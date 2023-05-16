Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide – Finding Luminous Visages, Feeding Souls

Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls Guide will help you with leveling up in the game, earning Attribute Points, and more. In order to level up in Darksiders 3, players are required to have Souls and Attribute Points.
Darksiders 3 Leveling and Souls
Your role is that of a Horseman in Darksiders 3. However, there is still the option of leveling up your character that can be done by finding souls and adding to your soul count.
By doing that, you will be able to make Fury’s attributes much stronger. We will be looking at how the Leveling System works in the game and how you can efficiently increase it.
How to Farm Souls
Souls are the main currency that you will be dealing in as you play DS3. They can also be used to level up. You collect souls when you slowly defeat enemies.
The souls are automatically added to your count and they are visible if you look in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Another way to gain souls is by breaking objects and shattering Lurcher Crystals.
Lurcher Crystals are essentially bundles of souls that you can get when you shatter them in your inventory. In order to break Lurcher Crystals, you need to head to your inventory and go to the “Crystals” section.
Simply press and hold the “Shatter All” button in order to break them all. Try to break them before you visit Vulgrim, as you do not want to lose all of your crystals from dying.
Moreover, there are different types of Lurcher Crystals, each differentiated by the number of souls they contain. Here is a list of all types of Lurcher Crystals and the amount of souls they contain.
- Small Lurcher Clump: 25 Souls
- Medium Lurcher Clump: 75 Souls
- Large Lurcher Clump: 150 Souls
- Small Lurcher Cluster: 400 Souls
- Medium Lurcher Cluster: 800 Souls
- Large Lurcher Cluster: 1,200 Souls
- Small Luster Cache: 2,000 Souls
- Medium Lurcher Cache: 5,000 Souls
- Large Lurcher Cache: 10,000 Souls
- Grand Lurcher Crystal: 1,000 Souls
Luminous Visages Locations
Luminous Visages are important if you want gain Attribute Points. Here we will note down Luminous Visages locations as they are scattered about the game and some of them are only acquired by defeating bosses.
|Region
|Location
|Hollows
|Inside the Lava just below the platform. Near the Lord of the Hollows Chamber. At the base of the colossal statue. Near the Catacombs serpent hole
|Nether
|Defeat Avarice On the balcony above the intersection. Near the Cistern serpent hole. Defeat Sloth
|Haven
|On the balcony above the intersection. Near North End serpent hole.
|Bonelands
|Near the Drowned District serpent hole. In a hidden cave revealed by a bomb bug. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole. Inside the vent in the Flooded hallway. Near Mangled Freeway serpent hole.
|Depths
|In the underwater temple near the Forgotten Lake serpent hole. Defeat Gluttony. Near the Sunken Tracks serpent hole. Inside roam located atop the south end of the main corridor.
|Scar
|Inside Abraxis’s throne room. Below the platform overlooking the field. Near the Refinery serpent hole.
Feeding Souls to Vulgrim
Vulgrim is not only a merchant in the game. You can also level up your abilities if you feed souls to Vulgrim. He will reward you with points to increase your attributes when you feed him souls. Interact with him and select the option titled “Feed Souls”.
When you do that, the bar will show you the number of souls you need to reach the next level.
You can then offer up the souls and get an Attribute Point for each time you level up. The following are the number of souls you need to have for each level.
|Level
|Souls Needed
|1
|—
|2
|800
|3
|900
|4
|1,005
|5
|1,115
|6
|1,230
|7
|1,350
|8
|1,475
|9
|1,605
|10
|1,740
|11
|1,880
|12
|2,030
|13
|2,190
|14
|2,360
|15
|2,540
|16
|2,730
|17
|2,930
|18
|3,140
|19
|3,360
|20
|3,590
|21
|3,830
|22
|4,085
|23
|4,355
|24
|4,640
|25
|4,940
|26
|5,255
|27
|5,585
|28
|5,930
|29
|6,290
|30
|6,665
|31
|7,055
|32
|7,465
|33
|7,895
|34
|8,345
|35
|8,815
|36
|9,305
|37
|9,815
|38
|10,345
|39
|10,895
|40
|11,465
|41
|12,055
|42
|12,670
|43
|13,310
|44
|13,975
|45
|14,665
|46
|15,380
|47
|16,120
|48
|16,885
|49
|17,675
|50
|18,490
|51
|19,330
|52
|20,200
|53
|21,100
|54
|22,030
|55
|22,990
|56
|23,980
|57
|25,000
|58
|26,050
|59
|27,130
|60
|28,240
|61
|29,380
|62
|30,555
|63
|31,765
|64
|33,010
|65
|34,290
|66
|35,605
|67
|36,955
|68
|38,340
|69
|39,760
|70
|41,215
|71
|42,705
|72
|44,235
|73
|45,805
|74
|47,415
|75
|49,065
|76
|50,755
|77
|52,485
|78
|54,255
|79
|56,065
|80
|57,915
|81
|59,805
|82
|61,740
|83
|63,720
|84
|65,745
|85
|67,815
|86
|69,930
|87
|72,090
|88
|74,295
|89
|76,545
|90
|78,840
|91
|81,180
|92
|83,570
|93
|86,010
|94
|88,500
|95
|91,040
|96
|93,630
|97
|96,270
|98
|98,960
|99
|101,700
|100
|104,490
Spend Attribute Points
In order to use your Attribute Points, you can choose from a total of traits Health, Strength, and Arcane. All of them have their own innate levels which can be viewed if you head to inventory.
Open the menu and go to one of your attributes to see its stats.
Simply select the attribute that you want to level up and hold the button in order to apply the Attribute Point over to it. Also, if you spend an attribute point, it can’t be reverted.
