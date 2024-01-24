Dead Island Characters Skills Tree Guide

Dead Island not only offers the range of weapon customization but also features three unique skill trees for each character of your choice. Dead Island Skills Trees allow players to customize the character’s abilities and skills to complement their unique game style.
This guide will help you decide which skills you can and should choose for a particular character as your progress in Dead Island. Your choices will determine your survival because what good a particular skill will bring you if you aren’t going to use it anyway ?
There are three types of Skill Trees: Fury, Combat and Survival. Each character has these skill trees but are tailored to their style. Choose the character that comes close to complement your game style.
Logan Carter: The All Rounder
If you are starting out in Dead Island, Logan is an interesting bet since he has all-round skills.
Fury Skill Tree
Bullseye
It allows you to hit 3 enemies by throwing a weapon up to a distance of 15m.
Furious Throw
It gives you more rage when you kill an enemy by throwing.
Level 1: +10% rage
Level 2: +20% rage
Level 3: +30% rage
Longshot
It increases the Bullseye’s throwing range.
Level 1: +2.5m
Level 2: +5m
Level 3: +7.5M
Grazing Hits
It increases the chance of inflicting bleeding damage with Bullseye.
Level 1: +15% chance
Level 2: +30% chance
Level 3: +45% chance
True Bullseye
It increases throwing distance to 20m and enables you to hit 4 enemies with one weapon and increases the duration of Bullseye.
True Aim
It increases your chances of landing a critical hit when throwing with Bullseye.
Level 1: +15% chance
Level 2: +30% chance
Level 3: +45% chance
Wings of Death
It increases your chance of killing enemies instantly when throwing with Bullseye.
Level 1: +3% chance
Level 2: +6% chance
Level 3: +9% chance
Volatile
It Decreases amount of rage needed to activate Fury.
Level 1: 5% rage
Level 2: 10% rage
Level 3: 15% rage
Dead Eye Bullseye
It increases throwing distance to 25M, and enables you to hit 5 enemies with thrown weapon. Additionally, extends the time Bullseye can remain active.
Combat Skill Tree
Maintenance
It slows down weapon deterioration.
Level 1: +5% durability
Level 2: +10% durability
Level 3: +15% durability
Flow
It reduces stamina costs with one-handed weapons.
Level 1::10% less
Level 2::20% less
Level 3::30% less
Mass Driver
It increases throwing distance with melee weapons.
Level 1: +2.5m
Level 2: +5m
Level 3:+7.5m
Telling Blows
It increases critical hit chance when throwing.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Frenzy
It increases damage for five seconds after killing an enemy.
Level 1: +10% damage
Level 2: +20% damage
Level 3: +30% damage
Economical Throw
It transfers the damage to nearby enemies when an enemy is hit by a thrown weapon.
Level 1: +10% damage
Level 2: +20% damage
Level 3: +30% damage
Mighty Throw
It increases overall damage with thrown weapons.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Heavy Hitter
It increases these stats: +5% blunt damage,10% blunt stamina cost, +1% blunt critical chance, +5% blunt head damage.
Fencer
It increases overall damage with single-handed weapons.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Bloodletting
It increases your chances to inflict bleeding with thrown weapons.
Level 1: +15% chance
Level 2: +30% chance
Level 3: +45% chance
Sharp Apprentice
It increases these stats: +10% sharp damage,10% sharp stamina cost, +10% sharp critical hit chance and +10% damage for head attacks.
Aimed Shots
It increases overall firearms damage.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Shinobi
Using this skill, you can kill enemies instantly with a thrown weapon but it will only work on enemies that are either of your level or below your current level.
Level 1: +3% chance
Level 2: +6% chance
Level 3: +9% chance
Firearms Apprentice
It increases these stats: 10% reload time, +10% accuracy,10% recoil, +10% critical hit chance and +10% critical damage.
Survival Skill Tree
Boomerang
It increases +15% chance to retrieve thrown weapons.
Drunken Master
This skill increases damage when drunk.
Level 1: +20% damage
Level 2: +40% damage
Level 3: +60% damage
Deeper Pockets
Increases the no. of back pack slots so you can loot more and save more.
Level 1: +1 slot
Level 2: +2 slots
Level 3: +3 slots
Scavenger
This skill increases your chances of finding good weapons.
Level 1: +15% chance
Level 2: +30% chance
Level 3: +45% chance
Pick Lock
Helps you pick locks of your corresponding level.
