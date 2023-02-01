How To Solve The Comms Array Puzzle In Dead Space Remake

The new Dead Space remake adds a little comms array puzzle in Chapter 8 where you have to realign the satellite dishes to restore communications. Your objective of hailing the military vessel remains the same. However, fixing the communication satellites has been reworked.

Solving the comms array puzzle can prove to be a bit tricky. The following guide will tell you exactly how to realign the satellite dishes to store communications in the Dead Space remake.

How to fix the satellite dishes to restore communications

After the completion of Chapter 7, Issac will try to establish contact with the USM Valor using the distress beacon. At this moment you will learn that all the satellites have been misaligned or damaged which is disrupting all comms.

The beginning of Chapter 8 will task you with the Comms Array Puzzle which must be completed to restore communications.

It is important to remember that you won’t be able to rely on your locator for direction during the duration of this puzzle, which adds to the difficulty as well.

Start by locating Comms Array. You can easily stumble your way toward it as you continue exploring the rooms ahead. The Comms Array can be identified as a hexagonal room. Continue exploring the Communications Hub to find it on the second floor.

Before entering the Comms Array, you’ll begin a dialogue sequence with Kendra inside the Communications Control Room.

The Comms Array is a fairly large space that you can begin exploring once you eliminate the two Leapers and two Lurkers inside.

Head on over to the front to access the current situation of the Communications. You will be informed of your objective of supplying power to the central node once you read the Comm Array’s no power to central node status.

As you continue exploring the Comms Array you will identify damaged satellite dishes by the orange hue of their symbols while the working one will be determined by white symbols.

Continue your search to lead you to a flesh pit in front of a wall of the room.

To fix comms you are to redirect the working satellite dishes (white symbols) toward the front of the Comms Array. The direction of the energy signal will be shown by the light beam.

Remember that not every satellite dish will emit these light rays and you will not be required to move each dish that has this white light.

Redirect the satellite dishes, starting with the one to the immediate left power source. You may use your Kinesis ability to clear out the damaged dishes blocking the power source.

It may take you a little while before you determine the right alignment of the dishes. You can use the following picture to guide you toward the solution.

Once all the satellite dishes are correctly aligned, you will receive a notification on the computer indicating comms are restored, which will complete the puzzle.

You will then begin a dialogue sequence with Daniels.