Dead Island Characters Skills Tree Guide

Dead Island not only offers the range of weapon customization but also features three unique skill trees for each character of your choice. Dead Island Skills Trees allow players to customize the character’s abilities and skills to complement their unique game style.

This guide will help you decide which skills you can and should choose for a particular character as your progress in Dead Island. Your choices will determine your survival because what good a particular skill will bring you if you aren’t going to use it anyway ?

There are three types of Skill Trees: Fury, Combat and Survival. Each character has these skill trees but are tailored to their style. Choose the character that comes close to complement your game style.

Logan Carter: The All Rounder

If you are starting out in Dead Island, Logan is an interesting bet since he has all-round skills.

Fury Skill Tree

Bullseye

It allows you to hit 3 enemies by throwing a weapon up to a distance of 15m.

Furious Throw

It gives you more rage when you kill an enemy by throwing.

Level 1: +10% rage

Level 2: +20% rage

Level 3: +30% rage

Longshot

It increases the Bullseye’s throwing range.

Level 1: +2.5m

Level 2: +5m

Level 3: +7.5M

Grazing Hits

It increases the chance of inflicting bleeding damage with Bullseye.

Level 1: +15% chance

Level 2: +30% chance

Level 3: +45% chance

True Bullseye

It increases throwing distance to 20m and enables you to hit 4 enemies with one weapon and increases the duration of Bullseye.

True Aim

It increases your chances of landing a critical hit when throwing with Bullseye.

Level 1: +15% chance

Level 2: +30% chance

Level 3: +45% chance

Wings of Death

It increases your chance of killing enemies instantly when throwing with Bullseye.

Level 1: +3% chance

Level 2: +6% chance

Level 3: +9% chance

Volatile

It Decreases amount of rage needed to activate Fury.

Level 1: 5% rage

Level 2: 10% rage

Level 3: 15% rage

Dead Eye Bullseye

It increases throwing distance to 25M, and enables you to hit 5 enemies with thrown weapon. Additionally, extends the time Bullseye can remain active.

Combat Skill Tree

Maintenance

It slows down weapon deterioration.

Level 1: +5% durability

Level 2: +10% durability

Level 3: +15% durability

Flow

It reduces stamina costs with one-handed weapons.

Level 1::10% less

Level 2::20% less

Level 3::30% less

Mass Driver

It increases throwing distance with melee weapons.

Level 1: +2.5m

Level 2: +5m

Level 3:+7.5m

Telling Blows

It increases critical hit chance when throwing.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Frenzy

It increases damage for five seconds after killing an enemy.

Level 1: +10% damage

Level 2: +20% damage

Level 3: +30% damage

Economical Throw

It transfers the damage to nearby enemies when an enemy is hit by a thrown weapon.

Level 1: +10% damage

Level 2: +20% damage

Level 3: +30% damage

Mighty Throw

It increases overall damage with thrown weapons.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Heavy Hitter

It increases these stats: +5% blunt damage,10% blunt stamina cost, +1% blunt critical chance, +5% blunt head damage.

Fencer

It increases overall damage with single-handed weapons.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Bloodletting

It increases your chances to inflict bleeding with thrown weapons.

Level 1: +15% chance

Level 2: +30% chance

Level 3: +45% chance

Sharp Apprentice

It increases these stats: +10% sharp damage,10% sharp stamina cost, +10% sharp critical hit chance and +10% damage for head attacks.

Aimed Shots

It increases overall firearms damage.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Shinobi

Using this skill, you can kill enemies instantly with a thrown weapon but it will only work on enemies that are either of your level or below your current level.

Level 1: +3% chance

Level 2: +6% chance

Level 3: +9% chance

Firearms Apprentice

It increases these stats: 10% reload time, +10% accuracy,10% recoil, +10% critical hit chance and +10% critical damage.

Survival Skill Tree

Boomerang

It increases +15% chance to retrieve thrown weapons.

Drunken Master

This skill increases damage when drunk.

Level 1: +20% damage

Level 2: +40% damage

Level 3: +60% damage

Deeper Pockets

Increases the no. of back pack slots so you can loot more and save more.

Level 1: +1 slot

Level 2: +2 slots

Level 3: +3 slots

Scavenger

This skill increases your chances of finding good weapons.

Level 1: +15% chance

Level 2: +30% chance

Level 3: +45% chance

Pick Lock

Helps you pick locks of your corresponding level.

