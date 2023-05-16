Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide – Finding Luminous Visages, Feeding Souls

Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide will help you with leveling up in the game, earning Attribute Points, and more. In order to level up in Darksiders 3, players are required to have Souls and Attribute Points.

Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls

Your role is that of a Horseman in Darksiders 3. However, there is still the option of leveling up your character that can be done by finding souls and adding to your soul count.

By doing that, you will be able to make Fury’s attributes much stronger. We will be looking at how the Leveling System works in the game and how you can efficiently increase it.

How to Farm Souls

Souls are the main currency that you will be dealing in as you play DS3. They can also be used to level up. You collect souls when you slowly defeat enemies.

The souls are automatically added to your count and they are visible if you look in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Another way to gain souls is by breaking objects and shattering Lurcher Crystals.

Lurcher Crystals are essentially bundles of souls that you can get when you shatter them in your inventory. In order to break Lurcher Crystals, you need to head to your inventory and go to the “Crystals” section.

Simply press and hold the “Shatter All” button in order to break them all. Try to break them before you visit Vulgrim, as you do not want to lose all of your crystals from dying.

Moreover, there are different types of Lurcher Crystals, each differentiated by the number of souls they contain. Here is a list of all types of Lurcher Crystals and the amount of souls they contain.

Small Lurcher Clump: 25 Souls

Medium Lurcher Clump: 75 Souls

Large Lurcher Clump: 150 Souls

Small Lurcher Cluster: 400 Souls

Medium Lurcher Cluster: 800 Souls

Large Lurcher Cluster: 1,200 Souls

Small Luster Cache: 2,000 Souls

Medium Lurcher Cache: 5,000 Souls

Large Lurcher Cache: 10,000 Souls

Grand Lurcher Crystal: 1,000 Souls

Luminous Visages Locations

Luminous Visages are important if you want gain Attribute Points. Here we will note down Luminous Visages locations as they are scattered about the game and some of them are only acquired by defeating bosses.

Region Location Hollows Inside the Lava just below the platform. Near the Lord of the Hollows Chamber. At the base of the colossal statue. Near the Catacombs serpent hole Nether Defeat Avarice On the balcony above the intersection. Near the Cistern serpent hole. Defeat Sloth Haven On the balcony above the intersection. Near North End serpent hole. Bonelands Near the Drowned District serpent hole. In a hidden cave revealed by a bomb bug. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole. Depths In the underwater temple near the Forgotten Lake serpent hole. Defeat Gluttony. Near the Sunken Tracks serpent hole. Inside roam located atop the south end of the main corridor. Scar Inside Abraxis’s throne room. Below the platform overlooking the field. Near the Refinery serpent hole.

Feeding Souls to Vulgrim

Vulgrim is not only a merchant in the game. You can also level up your abilities if you feed souls to Vulgrim. He will reward you with points to increase your attributes when you feed him souls. Interact with him and select the option titled “Feed Souls”.

When you do that, the bar will show you the number of souls you need to reach the next level.

You can then offer up the souls and get an Attribute Point for each time you level up. The following are the number of souls you need to have for each level.

Level Souls Needed 1 — 2 800 3 900 4 1,005 5 1,115 6 1,230 7 1,350 8 1,475 9 1,605 10 1,740 11 1,880 12 2,030 13 2,190 14 2,360 15 2,540 16 2,730 17 2,930 18 3,140 19 3,360 20 3,590 21 3,830 22 4,085 23 4,355 24 4,640 25 4,940 26 5,255 27 5,585 28 5,930 29 6,290 30 6,665 31 7,055 32 7,465 33 7,895 34 8,345 35 8,815 36 9,305 37 9,815 38 10,345 39 10,895 40 11,465 41 12,055 42 12,670 43 13,310 44 13,975 45 14,665 46 15,380 47 16,120 48 16,885 49 17,675 50 18,490 51 19,330 52 20,200 53 21,100 54 22,030 55 22,990 56 23,980 57 25,000 58 26,050 59 27,130 60 28,240 61 29,380 62 30,555 63 31,765 64 33,010 65 34,290 66 35,605 67 36,955 68 38,340 69 39,760 70 41,215 71 42,705 72 44,235 73 45,805 74 47,415 75 49,065 76 50,755 77 52,485 78 54,255 79 56,065 80 57,915 81 59,805 82 61,740 83 63,720 84 65,745 85 67,815 86 69,930 87 72,090 88 74,295 89 76,545 90 78,840 91 81,180 92 83,570 93 86,010 94 88,500 95 91,040 96 93,630 97 96,270 98 98,960 99 101,700 100 104,490

