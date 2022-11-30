Knowing the enemy types is important in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. That is because as you progress through the game, your enemies will get tougher, and winning against them without knowing their weaknesses will be very difficult.

If you are armed with the information against your enemies, your progression through the water level will be smooth.

In this guide, we will cover all the enemy types in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide enemy types explained

There are many different types of enemies with unique abilities and weaknesses that you will face throughout the game. In general, all the enemies you will encounter can be classified into five types.

Infested

Scabs

Dregs

Unyielding

Monstrosity

These are “zombie” like enemies that are infected by the rot of Nurgle. They freed themselves from the rot’s pain by taking on the plague and becoming an abomination. The most common type of infested enemy you will come across is Poxwalkers.

All of the infested lack armor. Therefore, almost all of them die in one shot if you have a decent weapon.

When attacking the infested specialist, you will get a 10% damage bonus when killing a Pox Hound and Poxbuster specialist. The bonus is exclusive to these classes only, Mutant, Beast of Nurgle, and Plague Ogryn don’t give this bonus.

Scrabs

The enemies belong to the Moedian Six, an elite group of soldiers. They have gone insane after witnessing the horrors of continuous war. They are better equipped than the infested as all of them have medieval-style armor except the cultist melee units.

Armors make Scrabs more study especially if you have lower-level weapons. The enemies can be a nuisance to deal with unless you hit them on their weak spot. Scrabs have both melee and ranged-type enemies. You get weekly challenges to kill a number of scrabs so having an anti-armor weapon can be beneficial.

Most of the scrab spawns on the map are random. However, they tend to spawn more consistently in Prison Assassination and Smelter Complex Zone. They also share some spawn with Dregs.

Dregs

As compared to Scrabs, Dregs are cruder in appearance and use more primitive weapons. They are not as nasty as the infested. However, they still seem to be infected. Most of them wear cultist attire with a few metals piece strapped to some parts of their body as armor.

Dregs are equipped with melee weapons. This means they need to get up close to damage you. The best way to deal with them is to keep your distance and them out from afar.

Dregs are also featured in weekly missions. Players can get a weekly mission to kill 750 dregs using a specific ranged or melee weapon. If you get such a mission, make sure to keep the required weapon equipped.

Unyielding

These are the sort of enemies that are immune to stuns or staggering by normal attacks. Once they start their attack, your normal attacks cannot interrupt them. This makes them very difficult to deal with. The Beast of Nurgle and Charging Mutant are two notorious examples.

To deal with the unyielding, dodge their attacks and keep your distance. Not getting hit by them is very important as their deal very high damage even at earlier levels. Targeting weak spots is the game plan against these enemies.

All of the unyielding enemies can be staggered or stunned at certain moments. The time window for these opportunities is very small so make sure to keep an eye on them. These are builds available on all classes that can allow you to deal maximum damage when you stun an unyielding. As long as you can reach in time to stun these enemies.

Monstrosity

These are sort of bosses that spawn on different parts of the map at random. You will know when you encounter a monstrosity as a health bar appears on top of the screen. Once you encounter a monstrosity, it will charge at you relentlessly. Therefore, you don’t have a choice but to fight it.

At the moment there are only two monstrosities that exist in the game: The Plague Ogryn and the Beast of Nurgle. Both of them have a lot of health.

The Plague Ogryn relies on devastating melee attacks to crush and stomp the player, but it has to close the gap to deal any sort of damage. Use this fact to use advantage and try dealing damage from afar. There is a weak point on its face, try shooting at that.

The Beast of Nurgle on the other hand is very different. It appears as a massive slug that is very sluggish. It uses ranged attacks that have an AOE for damage. Its weak point is the orange pustule located on its rare.

Coordination is key to overcoming these enemies. While hunting for monstrosities to complete your weekly challenges, remember that they are more likely to spawn on levels with higher difficulty.