Efficiency

It reduces weapon upgrade costs at workbench.

Level 1: 10% less

Level 2: 20% less

Level 3: 30% less

Conditioning

It increases your stamina.

Level 1: +10% stamina

Level 2: +20% stamina

Level 3: +30% stamina

Reliable Boomerang

Increases your chance of retrieving a thrown weapon by 30%.

Custom Maintenance

It increases durability of your upgraded weapons.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Fireproof

It increases your resistance to fire.

Level 1: +15% resistance

Level 2: +30% resistance

Level 3: +45% resistance

Discipline

Want more health ? This is what you should opt for.

Level 1: +1 bar

Level 2: +2 bars

Level 3: +3 bars

Reflection

Knock down enemies even when you are being damaged but this skill will only help you against enemies that are either on your level or below.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Appraiser

It increases your chances of finding an upgraded weapon.

Level 1: +5% chance

Level 2: +10% chance

Level 3: +15% chance

Medicinal Purposes

Regenerates your health when drunk. See drinking has its own benefits in Dead Island.

Level 1: +1% Regeneration

Level 2: +2 Regeneration

Level 3: +3 Regeneration

Righteous Boomerang

Gives you a 50% chance to retrieve a thrown weapon.

Purna: The Support

Purna has a specialization in firearms and plays as a support character. She has unlimited ammo for her trust revolver when she activates her rage mode so you would never run out of ammo with her as long as you have enough rage.

Fury Skill Tree

Guardian

With this skill, you can draw your sidearm and go on a rampage. Additionally, you will get +10% damage, +10% critical hit chance, 15% stamina cost, and +26 health bonus.

Attack Formation

It increases damage dealt by you and your team when Fury is active.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Inspiring Kick

More rage when you finish a zombie with a kick.

Level 1: +15% rage

Level 2: +30% rage

Level 3: +45% rage

Grim Inspiration

Kill with modified weapons and gain more rage.

Level 1: +10% rage

Level 2: +20% rage

Level 3: +30% rage

Guardian Spirit

Makes your Fury active for longer period. It also allows you finish off two enemies at once and gives you bonus in these stats: +20% damage, +20% critical hit chance, 30% stamina cost, +50% health gain, +50% stamina gain +10 rage.

Fiery Spirit

It increases chance to set enemies alight when on Fury.

Level 1: +5% chance

Level 2: +10% chance

Level 3: +15% chance

Volatile

It decreases the amount of rage required to activate Fury.

Level 1: 5% rage

Level 2: 10% rage

Level 3: 15% rage

Righteous Fire

When you kill zombies with firearms, it will yield more rage.

Level 1: +10% rage

Level 2: +20% rage

Level 3: +30% rage

Guardian Angel

It extends time Fury remains active and allows you to take out three enemies at once. Additionally, it upgrades these stats: +30% damage, +30% critical hit chance, 45% stamina cost, +100% health gain, +100% stamina gain +20% rage.

Combat Skill Tree

Blade Fighter

Sharp weapons are more effective, and gives you more 10% sharp stamina cost, +1% critical hit chance and +5% damage for head trauma.

Hard Knocks

This skill increases all melee damage.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Vampire

Whenever you kill, you will get stamina boost.

Level 1: +10% stamina

Level 2: +20% stamina

Level 3: +30% stamina

Randori

Your stamina cost gets decreased when fighting hordes of zombies.

Level 1: 10% stamina

Level 2: 20% stamina

Level 3: 30% stamina

Kick of Strength

Get stamina boost when you kill with Kicks.

Level 1: +10% stamina

Level 2: +20% stamina

Level 3: +30% stamina

Gender Wars

It increases damage when you kill a zombie of opposite sex.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Custom Maintenance

Increases durability of your melee weapons.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Firearms Training

It increases these stats: 10% reload time, +2% critical hit chance, +10% accuracy and:10% recoil

Cold Rage

Every kill increases a chance of landing a critical hit.

Level 1: +4% chance

Level 2: +8% chance

Level 3: +12% chance

Executor

Increases your chances of a critical hit with firearms.

Level 1: +1% chance

Level 2: +2% chance

Level 3: +3% chance

Elemental Affinity

It Increases the duration of all elemental attacks.

