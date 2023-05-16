Demon’s Souls Remake Stats and Attributes Guide

In this Demon’s Souls Remake Stats guide, we will tell you each and everything related to the various stats and attributes in the game. Let’s get started!

Demon’s Souls Remake Stats and Attributes

Stats are attributes of the character of the player that can be increased by leveling up. You must understand all the stats really well and their effects on respective weapons and Spells as well.

They also affect your character’s stamina, Equipment Load, Attack, Defense, MP and Base HP uniquely.

You must also know what stats you want to level up in order to have a specific build. This is because you cannot level down once you have leveled-up.

Leveling up becomes more difficult as it requires more souls as your character’s level increases. Talking with “The Maiden in Black” is necessary if you want to level up your stats.

General Stats are used to represent the current state of the character.

Stat What it represents MP Represents your total magic points. Item Burden Represents your inventory load. HP Represents your total Health. Equip Burden Represents the burden you are carrying. Drop Rate Represents the number of times items are dropped from the fallen enemies. Safer Lading Represents the damage from falls. Stamina Represents your energy. Stamina is used during some activity while it regenerates if you are doing nothing. Spell Memory Represents the number of spells that a player can cast at one time.

Equipment

Equipment Stats represents the benefits of the equipment.

Stat What it represents Weight Represents the weight of each equipment Durability Represents the strength of each equipment. Each article has a specific amount of durability after which the article breaks. Guard Break Reduction Represents the weapons or armor’s ability to withstand attacks. Normal Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Blunt Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Pierce Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Slash Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Damage Reduction Represents the percentage of absorbed physical and magical damage sing weapons and shields. Magical Attack Represents the weapon’s default magical damage and the bonus damage you are getting from the stats bonuses. Fire Attack Represents the weapon’s default fire damage and the bonus damage you are getting from the stats bonuses. Plague Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Critical Attack from behind is considered as a Critical hit. Physical Attack Represents the weapon’s default damage and the bonus damage you are getting from the stats bonuses. Bleed Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types. Poison Represents a type of damage a weapon can cause. Weapons can have multiple damage types.

Offensive Stats

Offensive Stats in Demon’s Souls Remake represents the current offensive stats of the character.

Stat What it represents Magic Power Represents the currently equipped spell’s rising magic power. Miracle Power Represents the currently equipped spell’s rising miracle power. Attack Power Represents the currently equipped weapon’s rising attack power.

Defensive Stats

Defensive Stats represents the current defensive stats of the character.

Stat What it represents Physical Defense Represents the current Physical Defense and the protection of your character against Physical Damage. Poison Resistance Represents the current Poison Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Poison Attacks. Slash Defense Represents the current Slash Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Slash Attacks. Magic Defense Represents the current Magic Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Magic Attacks. Fire Defense Represents the current Fire Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Fire Attacks. Blunt Defense Represents the current Blunt Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Blunt Attacks. Pierce Defense Represents the current Pierce Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Piercing Attacks. Plague Resistance Represents the current Plague Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Plague Attacks. Bleed Resistance Represents the current Bleed Defense provided by each piece of armor and the protection of your character against Bleeding Attacks.

Attributes