Efficiency
It reduces weapon upgrade costs at workbench.
Level 1: 10% less
Level 2: 20% less
Level 3: 30% less
Conditioning
It increases your stamina.
Level 1: +10% stamina
Level 2: +20% stamina
Level 3: +30% stamina
Reliable Boomerang
Increases your chance of retrieving a thrown weapon by 30%.
Custom Maintenance
It increases durability of your upgraded weapons.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Fireproof
It increases your resistance to fire.
Level 1: +15% resistance
Level 2: +30% resistance
Level 3: +45% resistance
Discipline
Want more health ? This is what you should opt for.
Level 1: +1 bar
Level 2: +2 bars
Level 3: +3 bars
Reflection
Knock down enemies even when you are being damaged but this skill will only help you against enemies that are either on your level or below.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Appraiser
It increases your chances of finding an upgraded weapon.
Level 1: +5% chance
Level 2: +10% chance
Level 3: +15% chance
Medicinal Purposes
Regenerates your health when drunk. See drinking has its own benefits in Dead Island.
Level 1: +1% Regeneration
Level 2: +2 Regeneration
Level 3: +3 Regeneration
Righteous Boomerang
Gives you a 50% chance to retrieve a thrown weapon.
Purna: The Support
Purna has a specialization in firearms and plays as a support character. She has unlimited ammo for her trust revolver when she activates her rage mode so you would never run out of ammo with her as long as you have enough rage.
Fury Skill Tree
Guardian
With this skill, you can draw your sidearm and go on a rampage. Additionally, you will get +10% damage, +10% critical hit chance, 15% stamina cost, and +26 health bonus.
Attack Formation
It increases damage dealt by you and your team when Fury is active.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Inspiring Kick
More rage when you finish a zombie with a kick.
Level 1: +15% rage
Level 2: +30% rage
Level 3: +45% rage
Grim Inspiration
Kill with modified weapons and gain more rage.
Level 1: +10% rage
Level 2: +20% rage
Level 3: +30% rage
Guardian Spirit
Makes your Fury active for longer period. It also allows you finish off two enemies at once and gives you bonus in these stats: +20% damage, +20% critical hit chance, 30% stamina cost, +50% health gain, +50% stamina gain +10 rage.
Fiery Spirit
It increases chance to set enemies alight when on Fury.
Level 1: +5% chance
Level 2: +10% chance
Level 3: +15% chance
Volatile
It decreases the amount of rage required to activate Fury.
Level 1: 5% rage
Level 2: 10% rage
Level 3: 15% rage
Righteous Fire
When you kill zombies with firearms, it will yield more rage.
Level 1: +10% rage
Level 2: +20% rage
Level 3: +30% rage
Guardian Angel
It extends time Fury remains active and allows you to take out three enemies at once. Additionally, it upgrades these stats: +30% damage, +30% critical hit chance, 45% stamina cost, +100% health gain, +100% stamina gain +20% rage.
Combat Skill Tree
Blade Fighter
Sharp weapons are more effective, and gives you more 10% sharp stamina cost, +1% critical hit chance and +5% damage for head trauma.
Hard Knocks
This skill increases all melee damage.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Vampire
Whenever you kill, you will get stamina boost.
Level 1: +10% stamina
Level 2: +20% stamina
Level 3: +30% stamina
Randori
Your stamina cost gets decreased when fighting hordes of zombies.
Level 1: 10% stamina
Level 2: 20% stamina
Level 3: 30% stamina
Kick of Strength
Get stamina boost when you kill with Kicks.
Level 1: +10% stamina
Level 2: +20% stamina
Level 3: +30% stamina
Gender Wars
It increases damage when you kill a zombie of opposite sex.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Custom Maintenance
Increases durability of your melee weapons.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Firearms Training
It increases these stats: 10% reload time, +2% critical hit chance, +10% accuracy and:10% recoil
Cold Rage
Every kill increases a chance of landing a critical hit.
Level 1: +4% chance
Level 2: +8% chance
Level 3: +12% chance
Executor
Increases your chances of a critical hit with firearms.
Level 1: +1% chance
Level 2: +2% chance
Level 3: +3% chance
Elemental Affinity
It Increases the duration of all elemental attacks.
