Dead Rising 2 Survivors Guide – All Cases, How to Unlock All Survivors

You can rescue survivors in Dead Rising 2 for some important Prestige Points. You can also have Combo Cards on rescuing these survivors. They can be found at certain places in Fortune City. You can give them food to restore their health or you can give them guns for defense purposes.

One thing you should keep in mind is that there will be no more calls until the timer for previous survivors has been expired.

Dead Rising 2 Survivors

Make sure you only pick those you received radio call for, if you don’t recognize having called to save them, you may want to re-consider saving them as they may be infected.

Case #1 Survivors

Denyce

She works at Roy’s mart. She is part of the first task to grab Zombrex. In your initial run, you will find her at the pharmacy.

Snowflake (Fresh Meat)

Snowflake is the name of a tiger who is a pet of Theodore Smith. Head to the Yucatan Casino to find her. Note that she will start as a Boss. However, you should not kill her.

What you should do is grab the steaks and when she starts running towards you, throw the steaks towards her. These steaks will be eaten by her and on reaching full health, she will now like you and start to follow you around.

LaShawndra (Happily Ever After… Sort of)

LaShawndra’s husband Gordon Dawkins ran away from her, which was probably not a good idea since she claims she could have protected him. During the first mission, you will find her outside of the maintenance room.

Gordon (Happily Ever After… Sort of)

As previously mentioned, Gordon is the husband of LaShawndra who ran away from her. You can find Gordon in the Women Clothing Shop located close to LaShawndra.

Doris (Lost…)

She is a lost woman searching for her husband. You can find her in the arena where she will be shooting fireworks to distract the zombies. She will not come with you unless her husband, Chad Elchart, has been found.

Chad (Lost…)

He is Doris’ husband. You can find him blasting at zombies with a shotgun outside of the pawnshop where the Ones Man’s Trash mission takes place. Kill all the zombies and then talk to him to recruit him.

Esther (Short-Sighted)

She is an old woman who does not even realize that a zombie outbreak is going on.

You can find her at the Royal Flush Plaza, in the Children’s Castle. You will have to carry her yourself or push her in a wheelchair because she moves at a very slow pace on her own.

Kenneth and Jack (Welcome to the Family)

Jack is the son-in-law of Kenneth. You can find them at Palisades Mall, inside the store called Shanks. Kill all the zombies in the area and then talk to them to recruit them.

Lenny (Snowflake Boss Battle)

He knows the security code to the Yucatan Casino Vault and he also knows how to turn the slot machine on. You can find him in the Yucatan Casino Office. He will only join you once Snowflake is tamed and Ted is killed.

Brittany (Workers Compensation)

She feels underpaid and hence, will be found trying to steal money from the slot machines. You can find her at the Americana Casino. She will be with Stuart Holmes and will not join you until Stuart does.

Stuart (Workers Compensation)

Like Brittany, he also feels underpaid. Hence, he will be accompanying Brittany in her slot machine activities. He will try to attack you. Fight back and he will quickly surrender and join you.

Kristin (Luscious Lady)

Kristin is a drunk lady who is unable to walk on her own. You can find her at the Americana Casino Office. You will need to carry her.

Boss Leon (Meet the Contestants)

He is a contestant of the show called ‘Terror Is Reality’ who used to love Chuck but has developed hatred for him now.

You can find him at the Platinum Strip. By killing him, the custom bike trailer will be opened.

John (Brains over Brawn)

He is necessary to have on the team for Kevin, Curtis, and Brian to join. You can find him at the South Plaza, in the unfinished store called the ‘Ultimate Playhouse’. He will join you after a long conversation.

Kevin, Curtis, and Brian (Brains over Brawn)

They are hiding in a barricaded store. They will be accompanying John. You will need to talk to John for them to join. However, if one of them is already helping a female survivor, he will join without any hesitation.

Elrod (Barn Burner)

He is the husband of Trixie-Lynn. You can find him at the Fortune City Arena, inside a green room. Put out the fire and talk to him to get him to join.

Trixie (Barn Burner)

She is the wife of Elrod Bumpkins. She will be accompanying Elrod and joins once he does.

