What Is Mystery Acquisition In Darktide

Mystery Acquisition in Darktide can be perceived as a loot box that players can avail once they have earned enough currency in Sire Melk’s Requisotrium. This “Mystery Acquisition” option can reward players with high-level weapons, although with a randomness factor. The weapon unlocked can even be a 530-level weapon which is so far the highest-level weapon in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

However, while it can be pretty advantageous sometimes Mystery Acquisition can be useless too because its workability is not clear. Sometimes, Mystery Acquisition gives you a weapon that you have already unlocked and it can waste the coins that you have earned in Sire Melk’s Requisotrium performing different challenges.

This guide contains a complete explanation regarding Mystery Acquisitions in Darktide. This will include how players can get there and what items can be unlocked using Mystery Acquisition.

How to unlock Mystery Acquisition in Darktide

To use Mystery Acquisition and unlock weapons in Warhammer 40K Darktide, players must first complete different challenges in Sire Melk’s Requisotrium. Players pass Sire Melk’s Requisotrium each time they enter the lobby and head towards the mission terminal but it only comes available to you once you reach Level 11 with a specific character.

Players should also keep in mind that if they reach level 11 and then access Requisotrium and afterward swap the character, this will become unavailable to you.

Sire Melk’s Requisotrium is a town board providing you with various challenges to complete which will earn you a special currency. Given below are some of the challenges that players are asked to complete to earn currency for acquisitions:

Collect 50 Diamantine

Collect 200 Plasteel

Kill 750 Renegade will Melee

Complete 3 Secondary objectives within the Mission HL-17-36 Power Matrix.

Finish 6 Secondary objectives within the Mission HL-17-36 Power Matrix.

If you complete 5 of these challenges you will receive extra currency. If some challenge is too hard to complete you can always use “Replace Task”. This will sometimes cost you money but most of the time it is free of cost.

Mystery Acquisition rewards

Once you have earned the currency, now you can purchase weapons either through Limited Time Acquisitions or Mystery Acquisitions.

Mystery Acquisitions though can get you high-level weapons but this involves a lot of risks as there is no guarantee of which weapon you will get. There is a very rare chance of getting a high-level weapon that you can use with higher stats too.

However, choosing Mystery Acquisition will give you three options from which you have to select which kind of weapon you want. These options are as follows:

Unknown Melee Weapon

Unknown Ranged Weapon

Unknown Defensive Curio

After choosing any one of these options, players with spend the coins they have earned previously and as a reward, they will get an unknown weapon.

As greed is a curse, it is advised to players to opt for limited-time acquisitions instead of Mystery Acquisition as it has no minimum quality threshold and no one of us wants to spend coins earned through completing difficult challenges on trash tier gun.