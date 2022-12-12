Best Darktide Graphics Settings for Max Performance

By Editorial Team

Like many other action games, Warhammer 40K Darktide also faces minor performance issues that you can fix by tweaking the graphics settings here and there. It will allow your game to run smoothly and align with your PC’s max performance capacity. 

Let’s look at the preferred graphics settings to minimize the performance issues in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide.

Best Darktide graphics settings

To get the best experience out of Warhammer 40K Darktide, tweak the settings accordingly to the performance capacity of your PC. Instead of putting everything on high, try balancing the settings without sacrificing the quality of your experience too much.

Display

Field of ViewHFOV – 90 – 100 (HFOV will be automatically adjusted)
Resolution2560 x 1440
Screen ModeFull Screen
V-SyncOff (can fix screen tearing, but it is better to turn it off)
BrightnessIt can be set according to your preference

Performance Settings

Nvidia DLSSOn (if available)
Super ResolutionQuality
Nvidia Reflex Low LatencyEnabled
Framerate CapUnlimited
FidelityFX Super Resolution 2Off
FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Off
SharpenOn (improves edge quality, but does not affect the performance, so it is better to leave it on)
Anti-AliasingOff (Used to smooth but affects performance, so it is better to keep it off)

Ray Tracing

Ray TracingOff (provides light-reflection and illumination effects but downgrades the performance)
Ray Traced ReflectionsOff
RTX Global IlluminationOff (preferable to keep it off)

Advanced Graphics Settings

Ambient Occlusion QualityMedium (depends upon your PC’s performance, but most people should select medium)
Light QualityHigh (depends upon your PC, try out medium first)
Volumetric Fog QualityMedium
Depth of FieldOff
Global IlluminationHigh (only select High if you’ve turned off Ray Tracing)
BloomOff
Skin Sub Surface ScatteringOff (relatively unimportant, so turn it off)
Motion BlurOff
Screen Space ReflectionsMedium
Lens QualityOn
Lens Quality Color FringeOff
Lens Quality DistortionOff
Lens FlaresAll Lights
Scatter Density0.85
Max Ragdolls6-8 (heavy impact on performance, so even high-performing PCs should not increase it above 12)
Max Weapon Impact Decals50 (lower it to 20 if you experience lag during heated battles)
Max Blood Decals50 (same as above)
Decals Lifetime40 (lower it to 20 if you experience lag during heated battles)
Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.