How To Complete Heavyweight Champion Penance In Darktide

Warhammer 40: Darktide has challenges known as penances that reward you with cosmetics upon completion. The Heavyweight Champion Penance is one of such challenges that you can attempt for the Brute’s Bootiful Armour (XXXXL) for the upper body.

The requirement to complete the Heavyweight Champion Penance includes that you have to Line the Four Orgyns up and then proceed to Bull Rush them. Once you have completed this task your Penance will be marked complete.

At first glance, this may seem simple enough, but you may not be able to succeed at completing this Penance on your first try. For that purpose, we have prepared a guide to assist you in completing the Heavyweight Champion Penance in Darktide.

How to get the Heavyweight Champion Penance

To access the Heavyweight Champion Penance, you have to first join a Damnation game. Next, you need to scroll to the Orgyn Penances section and then to the Skullbreaker Challenge. Here you will see the Heavyweight Champion penance lined up amongst the rest of the Penances.

This challenge is difficult compared to the rest as it has to be accomplished in one single Bull Rush. Once you set out to accomplish this Penance you will first have to deal with the horde of enemies which will include a lot of Orgyns.

You simply need to take out four Orgyns in one rush. These (four) Orgyns will include:

Bulwarks

Plague Orgyns

Reapers

Crushers

The tip to completing this challenge is to stack them together using your Slab Shield at the start of the mission. Once these Four Orgyns are lined up, you have to perform Bull Rush using the Unstoppable feat. This way you won’t stop charging, and you will be able to push through the Orgyns and armored enemies to complete this penance in Darktide with relative ease.

Keep in mind that you need to have at least Level 30 to engage the feat Unstoppable with your Bull Rush. If you lack the level, you won’t be able to accomplish the task at hand. You could do this without using this feat, but it will take multiple chances and your luck will be tested against those odds.