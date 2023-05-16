Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards and Weapons Guide

After a successful run with DLC/Demo hybrid Dead Rising:Case Zero, Dead Rising 2 officially hits stores tomorrow.

That said, we already have Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards locations for you, if you got your hands on the game already, feel free to contribute to the guide to complete it.

Auger

Combine Pitchfork + Drill Motor to get Auger.

Air Horn

Combine Pylon + (Blue) Spray Paint to get Air Horn, and use the power of sound to defeat enemies.

Beer Hat

Combine Construction Hat + Bottle of Beer to get Beer Hat.

Blambow

Combine Bow and Arrow + Dynamite to get Blambow and shoot arrows to fire ignite enemies.



Boomstick

Combine Pitchfork + Shotgun to get Boomstick.

Blitzkrieg

Combine (Mercenary) Assault Rifle/LMG + Electric Chair to get Blitzkrieg.

Defiler

Combine Sledge Hammer + Fire Axe to get Defiler.

Drill Bucket

Combine Power Drill + Bucket to get Drill Bucket, smash zombie heads with the powerful helmet.

Dynameat

Combine Hunk of Meat + Dynamite to get Dynameat. Give it to a nearby zombie to eat it, Yeah it’ll blow.

Driller

Combine Power Drill + Spear to get Driller.

Electric Chair

Combine Wheelchair + Battery to get Electric Chair.

Electric Rake

Combine Battery + Leaf Rake to get Electirc Rake, and fry zombies nearby with electricity.

Exsanguinator

Combine Vacuum + Sawblades to get Exsanguinator.

Flamethrower

Combine Water Gun + Gasoline Canister to get Flamethrower and repel zombies with it.

Flaming Gloves

Combine Boxing Gloves + Motor Oil to get Flaming Glovers, now punch them. Yeah!

Fire Spitter

Combine Toy Spitball Gun + Tiki Torch to get Fire Spitter, and press to fire the flaming balls towards incoming zombies.

Fountain Lizard

Combine Lizard Mask + Fountain Firework to get Fountain Lizard.

Freedom Bear

Combine Stuffed Bear + Light Machine Gun to get Freedom Bear.



Gem Blower

Combine Gems + Leaf Blower to get Gem Blower.

Freezer Bomb

Combine Fire Extinguisher + Dynamite to get Freezer Bomb.

Hacker

Combine Flashlight + Computer Case to get Hacker combo.

Hail Mary

Combine Football + Grenade to get Hail Mary.

Handy Chipper

Combine Wheelchair + Lawnmowerv to get Handy Chipper.

Heliblade

Combine Toy Helicopter + Machete to get Heliblade.

Holy Arms

Combine Training Sword + Nails to get Holy Arms.

I.E.D.

Combine Box of Nails + Propane Tank to get I.E.D and throw it in a pack of zombies and shoot it to blow them all in a one go.

Infernal Arms

Combine Training Sword + Motor Oil to get Infernal Arms.

Knife Gloves

Combine Boxing Gloves + Bowie Knife to get Knife Gloves.

Location: You can find both items in the maintenance room next to the Atlantica casino.

Laser Sword

Combine Flashlight + Gem to get Lighsaber.



Parablower

Combine Parasol + Leaf Blower to get Parablower.

Portable Lawnmower

Combine 2×4 + Lawnmower to get Portable Lawnmover.

Molotov

Combine Whiskey Bottle + Newspaper to get Molotov.

Paddlesaw

Combine Canoe Paddle + Chainsaw to get Paddlesaw.

Pole Weapon

Combine Push Broom + Machete to get Pole Weapon.

Ripper

Combine Cement Saw + Saw Blade to get Ripper.

Power Guitar

Combine Electric Guitar + Amplifier to get Power Guitar.



Roaring Thunder

Combine Battery + Goblin Mask to get Roaring Thunder.

Rocket Launcher

Combine Rocket Fireworks + Lead Pipe to get Rocket Launcher. You know what it is right!

Secret Combo Card

Combine: Nectar + Queen

Snowball Cannon

Combine Fire Extinguisher + Water Gun to get Snowball Cannon.



Spear Launcher

Combine Leaf Blower + Spear to get Spear Launcher.

Spiked Bat

Combine Box of Nails + Baseball Bat to get Spiked Bat.

Super Slicer

Combine ServeBot Mask + Lawnmower to get Super Slicer

Tesla Ball

Combine Bingo Ball Cage + Battery to get Tesla Ball.

Sticky Bomb

Combine Lawn Dart + Dynamite to get Sticky Bomb.

Super B.F.G

Combine Blast Frequency Gun + Amplifier to get Super B.F.G.

Plate Launcher

Combine Cement Saw + Plates to get Plate Launcher.

Blazing Aces

Combine Tennis Racket + Tiki Torch to get Blazing Aces.

