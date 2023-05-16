Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards and Weapons Guide

By Zawad Iftikhar

After a successful run with DLC/Demo hybrid Dead Rising:Case Zero, Dead Rising 2 officially hits stores tomorrow.

That said, we already have Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards locations for you, if you got your hands on the game already, feel free to contribute to the guide to complete it.

Auger
Combine Pitchfork + Drill Motor to get Auger.

Air Horn
Combine Pylon + (Blue) Spray Paint to get Air Horn, and use the power of sound to defeat enemies.

Beer Hat
Combine Construction Hat + Bottle of Beer to get Beer Hat.

Blambow
Combine Bow and Arrow + Dynamite to get Blambow and shoot arrows to fire ignite enemies.

Boomstick
Combine Pitchfork + Shotgun to get Boomstick.

Blitzkrieg
Combine (Mercenary) Assault Rifle/LMG + Electric Chair to get Blitzkrieg.

Defiler
Combine Sledge Hammer + Fire Axe to get Defiler.

Drill Bucket
Combine Power Drill + Bucket to get Drill Bucket, smash zombie heads with the powerful helmet.

Dynameat
Combine Hunk of Meat + Dynamite to get Dynameat. Give it to a nearby zombie to eat it, Yeah it’ll blow.

Driller
Combine Power Drill + Spear to get Driller.

Electric Chair
Combine Wheelchair + Battery to get Electric Chair.

Electric Rake
Combine Battery + Leaf Rake to get Electirc Rake, and fry zombies nearby with electricity.

Exsanguinator
Combine Vacuum + Sawblades to get Exsanguinator.

Flamethrower
Combine Water Gun + Gasoline Canister to get Flamethrower and repel zombies with it.

Flaming Gloves
Combine Boxing Gloves + Motor Oil to get Flaming Glovers, now punch them. Yeah!

Fire Spitter
Combine Toy Spitball Gun + Tiki Torch to get Fire Spitter, and press to fire the flaming balls towards incoming zombies.

Fountain Lizard
Combine Lizard Mask + Fountain Firework to get Fountain Lizard.

Freedom Bear
Combine Stuffed Bear + Light Machine Gun to get Freedom Bear.

Gem Blower
Combine Gems + Leaf Blower to get Gem Blower.

Freezer Bomb
Combine Fire Extinguisher + Dynamite to get Freezer Bomb.

Hacker
Combine Flashlight + Computer Case to get Hacker combo.

Hail Mary
Combine Football + Grenade to get Hail Mary.

Handy Chipper
Combine Wheelchair + Lawnmowerv to get Handy Chipper.

Heliblade
Combine Toy Helicopter + Machete to get Heliblade.

Holy Arms
Combine Training Sword + Nails to get Holy Arms.

I.E.D.
Combine Box of Nails + Propane Tank to get I.E.D and throw it in a pack of zombies and shoot it to blow them all in a one go.

Infernal Arms
Combine Training Sword + Motor Oil to get Infernal Arms.

Knife Gloves
Combine Boxing Gloves + Bowie Knife to get Knife Gloves.
Location: You can find both items in the maintenance room next to the Atlantica casino.

Laser Sword
Combine Flashlight + Gem to get Lighsaber.

Parablower
Combine Parasol + Leaf Blower to get Parablower.

Portable Lawnmower
Combine 2×4 + Lawnmower to get Portable Lawnmover.

Molotov
Combine Whiskey Bottle + Newspaper to get Molotov.

Paddlesaw
Combine Canoe Paddle + Chainsaw to get Paddlesaw.

Pole Weapon
Combine Push Broom + Machete to get Pole Weapon.

Ripper
Combine Cement Saw + Saw Blade to get Ripper.

Power Guitar
Combine Electric Guitar + Amplifier to get Power Guitar.

Roaring Thunder
Combine Battery + Goblin Mask to get Roaring Thunder.

Rocket Launcher
Combine Rocket Fireworks + Lead Pipe to get Rocket Launcher. You know what it is right!

Secret Combo Card
Combine: Nectar + Queen

Snowball Cannon
Combine Fire Extinguisher + Water Gun to get Snowball Cannon.

Spear Launcher
Combine Leaf Blower + Spear to get Spear Launcher.

Spiked Bat
Combine Box of Nails + Baseball Bat to get Spiked Bat.

Super Slicer
Combine ServeBot Mask + Lawnmower to get Super Slicer

Tesla Ball
Combine Bingo Ball Cage + Battery to get Tesla Ball.

Sticky Bomb
Combine Lawn Dart + Dynamite to get Sticky Bomb.

Super B.F.G
Combine Blast Frequency Gun + Amplifier to get Super B.F.G.

Plate Launcher
Combine Cement Saw + Plates to get Plate Launcher.

Blazing Aces
Combine Tennis Racket + Tiki Torch to get Blazing Aces.

You can refer to our Dead Rising 2 Secret Combo Cards Location Guide if you any problem finding these gems. Meanwhile do check our Dead Rising 2 Guide series.

