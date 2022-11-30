How To Unlock Cosmetics In Darktide

Warhammer 40K Darktide offers players various ways to change their character appearance through cosmetics features. You can put on your fancy cosmetics and walk around to show off your gear. You might have seen another player wearing a cool hat or shirt and wondered where they got that from. Well wonder no more as we are here to explain how you can unlock a wide range of cosmetics for your characters in Darktide.

How to get cosmetics in Darktide

The character customization side of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide might not be like a full-blown RPG but it is still pretty commendable. On top of that, after you have finished creating your character you can still customize them to make a truly unique avatar.

For this, you need to unlock and get your hands on a variety of different cosmetics. All the outfits you have available to equip can be seen from the Cosmetics menu in-game.

You can unlock cosmetics by completing Penances. These are small achievements that can be viewed via the Penance option in the main menu. Completing various categories of Penance can reward some cosmetics.

Other than that, you have another way to unlock cosmetics by leveling up your Trust Level. When your trust level reaches certain milestones, you will automatically unlock a new cosmetic.

Apart from earning cosmetics through levels or penances, players can also purchase them from the in-game store. Thankfully it doesn’t cost real money. Simply head to the Armory Exchange (available after level 2) and you can buy the available cosmetics there.