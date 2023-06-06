Dead Island 2 Poolside Container Key Location

In Dead Island 2, Poolside Container is one of the unlockable containers you can unlock using a key to get the reward. However, finding the Poolside container key is not easy. You need to defeat a boss to get the key. Follow this Dead Island 2 guide to learn about finding the Poolside Bio Container and its key.

How to get the Dead Island 2 Poolside Container key

Obtaining the Poolside Container key is not a piece of cake. To get your hands on the Poolside Container key, you’ll have to defeat a very challenging named zombie.

To get the key, pinpoint the Halperin Hotel, and locate a pool around it. There will be a chest here; you’ll need the key to open it. The key is held by a named zombie by the name of Sunbather.

To find the Sunbather in Dead Island 2, follow the broken alley in the Halperin Hotel. Following the trail of this road will lead you directly to the Sunbather.

But beware, as he is an expert at spitting acid on his enemies. To save your life, you’ll have to be careful. Try getting out of the way as he spits, or use any tactic to protect yourself from these acid attacks.

Just plan a way and trick him as he attacks you, to make him attack you. With each hit, he’ll get weak, and once he’s extremely frail, just hit again to kill him in Dead Island 2. He’ll drop the Poolside container key you were looking for.

Once you have the key, return to the Poolside Container key location. Get close to the container, and do not forget to destroy all the acid globes as you walk through. After that, open the container and get the Punctuator Composite Sledgehammer.