Demon’s Souls Remake Tower Knight Boss Guide

The Tower Knight is the iconic Colossal Knight with a big imposing shield in Demon’s Souls. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about defeating the Tower knight Boss in Demon’s Souls Remake.

Demon’s Souls Remake Tower Knight Boss

You will find the Tower Knight Boss in the huge yard of the Boletrian Palace 1-2.

The Stats tables given below will help you in choosing the best attacks to hit the Boss with.

Stats

Normal 166 Slash 166 Blunt 166 Pierce 166 Magic 62 Fire 109

As you can see from the stats above, Tower Knight is weak against magic since its defense is very low against magic.

Tower Knight Boss Strategies

All eyes are on the Tower Knight as the fight begins, but you’ll actually want to slaughter the archers first.

They are on the galleries on the left and right half of the courtyard and pelt you with arrows during the fight if not dealt with.

Head up the steps to deal with the archers on each side. Once you have taken out the pesky archers, you can properly focus on the Boss’s attacks rather than worrying about the arrows shooting at you from the sides.

The Tower Knight has some fairly linear attacks, so dodge roll most of his attacks to either side (With careful timing, of course).

There are few moves you have to watch out for and one of them is the shield slam. The shield slam creates a big Shockwave. This attack is telegraphed by the Boss raising its shield in the air.

When you see the Boss is raising his shield, run as far as you can to minimize the damage and protect yourself from getting killed.

The other move you need to watch out for is soul spear. The Boss uses this attack when you are at a good distance from the Boss.

This attack will do magic damage to you, so try your best to avoid this attack.

The magic defense of the Tower Knight is low, making Soul Arrow very good for attacking it when you can.

Should you not be a caster, that’s fine, just get behind him using dodges and attack the Boss’s ankles and stay alert for that shield slam.

Keep hacking at the boss ankle and once you have done enough damage, he will fall on his knees.

When the Tower Knight is on his knees, you can attack his head and cause huge damage. You can also use a magic attack for even better results

Reward

You will be rewarded with Iron Demon’s Soul for defeating the Tower Knight Boss.