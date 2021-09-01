The 2nd week of Destiny 2: Season of the Lost update has brought five new Atlas Skews to be found. In this Destiny 2 Season of the Lost: Week 2 Atlas Skew Locations guide, we will list the locations of all the Atlas Skew to be found in the Dreaming City.

Destiny 2 Week 2 Atlas Skew Locations

Tracing the Stars II is the quest you need to start in order to look for this week’s Atlas Skews. This quest can be started by going to Helm’s Wayfinder compass terminal.

How to Complete Tracing the Stars II in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Start the quest from there and then talk to Mara Sov to get the approximate locations of week 2 Atlas Skews.

There are a total of 5 Atlas Skews to be found. We have listed their locations below.

Atlas Skew #1: Strand Towering Statue

To find this Atlas Skew, head to the Strand Zone area of Dreaming City. Go to the white statue and climb the rocks next to the statue to find this Atlas Skew.

Atlas Skew #2: Strand Gazebo Statue

This Atlas Skew is also located in the Strand Zone. This is present in the Southeast part of the Strand near the Gazebo Statue. There will be rocks behind the statue, cross them to find the second Atlas Skew.

Atlas Skew #3: Garden Waterfall

For this Atlas Skew, head to Gardens of Esila. It can be reached by going right from the entrance of the Strand. The Atlas Skew will be near a waterfall in the Gardens of Esila.

Atlas Skew #4: Garden Bridge Tree

This Atlas Skew is also located in the Gardens of Esila. The Atlas Skew is located on the Garden Bridge tree there.

Location #5: Aphelion Brazier

The final Atlas Skew is present in the Aphelion’s Rest lost sector. Head to the area of the lost sector where you fight the boss. The Atlas Skew is present there as well.

Once you collect all five Atlas Skews, return to the Helm and access the terminal to complete the Tracing the Stars II quest. You will get ‘Fractethyst’ as a reward.