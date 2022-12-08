How To Get Aquilas In Darktide

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide has a premium currency called Aquilas that you get after buying the Imperial Edition of this game and doing some other things. With this currency, you can obtain premium cosmetics and gear far superior to the normal ones you get through leveling.

So without wasting any time, let’s take a closer look at the premium currency Aquilias in Darktide and see how you can get and use it in Warhammer 40000 Darktide.

How to obtain Aquilas in Darktide

There are different ways that you can follow to obtain Aquilas in Darktide. Still, the first way you can get it is by buying the imperial version of the game, which will have you starting it with 2500 Aquilas in your pocket.

Secondly, you can earn this currency by completing in-game contracts that become available for players after they reach trust level 11. However, the amount of Aquilas you will get rewarded through these contracts is limited and varies.

Lastly, you can also obtain this in-game currency by completing your missions. Some of your tasks will reward you with this currency from time to time. If you don’t spend too much early on, by the end of the game, you will have a good amount of Aquilas to spend in Darktide.

Where to spend Aquilas

You can spend Aquilas at the Sire Melk’s Requisitorium, the only store where you can use this currency in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

By spending some Aquilas at this store, you can have gears and weapons far better than the ones you get after leveling up. Not just the weapons and gears, you can purchase some premium cosmetics as well by spending Aquilas in Darktide.