Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Combo Cards and Weapons Guide

Dead Rising 2: Off The Record introduces the choice of new weapons that you can create by combining the right weapons using the Combo Cards at the Workbench.

These weapons will help Frank survive the chaotic situations and help him get rid of the Master behind the current state of the city. Zombies obviously don’t like these customized weapons and that is why, you should create one of these to aid you in your survival.

Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Combo Cards and Weapons

Below you will all the combo cards you can find and weapons you can create using them in Dead Rising 2: Off The Record.

Drill Bucket

Materials. Drill, Bucket

I.E.D

Materials. Propane Tank, Box of Nails,

Pole Weapon

Materials. Machete, Push Broom

Air Horn

Materials. Pylon, Spray Paint

Weed Tendonizer

Materials. Knife, Grass Trimmer

Combine Knife and Grass Trimmer to get Weed Tendonizer.

Bouncing Beauty

Materials. Propane Tank, Rocket Fireworks

Location. Rescue survivor named Bill.

Combine Propane Tank and Rocket Fireworks to get Bouncing Beauty.

Spiked Bat

Materials. Baseball Bat, Box of Nails

Location. You will get when you complete 1.1.

Tenderizors

Materials. MMA Gloves, Box of Nails

Location. View the advertisement board and you will get it.

Gem Blower

Materials. Gems, Leaf Blower

Location. You will get it when you reach level 6.

Combine Gems and Leaf Blower to get Gem Blower.

Money Hacker

Materials. Flashlight, Computer Case

Location. Get the Scratchcard from the looters in Palisades Mall and you will be rewarded with it.

Electric Chair

Materials. Wheelchair, Battery

Location. You get it when you save Bill and Keneth.

Porta Mower

Materials. 2×4, Lawnmower

Sticky Bomb

Materials. Dynamite, Lawn Dart

Knife Gloves

Materials. Knife, Boxing Gloves

Molotov

Materials. Whiskey, Newspaper

Location. You get it when you defeat Chuck Green.

Blitzkrieg

Materials. Electric chair, Merc Assault Rifle

Location. You get it when you achieve level 10.

Pegasus

Combine Stick Pony and Rocket Fireworks to get Pegasus.

Molten Cannon

Combine Tennis Ball Launcher and Motor Oil to get Molten Cannon.

Electric Crusher

Combine Sledge Hammer and Battery to get Electric Crusher.

Decapitator

Combine Knife and Boomerang to get Decapitator.

Cryo Pod

Combine Escape Pod and Fire extinguisher to get Cryo Pod.

Power Guitar

Combine an Amplifier and an Electric Guitar to get Power Guitar.

Ripper

Combine Cement Saw with a Saw Blade to get Ripper.

Roaring Thunder

Combine Goblin Mask with a Battery to get Roaring Thunder.

Rocket Launcher

Combine Rocket Fireworks with a Lead Pipe to get Rocket Launcher.

Snowball Launcher

Combine Fire Extinguisher with a Water Gun to get Snowball Launcher.

Super Slicer

Combine Servbot Mask with a Lawn Mower to get Super Slicer.

Zap N Shine

Combine a Floor Buffer with an Electric Prod.

Tesla Ball

Combine Bingo Ball Cage with a Battery to get Tesla Ball.

Wingman

Combine Nectar juice with Queen to get a Wingman. Has a single use only. This’ll also get you the”Tape it or DIE!” achievement.

Super BFG

Combine Blast Frequency Gun with an Amplifier to get Super BFG.

Shocker

Combine Defibrillator with a Medical Tray to get Shocker.

Reaper

Combine a Katana and a Scythe to get Reaper.

Spear Launcher

Combine Spear with a Leaf Blower to get Spear Launcher.

For all the old combo cards and weapons in Dead Rising 2, read our Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards and Weapons Guide. If you want to contribute to improve this guide, comment and we will add your feedback.