Level 1: +20% duration

Level 2: +40% duration

Level 3: +60% duration

Piercing Shots

It Increases your chances of bullet penetration.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Rapid Fire

Decreases your reload time

Level 1: 10%% reload time

Level 2: 20% reload time

Level 3: 30% reload time

Wunderwaffe

It increases damage dealt with modified firearms.

Level 1: +10% damage

Level 2: +20% damage

Level 3: +30% damage

Gun Kata

Increases the gun handling by enhancing these stats: 20% reload time, +3% critical hit chance, +20% accuracy:20% recoil.

Survival Skill Tree

Boost Mood

It increases skills related to damage, force, handling and durability by 15% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 5 metres.

Deeper Pockets

It increases the number of backpack slots.

Level 1: +2 slots

Level 2: +4 slots

Level 3: +6 slots

Pick Lock

You can pick locks of the corresponding level.

Optimal Maintenance

Reduces the cost for repairs.

Level 1: 10% cost

Level 2: 20% cost

Level 3: 30% cost

Conditioning

It increases your stamina.

Level 1: +5% stamina

Level 2: +10% stamina

Level 3: +15% stamina

Glory Hound

Increases XP for all the kills and assists you take.

Level 1: +50% XP

Level 2: +100% XP

Level 3: +150% XP

Custom Maintenance

Increases durability of your upgraded weapons.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Boost Ambiance

Increases skills related to damage, handling and durability by 20% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 10 metres.

Recovery

It increases chance of not being interrupted after being hit when you are attacking.

Level 1: +20% chance

Level 2: +40% chance

Level 3: +60% chance

Recycling

Increase your bullet yield at workbenches.

Level 1: +25% more

Level 2: +50% more

Level 3: +75% more

Providence

It increases number of bullets in loot.

Level 1: +20% found

Level 2: +40% found

Level 3: +60% found

Jackpot

It increases chance to find rare items in loot.

Level 1: +5% chance

Level 2: +10% chance

Level 3: +15% chance

Rain of Bullets

Each Level in Rain of Bullets will increase your capacity of carry bullet rounds in given weapon: +10 pistol rounds +10 rifle rounds +5 shotgun rounds.

Second Chance

It increases chance of getting instant revival after death.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Boost Aura

It increases skill related to damage, force, handling and durability by 25% for all members inside the aura. Aura range is 15 metres.

Sam B: The Tank

Want a warrior that relies on his sheer strength? Pick Sam B. He uses his strength to kill zombies with his bare hands. If you want to go on carnage, Sam B is your man.

Fury Skill Tree

Haymaker

Unleash Sam’s strength into his blows and finish off enemies in single hit.

Grim Inspiration

Every kill with blunt weapon earns more range.

Level 1: +6% rage

Level 2: +12% rage

Level 3: +18% rage

Feel No Pain

It makes you more resistant to damage with Fury activated.

Level 1: 10% damage

Level 2: 20% damage

Level 3: 30% damage

Sticks and Stones

It increases your chance of gaining rage when you are damaged.

Level 1: +5% chance

Level 2: +10% chance

Level 3: +15% chance

Greater Haymaker

Fury last longer and each punch will launch zombies in air.

Smash Hit

It increases the amount of rage you gain when you hit enemies on head with blunt weapon.

Level 1: +20% rage

Level 2: +40% rage

Level 3: +60% rage

Pain Killer

Each Fury Kill will Regenerated health.

Level 1: +3% Regeneration

Level 2: +6% Regeneration

Level 3: +9% Regeneration

Volatile

This upgrade decreases the amount of rage needed to activate Fury

Level 1: 5% rage

Level 2: 10% rage

Level 3: 15% rage

Incredible Haymaker

Extended Fury and every Punch sends enemies to Sky, literally.

Combat Skill Tree

Heavy Hitter

Makes blunt weapons efficient and more effective with +5% damage, 10% blunt weapon stamina cost, +1% critical hit chance and +5% damage for head trauma.

Maintenance

It increases blunt weapon durability.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Effortless

Decreased stamina cost when using blunt weapons.

Level 1: 10% stamina

Level 2: 20% stamina

Level 3: 30% stamina

Devastation

Increases damage and force when using blunt weapons.

Level 1: +3% damage / +10% force

Level 2: +6% damage / +20% force

Level 3: +9% damage / +30% force

Lights Out

It increases the time your zombies remain K.O.

