Dead Cells Builds Guide to help you build your character with the best weapons, skills, and amulets in the game. It goes without saying but Dead Cells is, by no means, an easy game. The enemies are relentless, the bosses are tough to beat, and coming up with a good build is time-consuming. This is where our Dead Cells Builds Guide comes in. Not every weapon, skill is half-decent in the game.

While there are some skills/weapons in the game which are straight over-powered, you must learn to use them effectively to utilize their true potential. In this Builds Guide, I have listed down some builds to help you breeze your way through the game. Finally, do note that I highly recommend experimenting with these builds to see what works best for you.

Dead Cells is an action-platformer that lets players explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle. The path to victory, however, is not easy and players must fight their way past the castle’s keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. Remember! There are no checkpoints… kill, die, learn, and repeat!

Dead Cells Builds

Critical Damage Build

Main Weapon : Infantry Bow V

: Infantry Bow V Sub-Weapon : Twin Daggers IV

: Twin Daggers IV 1st Skill : Damage Buffer

: Damage Buffer 2nd Skill : Phaser

: Phaser Amulet: Ice Amulet

Since this build is about dishing out insane amount of Critical Damage, the Infantry Bow V will allow you to deal +20% damage with a Critical Hit. This works well with the Twin Daggers IV that provides +1 Strength and inflicts a Critical Hit on the 3rd consecutive hit. As for the skills, the Damager Buffer provides +1 Strength and adds +175 damage to each attack for 8 seconds. The 2nd skill is Phaser that lets you deal 150% damage after teleporting behind an enemy. Finally, the Ice Amulet reduces the received damage by 30%.

Bleeding Build

Main Weapon : Rapier V

: Rapier V Sub-Weapon : Throwing Knife V

: Throwing Knife V 1st Skill : Knife Storm V

: Knife Storm V 2nd Skill : Ivy Grenade V

: Ivy Grenade V Amulet: Ruby Amulet

This build is all about maximizing your ‘Bleed’ damage and chaining ‘Bleeding’ to inflict the status on as many enemies as possible. Your Rapier V should allow you to land a Critical Hit immediately after rolling that deal +30% more damage against bleeding target.

In order to inflict ‘Bleeding’, the Throwing Knife V is the perfect option since it causes ‘Bleeding’ for 2 seconds. The best thing about the Throwing Knife V is the fact that if the ‘Bleeding’ enemy dies, the nearby enemies will begin to Bleed as well.

In addition to this, your Knife Storm V should also allow you to dish out Bleed damage for 4 seconds and deal +50% increased damage to a Poisoned target. The Ivy Grenade V is another good skill that deals +30% additional damage to a ‘Bleeding’ target and immobilizes enemies for 4 seconds.

Lastly, the Ruby Amulet decreases the received damage by 30%. The build is crazy good for clearing out groups of enemies in no time. As long as you are chaining your skills together, you should have no issues against anything in the game.

Glass Cannon One-Shot Build

Main Weapon : Electric Whip V

: Electric Whip V Sub-Weapon : Fire Torrent IV

: Fire Torrent IV 1st Skill : Damage Buffer

: Damage Buffer 2nd Skill : Ice Grenade V

: Ice Grenade V Amulet: Ruby Amulet

When we talk about this build, it is all about maximizing your damage potential. It is important to note that the build is glass-cannon meaning that even the smallest of mistakes can cost you a lot. Keeping this in mind, you must play safe when running with this build.

First, the Electric Whip V not only has incredible base damage, it will allow you deal/receive x2 damage. Combine this with the Damage Buffer, you will attain +1 Strength and increased damage for every hit. The 2nd skill works really well with your sub-weapon.

The Ice Grenade V not only freezes nearby enemies but also deals crazy amount of damage, you can follow-up with Fire Torrent IV that deals +25% increased damage to stunned enemies.

Finally, when it comes to the Ruby Amulet, it deals reduces the received damage by 10% but burns enemies from jump attacks.

Survival Build

Main Weapon: Ice Bow

Ice Bow Sub Weapon: Green Melee that scales with survivability

Green Melee that scales with survivability 1 st Skill: Frost Grenade

Frost Grenade 2 nd Skill: Tonic

Tonic Amulet: Damage Reduction

Ice Bow gets you freeze stat at the highest range. It also gives you damage reduction to hit that 75% DR cap. The only must have affix is piercing shots. Stacking into survivability gets you tons of health and basically makes you an enormous tank.

The weapon which will scale with it will also gain huge benefits from it. Choose a green weapon like symmetrical lance and nerves of steel, if you don’t get the legendary drops from bosses.

Just avoid nutcracker. Use ‘deals bonus damage to frozen targets’ to gain large damage points. It ma also allow you to one-shot frozen enemies

You can use mutations like YOLO, Dead Inside and Emergency Triangle to boost your build. The play style is significant for every difficulty upto 4 cell.

Tactics Build

Main Weapon: Any Ranged of Choice

Any Ranged of Choice Sub Weapon: Ice Bow

Ice Bow 1 st Skill: Death Orb

Death Orb 2 nd Skill: Death Orb

Death Orb Amulet:

Drain all points in tactics as this will increase the damage of death orb and reduces cooldown reduction of Efficiency mutation.

You will have raw HP, but that wont matter as the entire point is not to get hit. Use affixes that deal bonus damage and synergize with your equipment.

Do not pick a melee weapon as you wont be using it and risking getting close. Instead bows like Hokuto’s Bow should be used to deal ranged damage.

Use the mutation Efficiency to allow you to spam death orb. YOLO mutation should also be used as it not only revives you but also remove all Malaise stacking on your character.

In 4 cell, survivability may fall apart due to Malaise stack. So to deal with that, the best option is to not get hit at all. This is where tactics build comes in handy.

Now, this is a slow build and not fun at all to play with, but it gets the job done everywhere. The build allows you to get heavy ranged damage, without getting close enough ever to get hit even once.

It also demolishes bosses due to the extremely high damage of death orb skill. The only catch is that it takes alot of time to gather all the items.