Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Lucent Moth Locations Guide

In this D2 The Witch Queen guide, we’ll be jumping into what Lucent Moths are, how to locate them and the locations of the Lucent moths discovered so far in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion. So without further ado, let’s get started.

What are Lucent Moths in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen?

So what are Lucent Moths? Well, these are a type of enemies and collectibles that you’ll be encountering while you’re venturing into the world of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

The Lucent Moths interaction comes in two forms. You’ll meet them hovering on their own, or they’ll be following a minion. They’ll use the minions as a shield when they advance an attack towards you.

Killing these enemies is somewhat more straightforward than you think. A quick bullet or two with your best aim is enough to get them out of your way. However, be aware that if you miss an aim, the Lucent Moth will charge an attack or fly towards Guardians and explode.

You also need to keep in mind that with Lucent Moth, a swarm follows. The swarm can make it hard for you to notice the moth at first, but once you get a hold of it, you get rid of the moth quickly.

Some enemies can break free and reach the Guardians with an additional shield if you fail to control the situation. So give your best and don’t let an explosion happen.

Where to Find Lucent Moths in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen



There are several Lucent Moths in D2: The Witch Queen. We’ve discussed the so-far discovered locations for them.

The first Lucent Moth can be found in the Quagmire region in D2 Witch Queen. Just a few steps back from the entry of the Lost Sector in this area, you’ll find the Lucent Moth protected by a Light bearing Hive.

Right next to the wall on the entry, you’ll find another on the interior. This will be your second Lucent Moth.

The third Lucent Moth can be found in Savathun’s Throne World. Make your way to Apothecary and then find a Deepsight location to unleash Savathun runes. Now shoot all the runes to encounter a Lucent Moth.