Level 1: +20% duration
Level 2: +40% duration
Level 3: +60% duration
Piercing Shots
It Increases your chances of bullet penetration.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Rapid Fire
Decreases your reload time
Level 1: 10%% reload time
Level 2: 20% reload time
Level 3: 30% reload time
Wunderwaffe
It increases damage dealt with modified firearms.
Level 1: +10% damage
Level 2: +20% damage
Level 3: +30% damage
Gun Kata
Increases the gun handling by enhancing these stats: 20% reload time, +3% critical hit chance, +20% accuracy:20% recoil.
Survival Skill Tree
Boost Mood
It increases skills related to damage, force, handling and durability by 15% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 5 metres.
Deeper Pockets
It increases the number of backpack slots.
Level 1: +2 slots
Level 2: +4 slots
Level 3: +6 slots
Pick Lock
You can pick locks of the corresponding level.
Optimal Maintenance
Reduces the cost for repairs.
Level 1: 10% cost
Level 2: 20% cost
Level 3: 30% cost
Conditioning
It increases your stamina.
Level 1: +5% stamina
Level 2: +10% stamina
Level 3: +15% stamina
Glory Hound
Increases XP for all the kills and assists you take.
Level 1: +50% XP
Level 2: +100% XP
Level 3: +150% XP
Custom Maintenance
Increases durability of your upgraded weapons.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Boost Ambiance
Increases skills related to damage, handling and durability by 20% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 10 metres.
Recovery
It increases chance of not being interrupted after being hit when you are attacking.
Level 1: +20% chance
Level 2: +40% chance
Level 3: +60% chance
Recycling
Increase your bullet yield at workbenches.
Level 1: +25% more
Level 2: +50% more
Level 3: +75% more
Providence
It increases number of bullets in loot.
Level 1: +20% found
Level 2: +40% found
Level 3: +60% found
Jackpot
It increases chance to find rare items in loot.
Level 1: +5% chance
Level 2: +10% chance
Level 3: +15% chance
Rain of Bullets
Each Level in Rain of Bullets will increase your capacity of carry bullet rounds in given weapon: +10 pistol rounds +10 rifle rounds +5 shotgun rounds.
Second Chance
It increases chance of getting instant revival after death.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Boost Aura
It increases skill related to damage, force, handling and durability by 25% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 15 metres.
Sam B: The Tank
Want a warrior that relies on his sheer strength? Pick Sam B. He uses his strength to kill zombies with his bare hands. If you want to go on carnage, Sam B is your man.
Fury Skill Tree
Haymaker
Unleash Sam’s strength into his blows and finish off enemies in single hit.
Grim Inspiration
Every kill with blunt weapon earns more range.
Level 1: +6% rage
Level 2: +12% rage
Level 3: +18% rage
Feel No Pain
It makes you more resistant to damage with Fury activated.
Level 1: 10% damage
Level 2: 20% damage
Level 3: 30% damage
Sticks and Stones
It increases your chance of gaining rage when you are damaged.
Level 1: +5% chance
Level 2: +10% chance
Level 3: +15% chance
Greater Haymaker
Fury last longer and each punch will launch zombies in air.
Smash Hit
It increases the amount of rage you gain when you hit enemies on head with blunt weapon.
Level 1: +20% rage
Level 2: +40% rage
Level 3: +60% rage
Pain Killer
Each Fury Kill will Regenerated health.
Level 1: +3% Regeneration
Level 2: +6% Regeneration
Level 3: +9% Regeneration
Volatile
This upgrade decreases the amount of rage needed to activate Fury
Level 1: 5% rage
Level 2: 10% rage
Level 3: 15% rage
Incredible Haymaker
Extended Fury and every Punch sends enemies to Sky, literally.
Combat Skill Tree
Heavy Hitter
Makes blunt weapons efficient and more effective with +5% damage, 10% blunt weapon stamina cost, +1% critical hit chance and +5% damage for head trauma.
Maintenance
It increases blunt weapon durability.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Effortless
Decreased stamina cost when using blunt weapons.
Level 1: 10% stamina
Level 2: 20% stamina
Level 3: 30% stamina
Devastation
Increases damage and force when using blunt weapons.
Level 1: +3% damage / +10% force
Level 2: +6% damage / +20% force
Level 3: +9% damage / +30% force
Lights Out
It increases the time your zombies remain K.O.
