Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards and Weapons Guide

After a successful run with DLC/Demo hybrid Dead Rising:Case Zero, Dead Rising 2 officially hits stores tomorrow.
That said, we already have Dead Rising 2 Combo Cards locations for you, if you got your hands on the game already, feel free to contribute to the guide to complete it.
Auger
Combine Pitchfork + Drill Motor to get Auger.
Air Horn
Combine Pylon + (Blue) Spray Paint to get Air Horn, and use the power of sound to defeat enemies.
Beer Hat
Combine Construction Hat + Bottle of Beer to get Beer Hat.
Blambow
Combine Bow and Arrow + Dynamite to get Blambow and shoot arrows to fire ignite enemies.
Boomstick
Combine Pitchfork + Shotgun to get Boomstick.
Blitzkrieg
Combine (Mercenary) Assault Rifle/LMG + Electric Chair to get Blitzkrieg.
Defiler
Combine Sledge Hammer + Fire Axe to get Defiler.
Drill Bucket
Combine Power Drill + Bucket to get Drill Bucket, smash zombie heads with the powerful helmet.
Dynameat
Combine Hunk of Meat + Dynamite to get Dynameat. Give it to a nearby zombie to eat it, Yeah it’ll blow.
Driller
Combine Power Drill + Spear to get Driller.
Electric Chair
Combine Wheelchair + Battery to get Electric Chair.
Electric Rake
Combine Battery + Leaf Rake to get Electirc Rake, and fry zombies nearby with electricity.
Exsanguinator
Combine Vacuum + Sawblades to get Exsanguinator.
Flamethrower
Combine Water Gun + Gasoline Canister to get Flamethrower and repel zombies with it.
Flaming Gloves
Combine Boxing Gloves + Motor Oil to get Flaming Glovers, now punch them. Yeah!
Fire Spitter
Combine Toy Spitball Gun + Tiki Torch to get Fire Spitter, and press to fire the flaming balls towards incoming zombies.
Fountain Lizard
Combine Lizard Mask + Fountain Firework to get Fountain Lizard.
Freedom Bear
Combine Stuffed Bear + Light Machine Gun to get Freedom Bear.
Gem Blower
Combine Gems + Leaf Blower to get Gem Blower.
Freezer Bomb
Combine Fire Extinguisher + Dynamite to get Freezer Bomb.
Hacker
Combine Flashlight + Computer Case to get Hacker combo.
Hail Mary
Combine Football + Grenade to get Hail Mary.
Handy Chipper
Combine Wheelchair + Lawnmowerv to get Handy Chipper.
Heliblade
Combine Toy Helicopter + Machete to get Heliblade.
Holy Arms
Combine Training Sword + Nails to get Holy Arms.
I.E.D.
Combine Box of Nails + Propane Tank to get I.E.D and throw it in a pack of zombies and shoot it to blow them all in a one go.
Infernal Arms
Combine Training Sword + Motor Oil to get Infernal Arms.
Knife Gloves
Combine Boxing Gloves + Bowie Knife to get Knife Gloves.
Location: You can find both items in the maintenance room next to the Atlantica casino.
Laser Sword
Combine Flashlight + Gem to get Lighsaber.
Parablower
Combine Parasol + Leaf Blower to get Parablower.
Portable Lawnmower
Combine 2×4 + Lawnmower to get Portable Lawnmover.
Molotov
Combine Whiskey Bottle + Newspaper to get Molotov.
Paddlesaw
Combine Canoe Paddle + Chainsaw to get Paddlesaw.
Pole Weapon
Combine Push Broom + Machete to get Pole Weapon.
Ripper
Combine Cement Saw + Saw Blade to get Ripper.
Power Guitar
Combine Electric Guitar + Amplifier to get Power Guitar.
Roaring Thunder
Combine Battery + Goblin Mask to get Roaring Thunder.
Rocket Launcher
Combine Rocket Fireworks + Lead Pipe to get Rocket Launcher. You know what it is right!
Secret Combo Card
Combine: Nectar + Queen
Snowball Cannon
Combine Fire Extinguisher + Water Gun to get Snowball Cannon.
Spear Launcher
Combine Leaf Blower + Spear to get Spear Launcher.
Spiked Bat
Combine Box of Nails + Baseball Bat to get Spiked Bat.
Super Slicer
Combine ServeBot Mask + Lawnmower to get Super Slicer
Tesla Ball
Combine Bingo Ball Cage + Battery to get Tesla Ball.
Sticky Bomb
Combine Lawn Dart + Dynamite to get Sticky Bomb.
Super B.F.G
Combine Blast Frequency Gun + Amplifier to get Super B.F.G.
Plate Launcher
Combine Cement Saw + Plates to get Plate Launcher.
Blazing Aces
Combine Tennis Racket + Tiki Torch to get Blazing Aces.
You can refer to our Dead Rising 2 Secret Combo Cards Location Guide if you any problem finding these gems. Meanwhile do check our Dead Rising 2 Guide series.