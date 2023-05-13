In Days Gone, you can collect different types of collectibles to unlock different Trophies or to complete various side quests associated with collecting them. In this Days Gone Crater Lake Collectibles Locations guide, we’ve shared the locations of all the collectibles found in Crater Lake region.

Days Gone Crater Lake Collectibles Locations

Some of the collectibles in Days Gone are unmissable and are automatically collected during the course of Main Story but others can be missed. Thankfully, that is where our Crater Lake collectibles guide comes in

Even if you miss some, you can always return to the area with the missed collectibles and get them. Before we begin, the different type of collectibles found in Days Gone are:

Character Collectibles

Nero Intel

Sarah’s Lab Notes

Radio Free Oregon

Colonel Garret’s Speeches

R.I.P. Sermons

Tourism Collectibles

Historical Markers

Herbology Plants

Camp Guitarists

Anarchist Cairns

In Crater Lake, there are 9 Character Collectibles, 9 Nero Intel, and 3 Tourism Collectibles.

Character Collectibles Locations

In Crater’s Lake, there is a total of 9 Character Collectibles. Some of these are supposed to be found while some are story-related and will be automatically obtained when you do the particular Story Missions.

Character Collectible #21: Colonel – The Good Book

You’ve to visit Wizard Island for this collectible. As you enter the island, enter the tent where you see a Colonel standing inside the tent.

As you enter, the tent there will be a whole row of tables on your left-hand side. As you reach the end of those tables (before the shelf), you’ll find your Character Collectible.

Character Collectible #22: Colonel – Sleepy Tea

You’ve to visit the Wizard Island for this Character Collectible. As you enter the island, enter the tent where you see a Colonel standing inside the tent.

Exactly from the place that you got your Character Collectible #21, turn 180° and move to the opposite side of the tent. You’ll find your character on a sea greenish-blue table.

Character Collectible #23: Kouri – To and To Hold

This is a story-related collectible and will be automatically collectible during the Story Mission.

Character Collectible #24: Kouri – To Protect and Serve

For this collectible, you’ve to visit the Diamond Lake. When you land there, you’ll see a fence in front of you.

Enter the fence and on your right-hand side, you’ll find a tent. Go inside the tent again, look at your right side, and you will see a bed there. At the end of the bed, you’ll find your Character Collectible.

Character Collectible #25: DOC Jiminez – Doctor Arturo

This Character Collectible is at the Wizard Lake where the medical tent is situated. When you drop there, you’ll see a tent in front of you. Enter the tent from the left side and turn left again. You’ll see a brown table there with your collectible on it.

Character Collectible #26: Weaver – Look to the Stars

This is a story-related collectible and will be automatically collected during the Story Mission.

Character Collectible #27: Weaver – Chemical Reactions

This is a story-related collectible and will be automatically collected during the Story Mission.

Character Collectible #28: Taylor – Flying High

The Character Collectible is in the Wizard Island. You’ve to enter the 5th camp here and on your left hand, you’ll see a bunk bed. At the foot of the bunk bed, you’ll find your collectible.

Character Collectible #29: Taylor – Delivery Boy

The Character Collectible is in the Wizard Island. You’ve to enter the 5th camp here where you found your Character Collectible #28 and there’ll be only one single bed which you’ll find at the end of the camp.

Move toward it and you’ll find your collectible pointing there.

Nero Intel Locations

There are a total of 9 Nero Intel that you’ve to collect in Crater Lake area of Days Gone. The Nero Intel will be located in different locations – some will be in the Nero Research Sites and some will be at the Nero Checkpoints.

Nero Intel #7: Flight Data Recording – 1787

This Nero Intel will be found on an island in the Nero Research Site. To reach the island, you need to do a big jump across a lake. Therefore, you’ll need to have an Upgraded Engine as well as Nitrous.

After the jump, start driving towards the gas station. You’ll see a helicopter there. The Nero Intel is inside the helicopter.

Nero Intel #27: Mobile Medical Unit Recording – 1682

For this collectible, you’ve to go to the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway where the Nero Checkpoint is located. Enter the medical building and follow the cross on your map. You’ll find your Nero Intel there.

Nero Intel #30: Researcher Field Note – 2069

To find this collectible, you’ve to go the Nero Research Site which is found inside the house. Enter the house and you will find your collectible on your right-hand side, over a side table.

Nero Intel #34: Researcher Field Note – 1463

For this collectible, again you’ve to visit a Nero Research Site. The Research Site is located at the entrance of a cave. Follow your cross and you’ll find your collectible behind a waterfall.

Nero Intel #35 Researcher Field Note – 1833

For this collectible, you’ve to visit the Nero Research Site that is over the mountain. Follow the cross on your map and you’ll find you Nero Intel beside the upgrade box.

Nero Intel #36 Researcher Field Note – 2072

Visit the Nero Research Site inside the mine near Diamond Lake. You’ve to crawl inside the mine and then follow the cross on your map to find your Nero Intel.

Nero Intel #37 Researcher Field Note – 2043

Head to the west of Wizard Island where you will find a road that is collapsed very badly. There are a bunch of cars on the collapsed road. Go over the cars and pick up the intel from near the dead body

Nero Intel #50 Inspector Field Note – 1680

This collectible will be found in the Nero dig site that is near the Diamond Lake. The collectible will be on a yellow tractor.

Nero Intel #51 Mobile Medical Unit Recording – 1683

This collectible is found at the Nero Checkpoint in the Spruce Lake. It’s inside the medical building.

Tourism Collectibles Locations

There are only 3 Tourism Collectibles at Crater’s Lake. None of them are really hidden or are hard to find. For your convenience though, we’ve picked up the locations of the collectibles.

Tourism Collectible#15: Preserving the Beauty of Crater Lake Poster

Near the Diamond Lake would be a house on the map. When you reach in front of the house, go to the building toward your left and you’ll find the collectible at the counter.

Tourism Collectible#16: Crater Lake Postcards

Near the Diamond Lake would be a house on the map. When you reach in front of the house, climb the platform and go to the building at the left. The door will be closed so break it and enter the building.

At the right end of the room, you’ll see a table with the collectible on it.

Tourism Collectible#17: Fishing At the Diamond Lake Village

This collectible is at the Diamond Lake Village at the Fishing Stall. It’ll be pinned on the wood of the stall.

Herbology Plants Locations

Herbology Plants in the area are collected organically as you continue to explore your surroundings. Following four plants can be found near Crater Lake:

Bistort

You will find this plant on the southern side of Wizard Island near the Nero Research Site.

Blue Camas

Make your way towards the southeast of Wizard Island. Go past the Crater Lake Visitor’s Center and through the water with the help of your bike. When you reach the island, look for the Blue Camas plants there.

Silverweed

You will find this plant near the Lost Cabin Mine.

Golden Chanterelle

Head to the Rimview Ranch located southeast of the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway Nero checkpoint. There is a cabin near there which will have the plant.

Historical Marks Locations

You can collect the following Historical Markers near Crater Lake:

Historical Marker #19

It is located at the entrance of the Booker-Hicks Logging Camp.

Historical Marker #21

Just at the entrance of the Lost Cabin Mine, you will find this marker.

Historical Marker #22

Head to the Crater Lake Visitor’s Center to find this marker.

Historical Marker #23

Located at the viewpoint right on the Crater rim.

Historical Marker #27

Same location as the above.

Historical Marker #28

Head towards the Mazama Village to collect this Historical Marker.

Historical Marker #29

Near the Mazama Village is the Mazama Falls viewpoint from where you can collect this marker.

Historical Marker #30

At the Crater rim, you will also find this marker just below Historical Marker #23.