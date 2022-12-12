Best Darktide Graphics Settings for Max Performance

Like many other action games, Warhammer 40K Darktide also faces minor performance issues that you can fix by tweaking the graphics settings here and there. It will allow your game to run smoothly and align with your PC’s max performance capacity.

Let’s look at the preferred graphics settings to minimize the performance issues in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide.

Best Darktide graphics settings

To get the best experience out of Warhammer 40K Darktide, tweak the settings accordingly to the performance capacity of your PC. Instead of putting everything on high, try balancing the settings without sacrificing the quality of your experience too much.

Display

Field of View HFOV – 90 – 100 (HFOV will be automatically adjusted) Resolution 2560 x 1440 Screen Mode Full Screen V-Sync Off (can fix screen tearing, but it is better to turn it off) Brightness It can be set according to your preference

Performance Settings

Nvidia DLSS On (if available) Super Resolution Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Enabled Framerate Cap Unlimited FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Off Sharpen On (improves edge quality, but does not affect the performance, so it is better to leave it on) Anti-Aliasing Off (Used to smooth but affects performance, so it is better to keep it off)

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing Off (provides light-reflection and illumination effects but downgrades the performance) Ray Traced Reflections Off RTX Global Illumination Off (preferable to keep it off)

Advanced Graphics Settings