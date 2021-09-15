One of your targets in Deathloop is the couple, Charlie and Fia. For there to be a true romantic tragedy, why not kill them both together? In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Kill Charlie and Fia with a Single Bullet in Deathloop.

How to Kill Charlie and Fia with a Single Bullet in Deathloop

Killing both Charlie and Fia together earns you the Violent Delights achievement so if you are a completionist, you will want to give this a try.

To be able to access the bunker where both of them are meeting, you need to have completed the Main Questline Mission: Afternoon Delights.

The first thing you need to do is open your loadout and equip the ‘Nexus’ Slab ability, it was dropped by Harriet. What this ability does is creates a connection between enemies that makes them share damage as well.

Go to Map: Fristad Rock in the afternoon, and make your way to the bunker. Finding it will be easier if you have tagged your targets from the objective’s menu.

Enter the 4-pictogram puzzle solution you got in the Questline Mission: Afternoon Delights.

Finally, jump down to the pumping station and enter the area where they are meeting. Use the Nexus ability to link both Charlie and Fia. And finally, headshot one of them to kill them both together.

You will have also earned the achievement Violent Delights.