Dark Souls 2 Crown of the Sunken King Spells Locations Guide



In addition to bringing plenty of new weapons for melee and ranged warriors in the Crown of the Sunken King DLC, mages and casters are also given a treat with the addition of four new spells in Dark Souls 2.

Dark Souls 2 Crown of the Sunken King Spells Locations

There are two new Hexes, one new Miracle, and one new Sorcery spell that your caster can acquire and use.

If you’re in the mood of finding and collecting all four of them, we’re here to help by providing you with the details of their locations, and also the effect of the spells.

Hexes

Dark Greatsword

This hex is found when you reach the third bonfire in Shulva – Sanctum City. You will be riding an elevator and you can spot a chest while doing so. Step out and open it to find the hex inside.

The hex will launch a sword-like projectile attack towards foes.

Promised Walk of Peace

After the second bonfire in Shulva, head up the twisting hill and towards a set of stairs nearly the cliff edge. There’s a platform you can drop onto here, and then look above to spot a switch behind some vases. Shoot that switch to make this platform rise, which will lead you to a dead body with this hex.

The hex casts an AoE debuff around you that slows both the caster and the nearby enemies.

Miracle

Denial

At the start of Dragon’s Sanctum, there should be a round door ahead of the spikes. There are switches here that need to be shot through slots around the door. Shoot them here, and run across the spikes to collect the spell at the end.

This miracle will keep the player alive with a small bit of health even after taking fatal damage.

Sorcery

Focus Souls

There’s a bridge in Shulva where you will witness a dragon killing two Sanctum Knights on a bridge. Before heading on to that bridge, head to the right side instead and destroy the vases to discover a corpse, which carries this spell.

This spell launches four souls that track a foe at medium to close range.