrator, The Golden Ticket, Cult of Personality. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!