Demon’s Souls Remake Old Monk Boss Guide

In this guide, we will tell you exactly how to defeat Demon's Souls Remake Old Monk Boss and collect the precious rewards that you get from killing him.

Demon’s Souls Remake Old Monk Boss

In Demon’s Souls, there are multiple different bosses which you will have to face as you travel through different Archstones and Palaces.

One of the bosses is the Old Monk, who is found at the Maneater Archstone 3-3. Bosses are special fights that take place in their own arena.

Bosses have large health bars and various different moves, and defeating them will uncover an Archstone.

How to defeat the Old Monk Boss in Demon's Souls Remake.

How to defeat using Melee

There are various types of strategies that can be used using Melee weapons. One of the strategies is using Melee weapons with a Shield.

At the start of the fight, if you do not get called by the Old Monk, then you will be attacked by a Black Phantom instead.

Old Monk boss has Claw weapons, which can only be used in close proximity.

The Black Phantom is also equipped with Gloom Armor set, and it will use rush attacks to damage you.

If you use ranged weapons or spamming your melee weapon, then it will start rolling towards you.

To counter these moves, use your shield to bait him close, block his attack, and then attack him while he is recovering from his attack.

When you damage him, he will start using Homing Soul arrows, starting with 2 and going up to 5 as weaker he gets.

Make sure to dodge these arrows to avoid taking serious damage. If you do not attack him for long enough, he will start to heal using healing grasses.

Try to bait attacks when he is not using Homing arrows and then keep using bait and switch technique to finish him off.

Another melee strategy is using Knockdown. In this Strategy, equip a large 2-handed weapon like Dragon Bone Smasher or Meat Cleaver.

In this Strategy, start swinging at him as soon as you enter the arena. The 2-handed weapon will knock him back every time you hit them.

Keep hitting him back until he is out of health. His Homing Soul Arrows will also be dodge as he will be far from you every time you knock him back.

This Strategy is great and easy to perform as well.

The last melee strategy is to equip a Light Armor, which doesn’t get you a movement speed penalty, and the Meat Cleaver.

In this Strategy, roll towards the boss and use the meat cleaver to slam him into the ground.

Keep rolling out from his attacks and hit him when he is vulnerable. When he uses the Homing Arrows, just roll out of the way and then hit him until he is finished.

How to defeat using Magic

There are also several strategies if you want to defeat the Old Monk Boss using Magic. The first is to use Homing Soul Arrows against the Phantom.

To perform this, equip a shield and use it to constantly sidestep and avoid taking much damage from Monk’s Soul Arrows.

Then cast the Homing Soul Arrow at him. He will try to role and evade, but when the spell fires, he will take full 5 hits of damage.

The next Strategy involves using Poison Cloud. Equip the Graverobber’s ring and Dragon Bone Smasher.

As you enter the arena, hit the boss using the Dragon Bone Smasher to send him flying back. Then run to one end of the room to make him lose sight of you.

Once he loses you, walk close to him and lock target at him. Then use the Poison Cloud spell on him to defeat him.

The next Strategy uses the Firestorm spell. Firestorm is a very powerful spell, but the main drawback is that if you take any damage while you are casting it, the spell will be cancelled.

Since the Old Monk keeps rushing at you with his Claws, you will have to first bait him out to attack him and then dodge it and then cast the spell.

In this way, you can deal him high amounts of damage when he is vulnerable to taking damage.

Same Strategy as melee when he uses his Homing Soul Arrows, just move away from the attack zone and then keep casting the Firestorm spell until he is dead.

The last Magic Strategy is the Blue Phantom spell. You can spawn a Blue Phantom before the boss fight.

During the fight, the Old Monk boss will focus its attention on the player, leaving it vulnerable to high damage attacks from the Blue Phantom.

The Blue Phantom will easily deplete the boss’s health, and then you can finish him off yourself.

Rewards

Once you defeat the Old Monk Boss, it will drop ‘Yellow Demon’s Soul.’ A trophy ‘Old Monk’s Trophy’ also unlocks once you successfully defeat him.