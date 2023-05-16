Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide – Finding Luminous Visages, Feeding Souls

By Muhammad Uneeb
Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide will help you with leveling up in the game, earning Attribute Points, and more. In order to level up in Darksiders 3, players are required to have Souls and Attribute Points.

Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls

Your role is that of a Horseman in Darksiders 3. However, there is still the option of leveling up your character that can be done by finding souls and adding to your soul count.

By doing that, you will be able to make Fury’s attributes much stronger. We will be looking at how the Leveling System works in the game and how you can efficiently increase it.

How to Farm Souls

Souls are the main currency that you will be dealing in as you play DS3. They can also be used to level up. You collect souls when you slowly defeat enemies.

The souls are automatically added to your count and they are visible if you look in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Another way to gain souls is by breaking objects and shattering Lurcher Crystals.

Lurcher Crystals are essentially bundles of souls that you can get when you shatter them in your inventory. In order to break Lurcher Crystals, you need to head to your inventory and go to the “Crystals” section.

Simply press and hold the “Shatter All” button in order to break them all. Try to break them before you visit Vulgrim, as you do not want to lose all of your crystals from dying.

Moreover, there are different types of Lurcher Crystals, each differentiated by the number of souls they contain. Here is a list of all types of Lurcher Crystals and the amount of souls they contain.

  • Small Lurcher Clump: 25 Souls
  • Medium Lurcher Clump: 75 Souls
  • Large Lurcher Clump: 150 Souls
  • Small Lurcher Cluster: 400 Souls
  • Medium Lurcher Cluster: 800 Souls
  • Large Lurcher Cluster: 1,200 Souls
  • Small Luster Cache: 2,000 Souls
  • Medium Lurcher Cache: 5,000 Souls
  • Large Lurcher Cache: 10,000 Souls
  • Grand Lurcher Crystal: 1,000 Souls

Luminous Visages Locations

Luminous Visages are important if you want gain Attribute Points. Here we will note down Luminous Visages locations as they are scattered about the game and some of them are only acquired by defeating bosses.

Region Location
Hollows Inside the Lava just below the platform. Near the Lord of the Hollows Chamber. At the base of the colossal statue. Near the Catacombs serpent hole
Nether Defeat Avarice On the balcony above the intersection. Near the Cistern serpent hole. Defeat Sloth
Haven On the balcony above the intersection. Near North End serpent hole.
Bonelands Near the Drowned District serpent hole. In a hidden cave revealed by a bomb bug. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole.
Depths In the underwater temple near the Forgotten Lake serpent hole. Defeat Gluttony. Near the Sunken Tracks serpent hole. Inside roam located atop the south end of the main corridor.
Scar Inside Abraxis’s throne room. Below the platform overlooking the field. Near the Refinery serpent hole.

Feeding Souls to Vulgrim

Vulgrim is not only a merchant in the game. You can also level up your abilities if you feed souls to Vulgrim. He will reward you with points to increase your attributes when you feed him souls. Interact with him and select the option titled “Feed Souls”.

When you do that, the bar will show you the number of souls you need to reach the next level.

You can then offer up the souls and get an Attribute Point for each time you level up. The following are the number of souls you need to have for each level.

Level Souls Needed
1
2 800
3 900
4 1,005
5 1,115
6 1,230
7 1,350
8 1,475
9 1,605
10 1,740
11 1,880
12 2,030
13 2,190
14 2,360
15 2,540
16 2,730
17 2,930
18 3,140
19 3,360
20 3,590
21 3,830
22 4,085
23 4,355
24 4,640
25 4,940
26 5,255
27 5,585
28 5,930
29 6,290
30 6,665
31 7,055
32 7,465
33 7,895
34 8,345
35 8,815
36 9,305
37 9,815
38 10,345
39 10,895
40 11,465
41 12,055
42 12,670
43 13,310
44 13,975
45 14,665
46 15,380
47 16,120
48 16,885
49 17,675
50 18,490
51 19,330
52 20,200
53 21,100
54 22,030
55 22,990
56 23,980
57 25,000
58 26,050
59 27,130
60 28,240
61 29,380
62 30,555
63 31,765
64 33,010
65 34,290
66 35,605
67 36,955
68 38,340
69 39,760
70 41,215
71 42,705
72 44,235
73 45,805
74 47,415
75 49,065
76 50,755
77 52,485
78 54,255
79 56,065
80 57,915
81 59,805
82 61,740
83 63,720
84 65,745
85 67,815
86 69,930
87 72,090
88 74,295
89 76,545
90 78,840
91 81,180
92 83,570
93 86,010
94 88,500
95 91,040
96 93,630
97 96,270
98 98,960
99 101,700
100 104,490

Spend Attribute Points

In order to use your Attribute Points, you can choose from a total of traits Health, Strength, and Arcane. All of them have their own innate levels which can be viewed if you head to inventory.