Brandon Boss (Chuck the Role Model)

He is a member of the CURE who went crazy. You can find him at the Americana Casino, in the restroom. You will need to kill him in order to save Vikki.

Vikki (Chuck the Role Model)

She was taken hostage by Brandon. She will join you once Brandon is killed.

Case #2 Survivors

Sven (Code Blue)

He is a paramedic who is trying to revive Tim Duggan. You can find him at the Silver Strip, in the One Little Duck Bingo. Just talk to him and he will join. He will provide you a Zombrex.

Jared (Once Bitten)

He is already infected by a zombie. You can find him at the Royal Flush Plaza, inside Wily Travels. You will have to give him a Zombrex for him to join. You will also need to carry him.

Jasper (Tastes like Chicken)

He is a bartender who was hiding with Cinda smith until she left to search for food.

You can find him at the Food Court, above Hamburger Fiefdom. You will need to climb the vending machine to reach Jasper. Just talk to him and he will join.

Boss Antoine (Tastes like Chicken)

He calls himself the ‘King of Cuisine’. He went a bit crazy after the interview, which could have made him famous, never happened due to the zombie outbreak.

You can find him at the Food Court, inside Cucina Donnacci. You will have to kill him. Keep in mind that he will keep healing himself by eating.

Cinda (Tastes like Chicken)

She was held hostage by Antoine in a freezer. You can find her at the Food Court, in Cucina Donnacci. She will refuse to join you unless Jasper is on your team.

Case #3 Survivors

Willa (An Industrial Fashion)

She is an injured construction worker who is hiding from the zombies. You can find her at the South Plaza. She will have to be carried.

Terri (An Industrial Fashion)

She is Willa’s co-worker, protecting her from zombies. She will be accompanying Willa. She will join you once Willa does.

Jeanna (Rock Heroes)

She is the vocalist of the rock band ‘Angel Lust’. You can find her at the Silver Strip, onstage. Get up on stage and talk to her.

Allen (Rock Heroes)

He is a guitarist for the rock band ‘Angel Lust’. He will be accompanying Jeanna and will join alongside her.

Floyd (Rock Heroes)

He is the bassist of the rock band ‘Angel Lust’ He will be accompanying Jeanna and will join alongside her. He will give you a combo card when he is rescued.

Erica (Shopping Spree)

She is a fashion journalist, shopping with her friends. You can find her at the Royal Flush Plaza, in Kathy’s Space. You will have to carry her items for her to join you.

Rosa (Shopping Spree)

She is a wealthy woman, shopping with her friends. She will be accompanying Erica and will join once she does.

Bessie (Shopping Spree)

She is a wealthy woman, shopping with her friends. She will be accompanying Erica and will join once she does.

Boss Slappy (Everyone Knows Slappy)

He is an insane kid’s clothing store mascot. He believes Chuck is responsible for the zombie outbreak. You can find him at the Palisades Mall, in the Kid’s Choice Clothing store. He will drop two combo cards once he is killed.

Linette (Wilted Flower)

She was in a tanning booth when she got trapped. You can find her at the Palisades Mall, in the Venus Touch (near Slappy). You will have to give her a drink for her to join.

She will open a new, short, route between the Palisades and Royal Flush Plazas. Fill up on guns in the shooting range before you travel through the shortcut.

Janus (Big Game Stakes)

He is just looking for a bodyguard. You can find him outside the Atlantica Casino in Fortune Park. You will need a gun for him to join you. Once you save him, he will gift you $70,000.

Boss Randy (Here Comes the Groom)

He is a socially-awkward person who is holding Danni Bodine hostage as a bride for him. You can find him at the Silver Strip, in Swept Away. He is quite a difficult boss.

Danni (Here Comes the Groom)

She is being held hostage by Randy. She will join you once Randy is killed.

Luz (Par for the Course)

She is a pro golfer who is trying to defend himself from zombies. You can find her the Royal Flush Plaza, in SporTrance. She will join you once you kill all the zombies in the area.

Stuarts Scheme

Travel back to the safehouse and stop Stuart from him from defecting.

Crystal/Amber (The Source)

They host the show ‘Terror is Reality’ together. You can find them at the Yucatan Casino, in the Shoal Nightclub. You only have to kill one of them. Whoever you kill will drop two Katanas.

Case #4 Survivors

Boss Carl (Mail Order Zombrex)

He is a determined public servant. You can find him at the Royal Flush Plaza, close to Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow. He is easy to kill and will drop a Zombrex.

Jessica (High Rollers)

She is a poker player. You can find her at the Atlantica Casino, in the poker room. $100,000 is required to buy into the game. You will need to defeat her in poker for her to join.

Nevada (High Rollers)

He is playing poker with Jessica. He will be accompanying Jessica and will join once you defeat them in poker.

Jacob (High Rollers)

He is playing poker with Jessica and Nevada. He will be accompanying them and will join once you defeat them in poker.

Richard (Hunger Pains)

He is just a starving man searching for food. You can find him at the Platinum Strip, in Dining at Davey’s. He will join you once you give him food to eat.

Cora (Fetching Females)

She is the leader of the Guardian Angels Personal Security organization. You can find her at the Palisades Mall, in the water bar. You will need to give her $10,000 for her to join.

Nina (Fetching Females)

She is an employee for Cora Russel. She will be accompanying Cora and will join once she does.

Summer (Fetching Females)

She is an employee for Cora Russel. She will be accompanying Cora and will join once she does.

Boss Seymour (WWJWD?)

He is a crazy security officer who is murdering the survivors. You can find him at the South Plaza, near the east statue. A survivor will be freed once he is killed.

Ray (WWJWD?)

He is hiding from Seymour. You can find him at the South Plaza, in the maintenance room, near Seymor. He will only join you once Seymour is killed.

Woodrow (Bank Run)

He is a rich man stealing from ATMs… for some reason.

You can find him at the Slot Ranch Casino, near the northernmost ATM. He will join you once you follow him around for a bit. Once you bring him back to the Safe House, he will gift you $50,000.

TAPE IT OR DIE CREW

Go to the Tape It or Die room in the back of KokoNutz Sports Town, in Palisades Mall.

You will need a cement saw and some plates. When you go talk to them, they will provide you with a combo card and you will be able to save them later in Case 6.

Do note that this room will not open if there are 5 or more survivors left. These people will be found in the room:

Gretchen

Wallace

Johnny Pipes

Left Hand Lance

Ante Up

Win Arthur’s helmet in poker game.

Europa (Slave to Fashion)

She is an embarrassed woman, who got locked out of her room. You can find her in the Fortune City hotel lobby. In order to save her, you will have to get undressed too. Then you will have to carry her.

Chemical Dependency

Give Zombrex to the infected survivor.

Randolph (Art Appreciation)

He is an artist, who is very upset over his painting. You can find him at the Palisades Mall, in Cleroux Collection. He will not join you unless you pay $3,000 for his painting.

Boss Deetz (Militia Men)

He is the leader of a group of snipers who wants to “protect” America by killing all the survivors. You can find him at the Platinum Strip, on the cinema roof. Use the ladder to get up to him.

Boss Big Earl (Militia Men)

He is part of Deetz’ group. You can find him somewhere between the cinema and the Atlantica. Follow the sound of his gunshots.

Boss Johnny (Militia Men)

He is part of Deetz’ group. You can find him on the Royal Flush Plaza Roof, climb up the ladder next to the tinker box.

Boss Derrick (Militia Men)

He is part of Deetz’ group. You can find him on the Atlantica roof. Head to the side passage next to the Hot Excitorama. It will lead you to a ladder.

Other Survivors

Dean (Shell Shocked)

He is a partially-disabled war veteran. You can find him at the Americana Casino, in The American Historium. He will join once you talk to him.

He will refuse to be carried but can be transported in a wheelchair. Note that he moves slower without the leadership mag.

Bill (Know When to Fold ‘Em)

He is a man with a bit of gambling addiction. You can find him at the Pot O Luck Casino. You will have to pay him $25K for him to join you.

Case #5 Survivors

Boss Bibi (One Hit Wonder)

She is a soul singer. Unfortunately, the zombie outbreak ruined her comeback show. She blames her employees for this so she is holding them captive.

You can find her at the Slot Ranch Casino stage. Before you go here, make sure to wear a Tuxedo and Black shoes. Also, make sure to have a drink with you. Comply with all her demands and she will free the hostages.

Allison (One Hit Wonder)

She is the assistant of Bibi Love and is being held captive. You can find her at the Slot Ranch Casino stage. She will join you after the event.

Cameron (One Hit Wonder)

He is Bibi’s manager and is being held captive by her. You can find him at the Slot Ranch Casino stage. He will join you after the event.

Juan (One Hit Wonder)

He is a fashion designer and is being held captive by Bibi. You can find him at the Slot Ranch Casino stage. He will join you after the event. In the Bent Wood mission, give a golf club to Luz to get 50K.

Tammy (Stranded Siren)

She is a performer wearing a mermaid costume. You can find her at the Atlantica Casino Clam Shell. You will need to carry her.

Andy (Dead or Alive)

Andy is a suicidal man who is hiding on top of slot machines. You can find him at the Palisades Mall, on the south slot machines. You will have to talk to him for a while to convince him to come with you.

Walter (Twos Company)

He is a comedian by profession who will be found arguing with Royce.

You can find him at the Silver Strip – Hot Excitorama. You will need to decide who to give the trophy to between him and Royce. Do not give him the trophy as he will come with you even if he does not get it.

Royce (Two’s Company)

He is a comedian by profession who will be found arguing with Walter.

He will be found with Walter. Give him the trophy. If you accidentally gave the trophy to Walter, you will have to pay Royce $5,000 for him to join you.

Sven (Code Blue)

He is the paramedic we met before in Case 2. He will give you the Zombrex when you give him some alcohol.

Boss Roger (World’s Most Dangerous Trick)

He is a flopped magician who will be found with his friend and fellow magician Reed Wellback. You can find him at the Atlantica Casino, on the magic stage.

Reed Boss (World’s Most Dangerous Trick)

Another flopped magician and friend of Roger. He will be found with Roger. He will drop a combo card when he is killed.

Other Survivors

Lillian (Family Feud)

She got separated from her mother Camille Payne. You can find her weeping on the roof of the Fortune City Hotel. She will join you only if you find her mother.

Camille (Family Feud)

She is the mother of Lillian. You can find her at the Atlantica Casino, close to the south entrance, defending herself from zombies. She will join you without any hesitation. Bring her to Lillian.

Fortune City Botany Club

Get plant from the gallery.

Case #6 Survivors

Johnny Pipes (Tape It or Die 1)

He is an exuberant plumber and a member of the Tape It or Die crew. You can find him at the Palisades Mall, in the back room of KokoNutz Sports Town, where you left him in Case #2.

Wallace (Tape It or Die 1)

He is another member of the Tape It or Die crew. You can find him hiding with Johnny and the other crew members.

Left Hand Lance (Tape It or Die 1)

He is a webmaster and another crew member of the Tape It or Die crew. You can find him hiding with Johnny and the other crew members.

Gretchen (Tape It or Die 1)

She is the main financial supporter of the Tape It or Die show. You can find her hiding with Johnny and the other crew members. You’ll get two combo cards for saving all four members.

Boss SGT Boykin (Case 6-2 Last Stand)

He was the leader of the troops whose mission was to wipe out the zombies from Fortune City and rescue the survivors.

After he witnessed his team get murdered by zombies, he went crazy and is now holding Rebecca Chang captive. You can find him underground. You will have to kill him to save Rebecca.

Rebecca (Case 6-1)

She worked as a reporter for Channel 6 Action News. She is being held captive by SGT Boykin. She will join you once Boykin is killed, you will need to carry her as she will get injured in the fight.

Matthew and Michael (Delta Point 1)

They were part of SGT Boykin’s team. Fortunately, they survived and also did not go crazy. You can find them on the silver strip at the rocks, close to the Atlantis Casino.

Do NOT carry any guns while you approach them as they will shoot at you if you do. They will join you after a quick chat.

Case #7 Survivors

Boss Pearce and Mark (Case 7-2. The Only Lead)

They are Phenostrans scientists, who will be found researching the bees. You can find them underground, in their secret lab. Make sure to use the sonic gun on them.