Dark Souls Blacksmiths and Teachers Location Guide

Dark Souls has different teachers, blacksmiths and merchants in various locations that will sell you items for a certain price and the price will be in the form of souls which actually serves as the currency in the game.

The items you can buy from them include armor, weapons, spells, consumables, and ores, etc.

Dark Souls Blacksmiths

Don’t spend you souls for an inferior item. Wait a little more and come back when you have enough souls for some classy product. You can also sell your items for some souls. You can find these NPC after ringing the two bells.

Try not to make any merchant furious as he/she can stop negotiating with you. Merchants don’t like the hollows so you will be welcome only if you are a human. Always buy the item that has resale value so that you can sell it again to get something better.

How to Forge in Dark Souls

Smiths are useful in repairing your items such as weapons and armors and also upgrading your weapons to increase damage in exchange for a price. Therefore, you must collect some souls in order to use the smiths. Just like merchants, you must mark the locations for your desired upgrade, as smiths too don’t accept all the items available.

Andre of Astora

Andre of Astora is an extremely useful blacksmith in Dark Souls and vends very useful items including the titanite shards, necessary Crest of Artorias, smith boxes, etc. He can be found below the old unused church which links Undead Parish with Darkroot Garden.

He is the initial blacksmith you encounter and he is the only blacksmith to ascend weapons down the Standard, Raw, Divine, and Occult paths.

Drop: Blacksmith Hammer, Humanity, Crest of Artorias.

Item Souls Titanite Shard 800

Key Item Souls Crest of Artorias 20,000 Weapon Smithbox 2000 Armor Smithbox 2000 Repairbox 2000

Weapon Souls Longsword 1000 Broadsword 1000 Bastard Sword 3000 Battle Axe 1000 Warpick 800 Caestus 200 Pike 2000 Large Leather Shield 800 Tower Kite Shield 1000 Caduceus Kite Shield 1000

Rickert of Vinheim

Rickert of Vinheim is from he is from Vinheim, he is a blacksmith by trade in Dark Souls, and after stepping out of the elevator coming from Firelink Shrine, he can be found trapped in a cell at the start of New Londo Ruins next to the undead staircase. He is probably the most easily accessed blacksmith in the game.

He belongs to a magical community and can upgrade weapons to magic. However, in order to enchant weapons, an enchanted ember is required. You can find the ember in the middle of darkroot garden.

Drop: 1000 Souls

Sorcery Souls Soul Arrow 2,000 Heavy Soul Arrow 4,000

Armor Mage Smith Hat Mage Smith Coat Mage Smith Gauntlets Mage Smith Boots

Giant Blacksmith

Giant Blacksmith is a well-known character in Dark Souls. He is really friendly and provides you with special weapon upgrades. He is also in charge of Crystals and lightning reinforcements.

You will find Giant Blacksmith in Anor Londo. After the second bonfire, move up the stairs to a big secured building which is protected by many Batwing Demons along with two Sentinels. You’ll find a locked door on your left side which is unlocked from the opposite side, the door directs you to the Giant Blacksmith, you can enter the opposite side by clearing some of Anor Londo.

The giant blacksmith can also be met from the other bonfire, just unlock the locked door which leads you towards the sentinels. You can also get the Hawk Ring behind him in a box by rolling on his left side by the walls.

Drop: Blacksmith Giant Hammer

Armor Souls Giant Helm 6,000 Giant Armor 8,000 Giant Gauntlets 6,000 Giant Leggings 6,000

Upgrade Material Souls Titanite Shard 800 Large Titanite Shard 3,800 Green Titanite Shard 4,800 Twinkling Titanite 8,000

Weapon Souls Giant’s Halberd 5000 Giant Shield 10000

Ammunition Souls Moonlight Arrow 500 Dragonslayer Arrow 500 Standard Arrow 10 Large Arrow 50 Feather Arrow 100

Ammunition Souls Lightning Bolt 700 Standard Bolt 30 Heavy Bolt 100 Sniper Bolt 250

Vamos

Vamos is an isolated skeleton and a blacksmith by trade in Dark Souls. He is found at the lower part of Catacombs. Pass the initial bonfire and travel ahead until you find a breakable spiral staircase. Walk off the bottom of the stairs and into a hole, where you’ll find Vamos approaching you in a cut scene.