Open the menu and go to one of your attributes to see its stats.

Simply select the attribute that you want to level up and hold the button in order to apply the Attribute Point over to it. Also, if you spend an attribute point, it can’t be reverted.

In the early stages of Darksiders 3, spend Attribute Points Health and Strength. As you play the game and you are skilled enough to dodge enemy attacks, shift your focus towards Arcane and Strength.

Health
Spending Attributes Points on Health increases the amount of health Fury has. In the beginning, the health you gain with each point is 20. As you progress this increase drops to 16 per Attribute Point spent.

The following table will help you with the amount of health increased with each level or Attribute Point spent.

Level Health
1 200
2 220
3 240
4 260
5 280
6 300
7 320
8 340
9 360
10 380
11 395
12 410
13 425
14 440
15 455
16 470
17 485
28 500
29 515
20 530
21 540
22 550
23 560
24 570
25 580
26 590
27 600
28 610
29 620
30 630
31 635
32 640
33 645
34 650
35 655
36 660
37 665
38 670
39 675
40 680
41 685
42 690
43 695
44 700
45 705
46 710
47 715
48 720
49 725
50 730
51 734
52 738
53 742
54 746
55 750
56 754
57 758
58 762
59 766
60 770
61 773
62 776
63 779
64 782
65 785
66 788
67 791
68 794
69 797
70 800
71 802
72 804
73 806
74 808
75 810
76 812
77 814
78 816
79 818
80 820
81 821
82 822
83 823
84 824
85 825
86 826
87 827
88 828
89 829
90 830
91 831
92 832
93 833
94 834
95 835
96 836
97 837
98 838
99 839
100 840

Strength
Increasing “Strength” will allow Fury to channel more damage into her attacks. The increase in damage is for all weapons and in equal measures.

With each Attribute Point spent, Strength increases by a certain percentage. The following table will help you understand the increase in Strength and how many Attribute Points are required.

Attribute Points +Damage %
1 0
2 5
3 10
4 15
5 20
6 25
7 30
8 35
9 40
10 45
11 49
12 53
13 57
14 61
15 65
16 69
17 73
28 77
29 81
20 85
21 88
22 91
23 94
24 97
25 100
26 103
27 106
28 109
29 112
30 115
31 117
32 119
33 121
34 123
35 125
36 127
37 129
38 131
39 133
40 135
41 137
42 139
43 141
44 143
45 145
46 147
47 149
48 151
49 153
50 155
51 156
52 157
53 158
54 159
55 160
56 161
57 162
58 163
59 164
60 165
61 166
62 167
63 168
64 169
65 170
66 171
67 172
68 173
69 174
70 175
71 176
72 177
73 178
74 179
75 180
76 181
77 182
78 183
79 184
80 185
81 186
82 187
83 188
84 189
85 190
86 191
87 192
88 193
89 194
90 195
91 196
92 197
93 198
94 199
95 200
96 201
97 202
98 203
99 204
100 205

Arcane
If you put in your Attribute Points in Arcane, the amount of Arcane damage Fury deals will increase. Arcane damage is dealt during Evade Counters, Charge Attacks, and Wrath Attacks.

Early on in the game, you will not be dealing Arcane damage frequently. However, later in the game, the frequency of these attacks will increase. Each increment in Arcane will cost a certain amount of Arcane Points.

The following table will help you the increase in Arcane damage and how many Attribute Points are required:

Attribute Points +Damage %
1 0
2 7
3 14
4 21
5 28
6 35
7 42
8 49
9 56
10 63
11 69
12 75
13 81
14 87
15 93
16 99
17 105
28 111
29 117
20 123
21 128
22 133
23 138
24 143
25 148
26 153
27 158
28 163
29 168
30 173
31 177
32 181
33 185
34 189
35 193
36 197
37 201
38 205
39 209
40 212
41 215
42 218
43 221
44 224
45 227
46 230
47 233
48 236
49 239
50 242
51 244
52 246
53 248
54 250
55 252
56 254
57 256
58 258
59 260
60 262
61 264
62 266
63 268
64 270
65 272
66 274
67 276
68 278
69 280
70 282
71 284
72 286
73 288
74 290
75 292
76 294
77 296
78 298
79 300
80 302
81 304
82 306
83 308
84 310
85 312
86 314
87 316
88 318
89 320
90 322
91 324
92 326
93 328
94 330
95 332
96 334
97 336
98 338
99 340
100 342