Level 1: +2 seconds
Level 2: +4 seconds
Level 3: +6 seconds
Exploit Weakness
Increases the chance of critical hit when an zombie’s stamina is below 50%
Level 1: +2% chance
Level 2: +4% chance
Level 3: +6% chance
Tackle
Level 1 upgrade pushes zombies away, Level 2 will let you knock enemies to ground and Level 3 will enhance these stats: 50% tackle stamina and the ability to ram through locked doors.
Blunt Expert
Increases these stats: +5% blunt weapon damage, 10% blunt weapon stamina cost, +2% blunt weapon critical hit chance, +10% damage for head inflicted attacks and ability to stomp zombie heads.
Powerful Impact
Increases overall damage with modified blunt weapons.
Level 1: +2% damage
Level 2: +4% damage
Level 3: +6% damage
Big Stick
It increases overall damage with two-handed weapons.
Level 1: +2% damage
Level 2: +4% damage
Level 3: +6% damage
Hammer Blows
Increase your chance to perform an instant K.O. with blunt weapon.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Critical Impact
Increases chance of landing a critical hit with a modified blunt weapon.
Level 1: +3% chance
Level 2: +6% chance
Level 3: +9% chance
Telling Blows
It increases critical hit chance with blunt weapons.
Level 1: +1% chance
Level 2: +2% chance
Level 3: +3% chance
Aimed Shots
Increases overall firearms damage
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Earthshaker
As the name suggests, Massive Strikes enable you to control crowd. Additionally increases these stats: +5% blunt damage, 10% stamina cost, +3% blunt critical hit chance. You can also use special attack to instantly K.O. zombies.
Survival Skill Tree
Recuperation
It Regenerates 10% of your health per minute.
Motivation
It increases your chances of converting damage into a stamina boost.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Decoy
It increases chance of you attracting zombies to a decoy.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Money Magnet
Increases the loot money.
Level 1: +10% more
Level 2: +20% more
Level 3: +30% more
Hardened
It decreases the amount of melee damage received.
Level 1: 5% damage
Level 2: 10% damage
Level 3: 15% damage
Pick Lock
You can pick locks of corresponding level.
Deeper Pockets
Increases the number of backpack slots.
Level 1: +2 slots
Level 2: +4 slots
Level 3: +6 slots
Regeneration
One of skills that you must pick if you choose this character. It Regenerates health every minute, so very handy.
Bulletproof
It reduces bullet damage received.
Level 1: +6% damage
Level 2: +12% damage
Level 3: +18% damage
Bone Breaker
Break zombie bones and earn more XP.
Level 1: x2 XP
Level 2: x3 XP
Level 3: x4 XP
Backfire
Zombies will be damaged when they knock you down.
Level 1: x1 damage
Level 2: x2 damage
Level 3: x3 damage
Custom Maintenance
Increases durability of modified weapons.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Fence
Increases price of items you sell. Makes you a good merchant.
Level 1: +10% increase
Level 2: +20% increase
Level 3: +30% increase
Last Stand
Decreases amount of damage you take when your health levels are critical.
Level 1: 20% damage
Level 2: 40% damage
Level 3: 60% damage
Rebirth
Another one of the must-haves. Regenerates health by 20% every minute.
Xian Mei: The Assassin
If you want to cut zombies in have with your fearsome of blade, pick Xian Mei. Her unique skill set allows her to punish the zombies across the Island with her devastating blades.
Blood Rage Skill Tree
Blood Rage
Activate Fury and unleash deadly attacks to finish off enemies quickly.
Grim Inspiration
Kill zombies with sharp weapons and gain more rage.
Level 1: +6% rage
Level 2: +12% rage
Level 3: +18% rage
Lightning Moves
Activate Fury to make yourself fast.
Level 1: +33% speed
Level 2: +66% speed
Level 3: +99% speed
Assassin’s Guile
Increases when Fury is activated.
Level 1: +30% health
Level 2: +60% health
Level 3: +90% health
Boiling Bloodrage
Fury lasts longer and makes you effective in combat.
Flowing Strikes
Get critical kills and gain more rage.
Level 1: +27% rage
Level 2: +54% rage
Level 3: +81% rage
Rerage
Increases change to restore 20% rage after Fury.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Volatile
It decreases the amount of rage required to activate Fury.
