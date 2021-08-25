Crossplay has finally been launched alongside the all-new Season of the Lost in Destiny 2, allowing players of varying platforms to play with and against each other. Our guide below dives deep into the inns and outs of the Crossplay feature in Destiny 2, including how to Crossplay with friends, change your Bungie name, and more.

How to Crossplay with Friends in Destiny 2

Crossplay basically provides you with the ability of matchmaking with the players who are using a different gaming platform than you. It is worth mentioning that PC and console players don’t match in all the modes.

While the non-competitive modes matchmake between all the available platforms, competitive modes don’t necessarily work like them.

For instance, competitive PvP modes, such as Crucible and Gambit, divide players into two matchmaking pools, one consisting of PC players and the other featuring console players.

If you are a console player, you do have the option to join the group of PC players. However, that group will be matched with PC players.

Below, we have detailed everything that you need to know about Crossplay in D2: Season of the Lost. So, let’s begin!

How to Crossplay with Friends

Adding Crossplay Friends

All your crossplay friends need to be added to your game Bungie name. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Open the in-game Director and head to the Invites tab of the Roster Screen. Tap on the ‘Search by Bungie Name’ option and type in your friend’s exact Bungie name. Finally, send them a friend request to be able to add them to your friend list.

Note that you can play with a maximum of 200 Bungie friends at a given time.

Moreover, it’s worth mentioning that when you start playing D2: Season of the Lost, you can import your existing friends’ list, thereby automatically adding the Bungie names of every single one of your friends to that list.

Inviting Crossplay Friends

With your crossplay friends added to your friend list, you can invite them to your Fireteam using the standard procedure.

Head to your Roster screen, and the whole of your Bungie friend list will appear in front of you. Just tap on the name you want to invite.

How to Change Bungie Name

Bungie Name is basically a new alias that is assigned to you by the crossplay feature in D2: Season of the Lost. It overrides your existing username though the ID or Gamertag of your gaming platform remains tied to your account.

The Bungie Name, which is automatically assigned to you by the game, is quite similar to your existing username. However, you can still change it if you want. Here’s how:

Head to bungie.net and tap on “My Account”. Pick the platform you’re playing on and sign in. Once signed in, head to your account settings. Navigate to the “Identity Settings” Tab. In the “Display Name” Section, type in the Bungie Name of your choice and hit “Save”.

Your existing platform username can still be viewed on the Roster screen of the Director.

If you are using the Destiny 2 Companion App on your Mobile device, you can follow the same steps laid out above to change your Bungie Name.

However, keep in mind, if you are resorting to the mobile app method, then in order for the change in the Bungie Name to apply, you will have to log out and then log back into Destiny 2 on your gaming platform.

How to Disable Crossplay

While crossplay allows you to play with players from different platforms, some of you may want to get rid of this feature.

Luckily for you, if you are either a PlayStation or an Xbox user, you have the option to disable Crossplay.

If you’re using a PlayStation, you just have to navigate to Destiny 2’s in-game settings and disable Crossplay, whereas, for Xbox, the process is a bit more detailed:

Go to the Xbox system settings. Navigate to General > Online Safety & Family > Privacy & Online Safety > Xbox Privacy > View Details and Customize > Communication & Multiplayer Block the option saying “You can join cross-network play”.

Note that once you have disabled Crossplay, you will only be able to play with players using the same platform as you, with their Crossplay turned off.

Also, you won’t be able to participate in Trials of Osiris.