In the early stages of Darksiders 3, spend Attribute Points Health and Strength. As you play the game and you are skilled enough to dodge enemy attacks, shift your focus towards Arcane and Strength.
Health
Spending Attributes Points on Health increases the amount of health Fury has. In the beginning, the health you gain with each point is 20. As you progress this increase drops to 16 per Attribute Point spent.
The following table will help you with the amount of health increased with each level or Attribute Point spent.
|Level
|Health
|1
|200
|2
|220
|3
|240
|4
|260
|5
|280
|6
|300
|7
|320
|8
|340
|9
|360
|10
|380
|11
|395
|12
|410
|13
|425
|14
|440
|15
|455
|16
|470
|17
|485
|28
|500
|29
|515
|20
|530
|21
|540
|22
|550
|23
|560
|24
|570
|25
|580
|26
|590
|27
|600
|28
|610
|29
|620
|30
|630
|31
|635
|32
|640
|33
|645
|34
|650
|35
|655
|36
|660
|37
|665
|38
|670
|39
|675
|40
|680
|41
|685
|42
|690
|43
|695
|44
|700
|45
|705
|46
|710
|47
|715
|48
|720
|49
|725
|50
|730
|51
|734
|52
|738
|53
|742
|54
|746
|55
|750
|56
|754
|57
|758
|58
|762
|59
|766
|60
|770
|61
|773
|62
|776
|63
|779
|64
|782
|65
|785
|66
|788
|67
|791
|68
|794
|69
|797
|70
|800
|71
|802
|72
|804
|73
|806
|74
|808
|75
|810
|76
|812
|77
|814
|78
|816
|79
|818
|80
|820
|81
|821
|82
|822
|83
|823
|84
|824
|85
|825
|86
|826
|87
|827
|88
|828
|89
|829
|90
|830
|91
|831
|92
|832
|93
|833
|94
|834
|95
|835
|96
|836
|97
|837
|98
|838
|99
|839
|100
|840
Strength
Increasing “Strength” will allow Fury to channel more damage into her attacks. The increase in damage is for all weapons and in equal measures.
With each Attribute Point spent, Strength increases by a certain percentage. The following table will help you understand the increase in Strength and how many Attribute Points are required.
|Attribute Points
|+Damage %
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|10
|4
|15
|5
|20
|6
|25
|7
|30
|8
|35
|9
|40
|10
|45
|11
|49
|12
|53
|13
|57
|14
|61
|15
|65
|16
|69
|17
|73
|28
|77
|29
|81
|20
|85
|21
|88
|22
|91
|23
|94
|24
|97
|25
|100
|26
|103
|27
|106
|28
|109
|29
|112
|30
|115
|31
|117
|32
|119
|33
|121
|34
|123
|35
|125
|36
|127
|37
|129
|38
|131
|39
|133
|40
|135
|41
|137
|42
|139
|43
|141
|44
|143
|45
|145
|46
|147
|47
|149
|48
|151
|49
|153
|50
|155
|51
|156
|52
|157
|53
|158
|54
|159
|55
|160
|56
|161
|57
|162
|58
|163
|59
|164
|60
|165
|61
|166
|62
|167
|63
|168
|64
|169
|65
|170
|66
|171
|67
|172
|68
|173
|69
|174
|70
|175
|71
|176
|72
|177
|73
|178
|74
|179
|75
|180
|76
|181
|77
|182
|78
|183
|79
|184
|80
|185
|81
|186
|82
|187
|83
|188
|84
|189
|85
|190
|86
|191
|87
|192
|88
|193
|89
|194
|90
|195
|91
|196
|92
|197
|93
|198
|94
|199
|95
|200
|96
|201
|97
|202
|98
|203
|99
|204
|100
|205
Arcane
If you put in your Attribute Points in Arcane, the amount of Arcane damage Fury deals will increase. Arcane damage is dealt during Evade Counters, Charge Attacks, and Wrath Attacks.
Early on in the game, you will not be dealing Arcane damage frequently. However, later in the game, the frequency of these attacks will increase. Each increment in Arcane will cost a certain amount of Arcane Points.
The following table will help you the increase in Arcane damage and how many Attribute Points are required:
|Attribute Points
|+Damage %
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|14
|4
|21
|5
|28
|6
|35
|7
|42
|8
|49
|9
|56
|10
|63
|11
|69
|12
|75
|13
|81
|14
|87
|15
|93
|16
|99
|17
|105
|28
|111
|29
|117
|20
|123
|21
|128
|22
|133
|23
|138
|24
|143
|25
|148
|26
|153
|27
|158
|28
|163
|29
|168
|30
|173
|31
|177
|32
|181
|33
|185
|34
|189
|35
|193
|36
|197
|37
|201
|38
|205
|39
|209
|40
|212
|41
|215
|42
|218
|43
|221
|44
|224
|45
|227
|46
|230
|47
|233
|48
|236
|49
|239
|50
|242
|51
|244
|52
|246
|53
|248
|54
|250
|55
|252
|56
|254
|57
|256
|58
|258
|59
|260
|60
|262
|61
|264
|62
|266
|63
|268
|64
|270
|65
|272
|66
|274
|67
|276
|68
|278
|69
|280
|70
|282
|71
|284
|72
|286
|73
|288
|74
|290
|75
|292
|76
|294
|77
|296
|78
|298
|79
|300
|80
|302
|81
|304
|82
|306
|83
|308
|84
|310
|85
|312
|86
|314
|87
|316
|88
|318
|89
|320
|90
|322
|91
|324
|92
|326
|93
|328
|94
|330
|95
|332
|96
|334
|97
|336
|98
|338
|99
|340
|100
|342