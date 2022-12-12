Best Darktide Graphics Settings for Max Performance

Like many other action games, Warhammer 40K Darktide also faces minor performance issues that you can fix by tweaking the graphics settings here and there. It will allow your game to run smoothly and align with your PC’s max performance capacity.
Let’s look at the preferred graphics settings to minimize the performance issues in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide.
Best Darktide graphics settings
To get the best experience out of Warhammer 40K Darktide, tweak the settings accordingly to the performance capacity of your PC. Instead of putting everything on high, try balancing the settings without sacrificing the quality of your experience too much.
Display
Field of View
HFOV – 90 – 100 (HFOV will be automatically adjusted)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Screen Mode
Full Screen
V-Sync
Off (can fix screen tearing, but it is better to turn it off)
Brightness
It can be set according to your preference
Performance Settings
Nvidia DLSS
On (if available)
Super Resolution
Quality
Nvidia Reflex Low Latency
Enabled
Framerate Cap
Unlimited
FidelityFX Super Resolution 2
Off
FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0
Off
Sharpen
On (improves edge quality, but does not affect the performance, so it is better to leave it on)
Anti-Aliasing
Off (Used to smooth but affects performance, so it is better to keep it off)
Ray Tracing
Ray Tracing
Off (provides light-reflection and illumination effects but downgrades the performance)
Ray Traced Reflections
Off
RTX Global Illumination
Off (preferable to keep it off)
Advanced Graphics Settings
Ambient Occlusion Quality
Medium (depends upon your PC’s performance, but most people should select medium)
Light Quality
High (depends upon your PC, try out medium first)
Volumetric Fog Quality
Medium
Depth of Field
Off
Global Illumination
High (only select High if you’ve turned off Ray Tracing)
Bloom
Off
Skin Sub Surface Scattering
Off (relatively unimportant, so turn it off)
Motion Blur
Off
Screen Space Reflections
Medium
Lens Quality
On
Lens Quality Color Fringe
Off
Lens Quality Distortion
Off
Lens Flares
All Lights
Scatter Density
0.85
Max Ragdolls
6-8 (heavy impact on performance, so even high-performing PCs should not increase it above 12)
Max Weapon Impact Decals
50 (lower it to 20 if you experience lag during heated battles)
Max Blood Decals
50 (same as above)
Decals Lifetime
40 (lower it to 20 if you experience lag during heated battles)