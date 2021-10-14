The latest update Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost has received brought the Jurassic Green rifle to the game. The weapon will be a really good addition to your weapon collection, and in this guide, we have explained how to get the Jurassic Green Pulse rifle in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost.

How to Get Jurassic Green Rifle in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Jurassic Green is a Solar Pulse rifle that can have several solid perks like Multikill Clip, Dragonfly, and others.

In order to get your hands on the Jurassic Green Pulse rifle, you will have to complete the seasonal quest ‘Gone but not Forgotten’, which is part of the Festival of the Lost update. To start this quest, head to the Tower and talk to event vendor ‘Eva Levante’.

Also, collect a mask of your choice of Cryptarch from her, and then you will have to complete some activities in order to complete the Gone but not Forgotten quest. You have to collect 100 Candies and three Spectral pages.

These items can be collected by playing public events to collect Candies and play Strikes to get the Spectral pages. Once you are done collecting these items, go and talk to Eva at the Tower again for the next objective, which will be to perform a ritual to spawn Headless One boss. You will face this boss in the Haunted Tower playlist, so make sure that you are ready for a boss fight.

During the boss fight, the Headless One will become immune to your weapon attacks, so during this phase, use the green pumpkins on the arena floor and throw it at him.

Once you are done defeating the multiple Headless One bosses, go and open the chest at the end of the arena, which your Spectral pages will turn into Manifested pages.

After that, head and talk to Eva, who will give you the task of interacting with the Book of the Forgotten to find some Lore pages.

Once that is done, talk to Eva, and now she will reward you with the Jurassic Green pulse rifle. This is all you need to know about how to get the Jurassic Green rifle in Destiny 2.