Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Combo Cards and Weapons Guide

Dead Rising 2: Off The Record introduces the choice of new weapons that you can create by combining the right weapons using the Combo Cards at the Workbench.
These weapons will help Frank survive the chaotic situations and help him get rid of the Master behind the current state of the city. Zombies obviously don’t like these customized weapons and that is why, you should create one of these to aid you in your survival.
Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Combo Cards and Weapons
Below you will all the combo cards you can find and weapons you can create using them in Dead Rising 2: Off The Record.
Drill Bucket
Materials. Drill, Bucket
I.E.D
Materials. Propane Tank, Box of Nails,
Pole Weapon
Materials. Machete, Push Broom
Air Horn
Materials. Pylon, Spray Paint
Weed Tendonizer
Materials. Knife, Grass Trimmer
Combine Knife and Grass Trimmer to get Weed Tendonizer.
Bouncing Beauty
Materials. Propane Tank, Rocket Fireworks
Location. Rescue survivor named Bill.
Combine Propane Tank and Rocket Fireworks to get Bouncing Beauty.
Spiked Bat
Materials. Baseball Bat, Box of Nails
Location. You will get when you complete 1.1.
Tenderizors
Materials. MMA Gloves, Box of Nails
Location. View the advertisement board and you will get it.
Gem Blower
Materials. Gems, Leaf Blower
Location. You will get it when you reach level 6.
Combine Gems and Leaf Blower to get Gem Blower.
Money Hacker
Materials. Flashlight, Computer Case
Location. Get the Scratchcard from the looters in Palisades Mall and you will be rewarded with it.
Electric Chair
Materials. Wheelchair, Battery
Location. You get it when you save Bill and Keneth.
Porta Mower
Materials. 2×4, Lawnmower
Sticky Bomb
Materials. Dynamite, Lawn Dart
Knife Gloves
Materials. Knife, Boxing Gloves
Molotov
Materials. Whiskey, Newspaper
Location. You get it when you defeat Chuck Green.
Blitzkrieg
Materials. Electric chair, Merc Assault Rifle
Location. You get it when you achieve level 10.
Super Massager
Combine Massager and Leaf Blower to get Super Massager.
Saw Launcher
Combine Tennis Ball Launcher and Saw Blade to get Saw Launcher.
Pegasus
Combine Stick Pony and Rocket Fireworks to get Pegasus.
Molten Cannon
Combine Tennis Ball Launcher and Motor Oil to get Molten Cannon.
Electric Crusher
Combine Sledge Hammer and Battery to get Electric Crusher.
Decapitator
Combine Knife and Boomerang to get Decapitator.
Cryo Pod
Combine Escape Pod and Fire extinguisher to get Cryo Pod.
Power Guitar
Combine an Amplifier and an Electric Guitar to get Power Guitar.
Ripper
Combine Cement Saw with a Saw Blade to get Ripper.
Roaring Thunder
Combine Goblin Mask with a Battery to get Roaring Thunder.
Rocket Launcher
Combine Rocket Fireworks with a Lead Pipe to get Rocket Launcher.
Snowball Launcher
Combine Fire Extinguisher with a Water Gun to get Snowball Launcher.
Super Slicer
Combine Servbot Mask with a Lawn Mower to get Super Slicer.
Zap N Shine
Combine a Floor Buffer with an Electric Prod.
Tesla Ball
Combine Bingo Ball Cage with a Battery to get Tesla Ball.
Wingman
Combine Nectar juice with Queen to get a Wingman. Has a single use only. This’ll also get you the”Tape it or DIE!” achievement.
Super BFG
Combine Blast Frequency Gun with an Amplifier to get Super BFG.
Shocker
Combine Defibrillator with a Medical Tray to get Shocker.
Reaper
Combine a Katana and a Scythe to get Reaper.
Spear Launcher
Combine Spear with a Leaf Blower to get Spear Launcher.
For all the old combo cards and weapons in Dead Rising 2, read our Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards and Weapons Guide. If you want to contribute to improve this guide, comment and we will add your feedback.