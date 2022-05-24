Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed has leaked a standalone multiplayer DLC

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, the upcoming remake of the 2006 original game, will apparently introduce a multiplayer component to the franchise which was until now a single-player experience.

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage was inadvertently listed on the official Xbox Store earlier today as a standalone multiplayer DLC. Its accompanying description confirms four multiplayer modes (Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction) across six maps. There will also be support for online co-op with up to four players and for local split-screen co-op with up to two players.

An updated Microsoft Store listing further adds that there will be cross-generation multiplayer support, meaning that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to play together.

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage will be a pre-order bonus for Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. Those who are not interested in the upcoming sequel can separately purchase the Clone Carnage game for an undisclosed price.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed was announced by publisher THQ Nordic last year for only current-generation platforms, which is interesting because its standalone multiplayer DLC is apparently cross-generation.

THQ Nordic is yet to announce a release date. The leak from earlier today could suggest that the publisher plans to reveal Clone Carnage in the coming days and confirm a release date while at it. Keep your fingers crossed for a holiday release.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed promises a much larger open world, new technologies and weapons, and an opportunity to forge an alliance with humans.