Level 1: 5% rage
Level 2: 10% rage
Level 3: 15% rage
Combat Skill Tree
Blade Fighter
Makes you lethal with sharp weapons by giving you +5% sharp damage, 10% sharp stamina cost, +1 % sharp critical hit chance and +5% for head trauma.
Maintenance
Increases durability of sharp weapons.
Level 1: +10% durability
Level 2: +20% durability
Level 3: +30% durability
Flawless Blade
Increases damage with sharp weapons.
Level 1: +5% damage
Level 2: +10% damage
Level 3: +15% damage
Flying Strike
Attack with sharp weapons while jumping to deal more damage.
Level 1: +33% damage
Level 2: +66% damage
Level 3: +99% damage
Backstab
Increases damage when attacking from behind with melee weapons.
Level 1: +20% damage
Level 2: +40% damage
Level 3: 60% damage
Effortless
Increases chance of bleeding with critical hits.
Level 1: +10% chance
Level 2: +20% chance
Level 3: +30% chance
Sharp Expect
Increases these stats: +5% sharp damage, 10% sharp stamina cost, +2% sharp critical hit chance, +10% damage for head trauma and use of a powerful stomp on fallen enemies
Poisonous
Increases poison duration.
Level 1: +15% duration
Level 2: +30% duration
Level 3: +45% duration
Telling Blows
Increases chance of critical hit with sharp weapons.
Level 1: +4% chance
Level 2: +8% chance
Level 3: +12% chance
Serrated Blade
Increases the bleeding duration of zombies.
Level 1: +30% increase
Level 2: +60% increase
Level 3: +90% increase
Stroke of Luck
Increases chance of getting an instant kill with sharp weapons.
Level 1: +1.5% chance
Level 2: +4% chance
Level 3: +4.5% chance
Master Assassin
It increases bleeding and poison damage.
Level 1: +20% increase
Level 2: +40% increase
Level 3: +60% increase
Pressure
Increases chance of critical hit when health is below 50%.
Level 1: +3% chance
Level 2: +6% chance
Level 3: +9% chance
Blade Master
It increases these stats: +5% sharp damage, 5% sharp stamina cost, +5% sharp critical hit chance, +15% damage on fallen enemies and you can use the stomped without stopping.
Survival Skill Tree
First Aid
It makes medkits 25% more effective.
Vampire
With this skill, you get stamina boost with every kill.
Level 1: +10% stamina
Level 2: +20% stamina
Level 3: +30% stamina
Life Insurance
It decreases cash penalty upon death.
Level 1: +15% less
Level 2: +30% less
Level 3: +45% less
Spectre
It decreases your chances of attracting enemy attention
Level 1: 5% chance
Level 2: 10% chance
Level 3: 15% chance
Endurance
It increases your stamina regeneration.
Level 1: +15% rate
Level 2: +30% rate
Level 3: +45% rate
Deeper Pockets
It increases the number of inventory slots.
Rank 1 : +2 slots
Rank 2 : +4 slots
Rank 3 : +6 slots
Picklock
It allows you to pick locks of the corresponding level.
Rank 1 : Level 1 locks
Rank 2 : Level 2 locks
Rank 3 : Level 3 locks
Field Medicine
It makes all Medkits 50% more effective.
Choice Cuts
Awards bonus XP for severing limbs.
Rank 1 : ×2 XP
Rank 2 : ×3 XP
Rank 3 : ×4 XP
Merchant
Decreases the price of items you buy.
Rank 1 : -10% price
Rank 2 : -20% price
Rank 3 : -30% price
Combo
Kills within five seconds of each other are rewarded with an XP boost.
Rank 1 : +10% XP
Rank 2 : +20% XP
Rank 3 : +30% XP
Rally
Increases your stamina regeneration when health drops below 50%.
Rank 1 : +15% rate
Rank 2 : +30% rate
Rank 3 : +45% rate
Custom Maintenance
Increases the durability of modified weapons.
Rank 1 : +10% durability
Rank 2 : +20% durability
Rank 3 : +30% durability
Equal Chances
Decreases penalties when fighting enemies that are a higher level than you.
Rank 1 : 1 level higher
Rank 2 : 2 levels higher
Rank 3 : 3 levels higher
Surgeon General
Makes all Medkits 75% more effective
Can you reset the skill tree in Dead Island?
Unfortunately, there is no way to reset your skill tree or respect your character once you have made your choice. The only way to get new skills is to restart the game with the same character you want to respec at level 1 and make your new selections.