Spend Attribute Points

In order to use your Attribute Points, you can choose from a total of traits Health, Strength, and Arcane. All of them have their own innate levels which can be viewed if you head to inventory.

Open the menu and go to one of your attributes to see its stats.

Simply select the attribute that you want to level up and hold the button in order to apply the Attribute Point over to it. Also, if you spend an attribute point, it can’t be reverted.

In the early stages of Darksiders 3, spend Attribute Points Health and Strength. As you play the game and you are skilled enough to dodge enemy attacks, shift your focus towards Arcane and Strength.

Health

Spending Attributes Points on Health increases the amount of health Fury has. In the beginning, the health you gain with each point is 20. As you progress this increase drops to 16 per Attribute Point spent.

The following table will help you with the amount of health increased with each level or Attribute Point spent.

Level Health 1 200 2 220 3 240 4 260 5 280 6 300 7 320 8 340 9 360 10 380 11 395 12 410 13 425 14 440 15 455 16 470 17 485 28 500 29 515 20 530 21 540 22 550 23 560 24 570 25 580 26 590 27 600 28 610 29 620 30 630 31 635 32 640 33 645 34 650 35 655 36 660 37 665 38 670 39 675 40 680 41 685 42 690 43 695 44 700 45 705 46 710 47 715 48 720 49 725 50 730 51 734 52 738 53 742 54 746 55 750 56 754 57 758 58 762 59 766 60 770 61 773 62 776 63 779 64 782 65 785 66 788 67 791 68 794 69 797 70 800 71 802 72 804 73 806 74 808 75 810 76 812 77 814 78 816 79 818 80 820 81 821 82 822 83 823 84 824 85 825 86 826 87 827 88 828 89 829 90 830 91 831 92 832 93 833 94 834 95 835 96 836 97 837 98 838 99 839 100 840

Strength

Increasing “Strength” will allow Fury to channel more damage into her attacks. The increase in damage is for all weapons and in equal measures.

With each Attribute Point spent, Strength increases by a certain percentage. The following table will help you understand the increase in Strength and how many Attribute Points are required.

Attribute Points +Damage % 1 0 2 5 3 10 4 15 5 20 6 25 7 30 8 35 9 40 10 45 11 49 12 53 13 57 14 61 15 65 16 69 17 73 28 77 29 81 20 85 21 88 22 91 23 94 24 97 25 100 26 103 27 106 28 109 29 112 30 115 31 117 32 119 33 121 34 123 35 125 36 127 37 129 38 131 39 133 40 135 41 137 42 139 43 141 44 143 45 145 46 147 47 149 48 151 49 153 50 155 51 156 52 157 53 158 54 159 55 160 56 161 57 162 58 163 59 164 60 165 61 166 62 167 63 168 64 169 65 170 66 171 67 172 68 173 69 174 70 175 71 176 72 177 73 178 74 179 75 180 76 181 77 182 78 183 79 184 80 185 81 186 82 187 83 188 84 189 85 190 86 191 87 192 88 193 89 194 90 195 91 196 92 197 93 198 94 199 95 200 96 201 97 202 98 203 99 204 100 205

Arcane

If you put in your Attribute Points in Arcane, the amount of Arcane damage Fury deals will increase. Arcane damage is dealt during Evade Counters, Charge Attacks, and Wrath Attacks.

Early on in the game, you will not be dealing Arcane damage frequently. However, later in the game, the frequency of these attacks will increase. Each increment in Arcane will cost a certain amount of Arcane Points.

The following table will help you the increase in Arcane damage and how many Attribute Points are required: