In this Detroit: Become Human The Interrogation Walkthrough, we will guide you on how to complete the ninth chapter in the main story of Detroit: Become Human.

We will share with you all the things that are required for completing the chapter 100% without leaving anything out and as quickly as possible

Detroit: Become Human The Interrogation

The Interrogation is the ninth chapter in the main story of the game. To access this chapter, you must have activated the ‘Found Deviant’ node at the chapter “Partner’. Missing that node will not allow you to access this chapter.

The Interrogation is a short chapter however it has four different endings so if you are planning to achieve 100% completion for the flowchart, you will be required to play the chapter multiple times.

This will allow you to get all four endings and reach 100% completion for this chapter.

The Interrogation Walkthrough

In this chapter, you start by entering the interrogation room to question the Android. However, before you sit down on the table, find the case file present on the table and review the photos.

Once you have reviewed the photos, sit down to start the interrogation process. As soon as you sit down, select the analyze option and scan all five clues.

This will unlock two sub-nodes instantly on the flowchart, Analyze Stress Level and Analyze Wounds. Now start the interrogation.

During interrogation, your main goal is to stress the Android a bit but not too much as it might push the Android too far and it might lose itself. When you start questioning, the stress level is at 35%. You need to keep it between 50%-70%.

Pushing anything beyond 70% will be of no use to you. Pick initial choices, which will have no effect, increase stress by 4% or decrease it by 4%.

After two initial responses, you will be presented with a fresh set of options, which will also either increase or decrease the stress level by 4%.

Keep progressing and when you get the option of probing his memory, the Android will ask you that is it going to be destroyed. When he asks this question, lying will decrease stress by 4% while telling the truth will increase it by 4%.

The responses to the question after this will also have the same result on the Android.

At this point, you will be required to choose an approach for further interrogation. You will have to choose between Pressure it, Convince it. Probe its Memory or Give Up.

If you go with the first option Pressure it, you will really start putting pressure on the Android. If you choose this option, you can either maintain pressure, fail at doing it or give up if you want to choose another approach.

If you went with the Convince it approach, you will have to manage the Android’s stress level by choosing some right conversation options.

There will be three sets of options and each will present you with three options. We have detailed these options below:

First Set Understanding: decreases stress by 7% Threaten: Increases stress by 7% Order: Increases stress by 7%

Second Set Sympathize: Decreases stress by 7% Indifferent: Increases stress by 7% Comfort: Decreases stress by 7%

Third Set Protect: Decreases stress by 7% Terrify: Increases stress by 7% Warn: Increases stress by 7%



In this case, the convincing will either succeed or fail or you can give up to choose another option. The last option to continue with the interrogation is Probing the Memory.

For this option, you will be present with a QTE event that you must complete. Completing this QTE event will make the probing successful. This will increase the stress to 100%.

You will get the Carlos flashback if the probing is successful. Otherwise, you will have to approach the Android and express regret by choosing the Apologetic option.

The Android may resist during the probing so you will have to act according to the QTE event. If all fails, you can choose to give up and go for a different approach.

Once an approach is successful and the Android’s stress level is above 50%, it will be ready for talking. If you have checked certain items in previous chapters, you can also ask additional questions at this point.

We have detailed the additional questions and how to unlock them below:

Writing: Inspect the ‘I am Alive’ writing on the wall in Partners to unlock it.

Statuette: Inspect the statuette in the shower in Partners to unlock this option.

Offering: Ask about the statuette to unlock it.

ra9: Inspect the obsessive writing in the shower in Partners to unlock it.

Insist ra9: Ask about the offering and ra9 to unlock this option.

Attic

Trigger

Ask all questions and the Android will eventually confess and you can leave the interrogation room.

If you have exhausted all options and still unable to complete the interrogation, you can also choose to give up the interrogation completely. When you choose this option, you will get up and leave the interrogation room.

At this point, Chris will intervene. The results will depend on the stress levels of the Android.

Chris will unlock the Android’s cuffs and pinch it on the arm causing it to flinch. This will cause its stress levels to increase. Intervene three times and the Android will be saved and taken to the cell.

Make sure that you keep the stress levels between 50%-70%. Android will also share some valuable information with you while leaving the room.

If you give up, the stress level of the Android will jump to 100% and it will kill itself. This could also result in Android shooting Connor and itself killing both on the spot.

If you push the Android too much, its stress levels will reach 100% and it will start banging its head on the table trying to kill itself.

If you intervene at this time, the Android will shoot Connor and kill him and then himself and if you choose to give up, the Android will continue banging its head until it kills itself.

These are all the possible endings and outcomes of The Interrogation. It will take you several playthroughs to reach 100% completion but it can be done easily.