Level 1: +2 seconds

Level 2: +4 seconds

Level 3: +6 seconds

Exploit Weakness

Increases the chance of critical hit when an zombie’s stamina is below 50%

Level 1: +2% chance

Level 2: +4% chance

Level 3: +6% chance

Tackle

Level 1 upgrade pushes zombies away, Level 2 will let you knock enemies to ground and Level 3 will enhance these stats: 50% tackle stamina and the ability to ram through locked doors.

Blunt Expert

Increases these stats: +5% blunt weapon damage, 10% blunt weapon stamina cost, +2% blunt weapon critical hit chance, +10% damage for head inflicted attacks and ability to stomp zombie heads.

Powerful Impact

Increases overall damage with modified blunt weapons.

Level 1: +2% damage

Level 2: +4% damage

Level 3: +6% damage

Big Stick

It increases overall damage with two-handed weapons.

Level 1: +2% damage

Level 2: +4% damage

Level 3: +6% damage

Hammer Blows

Increase your chance to perform an instant K.O. with blunt weapon.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Critical Impact

Increases chance of landing a critical hit with a modified blunt weapon.

Level 1: +3% chance

Level 2: +6% chance

Level 3: +9% chance

Telling Blows

It increases critical hit chance with blunt weapons.

Level 1: +1% chance

Level 2: +2% chance

Level 3: +3% chance

Aimed Shots

Increases overall firearms damage

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Earthshaker

As the name suggests, Massive Strikes enable you to control crowd. Additionally increases these stats: +5% blunt damage, 10% stamina cost, +3% blunt critical hit chance. You can also use special attack to instantly K.O. zombies.

Survival Skill Tree

Recuperation

It Regenerates 10% of your health per minute.

Motivation

It increases your chances of converting damage into a stamina boost.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Decoy

It increases chance of you attracting zombies to a decoy.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Money Magnet

Increases the loot money.

Level 1: +10% more

Level 2: +20% more

Level 3: +30% more

Hardened

It decreases the amount of melee damage received.

Level 1: 5% damage

Level 2: 10% damage

Level 3: 15% damage

Pick Lock

You can pick locks of corresponding level.

Deeper Pockets

Increases the number of backpack slots.

Level 1: +2 slots

Level 2: +4 slots

Level 3: +6 slots

Regeneration

One of skills that you must pick if you choose this character. It Regenerates health every minute, so very handy.

Bulletproof

It reduces bullet damage received.

Level 1: +6% damage

Level 2: +12% damage

Level 3: +18% damage

Bone Breaker

Break zombie bones and earn more XP.

Level 1: x2 XP

Level 2: x3 XP

Level 3: x4 XP

Backfire

Zombies will be damaged when they knock you down.

Level 1: x1 damage

Level 2: x2 damage

Level 3: x3 damage

Custom Maintenance

Increases durability of modified weapons.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Fence

Increases price of items you sell. Makes you a good merchant.

Level 1: +10% increase

Level 2: +20% increase

Level 3: +30% increase

Last Stand

Decreases amount of damage you take when your health levels are critical.

Level 1: 20% damage

Level 2: 40% damage

Level 3: 60% damage

Rebirth

Another one of the must-haves. Regenerates health by 20% every minute.

Xian Mei: The Assassin

If you want to cut zombies in have with your fearsome of blade, pick Xian Mei. Her unique skill set allows her to punish the zombies across the Island with her devastating blades.

Blood Rage Skill Tree

Blood Rage

Activate Fury and unleash deadly attacks to finish off enemies quickly.

Grim Inspiration

Kill zombies with sharp weapons and gain more rage.

Level 1: +6% rage

Level 2: +12% rage

Level 3: +18% rage

Lightning Moves

Activate Fury to make yourself fast.

Level 1: +33% speed

Level 2: +66% speed

Level 3: +99% speed

Assassin’s Guile

Increases when Fury is activated.

Level 1: +30% health

Level 2: +60% health

Level 3: +90% health

Boiling Bloodrage

Fury lasts longer and makes you effective in combat.

Flowing Strikes

Get critical kills and gain more rage.

Level 1: +27% rage

Level 2: +54% rage

Level 3: +81% rage

Rerage

Increases change to restore 20% rage after Fury.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Volatile

It decreases the amount of rage required to activate Fury.

