In this best Deathloop PC settings guide, we will break down all of the game’s graphical settings to show you which ones you can play around with for the best experience. Here are the best settings to use for a performance boost if you are struggling in Deathloop.

Deathloop Best Settings for Performance

Arkane’s next-generation shooter game Deathloop is hands down one of the best games released this year. Undoubtedly, this game’s epic graphics and mechanisms require you to play it on a beefy computer for the full experience.

However, the below-mentioned PC settings and tweaks will help you get the most out of this experience even if you have a PC on the lower-end.

Deathloop Ultra 4K specs (4K/60fps with Ultra Settings)

Remember that while using the 4K ultra graphics preset, your game might hover around the 50 to 60 fps mark. Enabling 4K might half your frame rate, so it would be best to play it turned off.

Your performance will drastically increase if you drop down the graphics settings to 1440p. In 1440p, the frame rate will average between 90 and 120fps

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K at 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Hard Drive: 30GB (SSD)

Video:Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

Deathloop Recommended Specs (1080p/60fps with High Settings)

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K at 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Hard Drive: 30GB (SSD)

Video:Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

Deathloop Minimum Specs (1080p/30fps with Low Settings)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 12GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Best Graphics Settings for Performance

You can play with the graphics settings from the Visual section of the options menu. These settings will fall under the Advanced Settings Tab. Then, proceed with the below-mentioned tweaks and changes.

Moreover, Deathloop consists of six presets ranging from very low, low, medium, high, very high, and ultra graphics.

There are 15 advanced graphic settings. Here are the best ones that have the most significant impact on the overall performance.

Upscaling/ AMD FSR Mode

On lower specced machines, this mode will provide you a stable frame rate. Using this balanced mode while playing at 4K will increase the frame rate by 20fps, making the game graphics look significantly worse.

But it still is an excellent option if you’re struggling to maintain an acceptable frame rate.

However, the best-recommended specs for 1080p/60 fps call for an RTX 2060. A good alternative would be a GTX 1080, which can easily produce 76fps with high settings and FSR.

You can pair up a Core i0-10900K along with RTZ 3090 if you don’t have an Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 TX graphics card.

Ambient Occlusion/Sun Shadows

This setting adds contact shadows where two surfaces or objects meet. Switching between FidelityFX CACAO and HBAO+ won’t make too much difference by enabling ray tracing to lower your frame rate substantially.

With the GTX 1080 running at 1080p, drop the Shadow Details to Very Low while keeping the Ultra Preset Settings the same, and that will increase your frame rate from 43fps to 55fps.

Nvidia Reflex

On an Nvidia GPU, enable Nividia Reflex’s ‘on+boost’ setting, which ensures the best speed of your GPU.

Turn off Depth of Field

Turning off DoF will add a few more frames to your frame rate, which you might overlook, but it indeed brings a difference. If you’re below 50fps, then consider disabling the DoF effect.

Turn off Motion Blur

The performance cost of Motion Blur is small, but the effect itself is gruesome. So get rid of it, as it will add a few frames to your framerate, and it is not that pleasing to the eyes either.

Additional Graphics Settings

Upscaling Option

Set the Upscaling option to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 for the performance boost.

V-Sync

Choose to leave V-sync enabled or disabled according to your liking and then set the FPS limiter below. Set it as close to your monitor’s refresh rate as possible.

Graphic Presets

In the advanced settings, choose any of the presets mentioned above. Very Low will look drastically different, but the rest of the presets won’t be very different. Start with a high preset and then go back and tweak the settings listed above.

Texture Details

Texture Details will impact the clarity or sharpness of the object and texture, so leave it on the high side.

Model Details

Turning down the Model Details doesn’t grant you extra frames, so leave those high for sharp and neat character details.

Shadow Details

Turn down the Shadow Details to improve the FPS rate.

Water Details

Water Details have no significant impact on the FPS, so leave it high and enjoy the surface reflections and beautiful details. The same goes for the Terrain Details and Decal Details.

Lens Flare/Boom/Sharpness Post Process

Some other settings that won’t make much of a difference on the FPS and should be left alone are Lens Flare, Bloom, and Sharpness Post Process.