Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Florescent Canal Regional Chest Locations Guide

With every new area addition in Destiny 2, some Regional Chests are also added which you have to find. The Chests can be hard for you to find so, in this guide, we will tell you about the location of all Florescent Canal Regional Chest Locations in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Florescent Canal Regional Chest Locations

There are 3 Regional Chests to be found in the Florescent Canal Region of D2 The Witch Queen. We’ve outlined the location of each chest below.

Florescent Canal Region Chest #1

The chest can be found at the location shown on the map above. This is basically where you opened the gate in The Investigation quest. When you reach that spot you simply have to go to the opposite side of the wall for finding that chest.

When you move towards the backside of the wall you will see the chest and you just have to jump down and open it.

Florescent Canal Region Chest #2

The second Region Chest in the Florescent Canal is a little tricky to find. You will find that chest at the location shown on the map above. When you reach the location you have will see a waterfall there.

You have to get down and enter the center point of that base going through the falling water of the waterfall. When you enter it you will find the second Region Chest right there in front of you.

Florescent Canal Region Chest #3

To get to region chest #3 in the Florescent Canal you simply have to go to the location shown on the map above. When you get to that location you will see three tall structures on the edges.

The Region Chest is basically on the middle structure so for getting there jump onto a structure close to you and from there jump onto the middle structure. You will find the last Region Chest on top of that structure.

There is no specific reward that you are going to find in these chests since the rewards are generated randomly.