Level 1: 5% rage

Level 2: 10% rage

Level 3: 15% rage

Combat Skill Tree

Blade Fighter

Makes you lethal with sharp weapons by giving you +5% sharp damage, 10% sharp stamina cost, +1 % sharp critical hit chance and +5% for head trauma.

Maintenance

Increases durability of sharp weapons.

Level 1: +10% durability

Level 2: +20% durability

Level 3: +30% durability

Flawless Blade

Increases damage with sharp weapons.

Level 1: +5% damage

Level 2: +10% damage

Level 3: +15% damage

Flying Strike

Attack with sharp weapons while jumping to deal more damage.

Level 1: +33% damage

Level 2: +66% damage

Level 3: +99% damage

Backstab

Increases damage when attacking from behind with melee weapons.

Level 1: +20% damage

Level 2: +40% damage

Level 3: 60% damage

Effortless

Increases chance of bleeding with critical hits.

Level 1: +10% chance

Level 2: +20% chance

Level 3: +30% chance

Sharp Expect

Increases these stats: +5% sharp damage, 10% sharp stamina cost, +2% sharp critical hit chance, +10% damage for head trauma and use of a powerful stomp on fallen enemies

Poisonous

Increases poison duration.

Level 1: +15% duration

Level 2: +30% duration

Level 3: +45% duration

Telling Blows

Increases chance of critical hit with sharp weapons.

Level 1: +4% chance

Level 2: +8% chance

Level 3: +12% chance

Serrated Blade

Increases the bleeding duration of zombies.

Level 1: +30% increase

Level 2: +60% increase

Level 3: +90% increase

Stroke of Luck

Increases chance of getting an instant kill with sharp weapons.

Level 1: +1.5% chance

Level 2: +4% chance

Level 3: +4.5% chance

Master Assassin

It increases bleeding and poison damage.

Level 1: +20% increase

Level 2: +40% increase

Level 3: +60% increase

Pressure

Increases chance of critical hit when health is below 50%.

Level 1: +3% chance

Level 2: +6% chance

Level 3: +9% chance

Blade Master

It increases these stats: +5% sharp damage, 5% sharp stamina cost, +5% sharp critical hit chance, +15% damage on fallen enemies and you can use the stomped without stopping.

Survival Skill Tree

First Aid

It makes medkits 25% more effective.

Vampire

With this skill, you get stamina boost with every kill.

Level 1: +10% stamina

Level 2: +20% stamina

Level 3: +30% stamina

Life Insurance

It decreases cash penalty upon death.

Level 1: +15% less

Level 2: +30% less

Level 3: +45% less

Spectre

It decreases your chances of attracting enemy attention

Level 1: 5% chance

Level 2: 10% chance

Level 3: 15% chance

Endurance

It increases your stamina regeneration.

Level 1: +15% rate

Level 2: +30% rate

Level 3: +45% rate

Deeper Pockets

It increases the number of inventory slots.

Rank 1 : +2 slots

Rank 2 : +4 slots

Rank 3 : +6 slots

Picklock

It allows you to pick locks of the corresponding level.

Rank 1 : Level 1 locks

Rank 2 : Level 2 locks

Rank 3 : Level 3 locks

Field Medicine

It makes all Medkits 50% more effective.

Choice Cuts

Awards bonus XP for severing limbs.

Rank 1 : ×2 XP

Rank 2 : ×3 XP

Rank 3 : ×4 XP

Merchant

Decreases the price of items you buy.

Rank 1 : -10% price

Rank 2 : -20% price

Rank 3 : -30% price

Combo

Kills within five seconds of each other are rewarded with an XP boost.

Rank 1 : +10% XP

Rank 2 : +20% XP

Rank 3 : +30% XP

Rally

Increases your stamina regeneration when health drops below 50%.

Rank 1 : +15% rate

Rank 2 : +30% rate

Rank 3 : +45% rate

Custom Maintenance

Increases the durability of modified weapons.

Rank 1 : +10% durability

Rank 2 : +20% durability

Rank 3 : +30% durability

Equal Chances

Decreases penalties when fighting enemies that are a higher level than you.

Rank 1 : 1 level higher

Rank 2 : 2 levels higher

Rank 3 : 3 levels higher

Surgeon General

Makes all Medkits 75% more effective

Can you reset the skill tree in Dead Island?

Unfortunately, there is no way to reset your skill tree or respect your character once you have made your choice. The only way to get new skills is to restart the game with the same character you want to respec at level 1 and make your new selections.