Upon reaching him, he’ll unlock Wheel Skeleton Valley’s shortcut. He not that useful compared to other blacksmiths. He is located in a place which isn’t visited that often. And be really careful not to lure the Bonewheel Skeletons towards Vamos, as he can be killed easily.

Drop: Hammer of Vamos, Royal Helm

Items Souls Homeward Bone 500

Upgrade Material Souls Titanite Shard 800

Ammunition Souls Standard Arrow 10 Large Arrow 50 Wooden Arrow 3 Standard Bolt 30 Heavy Bolt 100 Wood Bolt 10

Dark Souls Teachers

Following are the Dark Souls teacher found in the game.

Caged Wizard

You can find this NPC in the lower level of Sen’s Fortress. IF you free him, he will move back to Firelink Shrine to teach you a spell.

Big Hat Logan

Big Hat Logan can be found in the following places:

The merchant is confined in Sen’s Fortress at the back of a decaying wall which can be broken by weapons and even Serpent soldiers.

Alongside Griggs in Firelink

Prison in the Duke’s Archives.

Library in the Duke’s Archives,

The place where the initial meeting was held between Scaleless and Seath.

Weapon Logan’s Catalyst Scimitar +10 Small Leather Shield +10 Scimitar +14 Small Leather Shield +14 Tin Crystallization Catalyst

Armor Big Hat +5, Sage Robe +5 Traveling Gloves +8 Traveling Boots +8 Traveling Gloves +10 Traveling Boots +10

Spell Great Soul Arrow Great Heavy Soul Arrow Soul Spear Homing Crystal Soulmass Crystal Soul Spear White Dragon Breath

Petrus of Thorolund

He is situated at the Firelink Shrine. He’ll open a shop after you’ve interacted with him twice. If you kill this merchant, that kill will be counted as a sin and her guardians will attack you on sight if you kill Petrus before Reah of Thorolund has reached Firelink Shire. Y

ou will receive a copper coin as a token of goodwill and can receive 3 humanities via Dark Hand.

Items Great Heal Excerpt 10000 Homeward 8000 Force 4000 Seek Guidance 2000 Heal 4000 Thorolund Talisman 5000 Gesture: Shrug Free

Griggs of Vinheim

Griggs of Vinheim is confined in a room in the lower section of Undead Burg. You need to turn right from the second set of stairs. Head to the alley where you will find a torch-carrying undead.

The door where Griggs can be found in the second room to your left. He can be saved by using the Resistance key purchased from the male undead merchant. After saving him, he goes to the Firelink Shrine and stands beneath a ledge near the well.

Drop: Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring, Hush, Humanity

Sorcery Souls Soul Arrow 1000 Heavy Soul Arrow 2000 Great Soul Arrow 6000 Great Heavy Soul Arrow 8000 Fall Control 1500 Magic Weapon 3000 Aural Decoy 1000 Magic Shield 3000 Soul Spear 40,000 Homing Soulmass 20,000

Firelink Shrine

Weapon Sorcerer’s Catalyst Mail Breaker +6 Small Leather Shield +6

Armor Black Sorcerer Hat +4 Black Sorcerer Cloak +4 Black Sorcerer Gloves +4 Black Sorcerer Boots +4

Spell Soul Arrow Heavy Soul Arrow

Sen’s Fortress

Weapon Sorcerer’s Catalyst Mail Breaker +10 Small Leather Shield +10

Armor Black Sorcerer Hat +8 Black Sorcerer Cloak +8 Black Sorcerer Gloves +8 Black Sorcerer Boots +8

Spell Soul Arrow Heavy Soul Arrow

Ring Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring

Laurentius of the Great Swamp

Laurentius of the Great Swamp is imprisoned inside a barrel (barrel must not be damaged by any kind of weapon) just after facing off he first butcher.

He can be rescued in the Depths and afterward found in the Firelink Shrines. You can see him sitting on the ground if you go up the stairs and take a left.

Weapon Pyromancy Flame +8 Hand Axe +8 Cracked Round Shield +8

Armor Tattered Cloth Hood +6 Tattered Cloth Robe +6 Tattered Cloth Manchette +6 Heavy Boots +6

Spell Fireball Combustion Fire Orb

Pyromancy Souls Fire Orb 8000 Combustion 500 Iron Flesh 2000 Flash Sweat 2000 Fireball 800

Let us know in the comments below if you found this guide helpful and also, tell us if we missed any Blacksmiths/Teacher.