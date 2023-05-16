Dark Souls Blacksmiths and Teachers Location Guide

Dark Souls has different teachers, blacksmiths and merchants in various locations that will sell you items for a certain price and the price will be in the form of souls which actually serves as the currency in the game.
The items you can buy from them include armor, weapons, spells, consumables, and ores, etc.
Dark Souls Blacksmiths
Don’t spend you souls for an inferior item. Wait a little more and come back when you have enough souls for some classy product. You can also sell your items for some souls. You can find these NPC after ringing the two bells.
Try not to make any merchant furious as he/she can stop negotiating with you. Merchants don’t like the hollows so you will be welcome only if you are a human. Always buy the item that has resale value so that you can sell it again to get something better.
How to Forge in Dark Souls
Smiths are useful in repairing your items such as weapons and armors and also upgrading your weapons to increase damage in exchange for a price. Therefore, you must collect some souls in order to use the smiths. Just like merchants, you must mark the locations for your desired upgrade, as smiths too don’t accept all the items available.
Andre of Astora
Andre of Astora is an extremely useful blacksmith in Dark Souls and vends very useful items including the titanite shards, necessary Crest of Artorias, smith boxes, etc. He can be found below the old unused church which links Undead Parish with Darkroot Garden.
He is the initial blacksmith you encounter and he is the only blacksmith to ascend weapons down the Standard, Raw, Divine, and Occult paths.
Drop: Blacksmith Hammer, Humanity, Crest of Artorias.
|Item
|Souls
|Titanite Shard
|800
|Key Item
|Souls
|Crest of Artorias
|20,000
|Weapon Smithbox
|2000
|Armor Smithbox
|2000
|Repairbox
|2000
|Weapon
|Souls
|Longsword
|1000
|Broadsword
|1000
|Bastard Sword
|3000
|Battle Axe
|1000
|Warpick
|800
|Caestus
|200
|Pike
|2000
|Large Leather Shield
|800
|Tower Kite Shield
|1000
|Caduceus Kite Shield
|1000
Rickert of Vinheim
Rickert of Vinheim is from he is from Vinheim, he is a blacksmith by trade in Dark Souls, and after stepping out of the elevator coming from Firelink Shrine, he can be found trapped in a cell at the start of New Londo Ruins next to the undead staircase. He is probably the most easily accessed blacksmith in the game.
He belongs to a magical community and can upgrade weapons to magic. However, in order to enchant weapons, an enchanted ember is required. You can find the ember in the middle of darkroot garden.
Drop: 1000 Souls
|Sorcery
|Souls
|Soul Arrow
|2,000
|Heavy Soul Arrow
|4,000
|Armor
|Mage Smith Hat
|Mage Smith Coat
|Mage Smith Gauntlets
|Mage Smith Boots
Giant Blacksmith
Giant Blacksmith is a well-known character in Dark Souls. He is really friendly and provides you with special weapon upgrades. He is also in charge of Crystals and lightning reinforcements.
You will find Giant Blacksmith in Anor Londo. After the second bonfire, move up the stairs to a big secured building which is protected by many Batwing Demons along with two Sentinels. You’ll find a locked door on your left side which is unlocked from the opposite side, the door directs you to the Giant Blacksmith, you can enter the opposite side by clearing some of Anor Londo.
The giant blacksmith can also be met from the other bonfire, just unlock the locked door which leads you towards the sentinels. You can also get the Hawk Ring behind him in a box by rolling on his left side by the walls.
Drop: Blacksmith Giant Hammer
|Armor
|Souls
|Giant Helm
|6,000
|Giant Armor
|8,000
|Giant Gauntlets
|6,000
|Giant Leggings
|6,000
|Upgrade Material
|Souls
|Titanite Shard
|800
|Large Titanite Shard
|3,800
|Green Titanite Shard
|4,800
|Twinkling Titanite
|8,000
|Weapon
|Souls
|Giant’s Halberd
|5000
|Giant Shield
|10000
|Ammunition
|Souls
|Moonlight Arrow
|500
|Dragonslayer Arrow
|500
|Standard Arrow
|10
|Large Arrow
|50
|Feather Arrow
|100
|Ammunition
|Souls
|Lightning Bolt
|700
|Standard Bolt
|30
|Heavy Bolt
|100
|Sniper Bolt
|250
Vamos
Vamos is an isolated skeleton and a blacksmith by trade in Dark Souls. He is found at the lower part of Catacombs. Pass the initial bonfire and travel ahead until you find a breakable spiral staircase. Walk off the bottom of the stairs and into a hole, where you’ll find Vamos approaching you in a cut scene.
Upon reaching him, he’ll unlock Wheel Skeleton Valley’s shortcut. He not that useful compared to other blacksmiths. He is located in a place which isn’t visited that often. And be really careful not to lure the Bonewheel Skeletons towards Vamos, as he can be killed easily.
Drop: Hammer of Vamos, Royal Helm
|Items
|Souls
|Homeward Bone
|500
|Upgrade Material
|Souls
|Titanite Shard
|800
|Ammunition
|Souls
|Standard Arrow
|10
|Large Arrow
|50
|Wooden Arrow
|3
|Standard Bolt
|30
|Heavy Bolt
|100
|Wood Bolt
|10
Dark Souls Teachers
Following are the Dark Souls teacher found in the game.
Caged Wizard
You can find this NPC in the lower level of Sen’s Fortress. IF you free him, he will move back to Firelink Shrine to teach you a spell.
Big Hat Logan
Big Hat Logan can be found in the following places:
- The merchant is confined in Sen’s Fortress at the back of a decaying wall which can be broken by weapons and even Serpent soldiers.
- Alongside Griggs in Firelink
- Prison in the Duke’s Archives.
- Library in the Duke’s Archives,
- The place where the initial meeting was held between Scaleless and Seath.
|Weapon
|Logan’s Catalyst
|Scimitar +10
|Small Leather Shield +10
|Scimitar +14
|Small Leather Shield +14
|Tin Crystallization Catalyst
|Armor
|Big Hat +5,
|Sage Robe +5
|Traveling Gloves +8
|Traveling Boots +8
|Traveling Gloves +10
|Traveling Boots +10
|Spell
|Great Soul Arrow
|Great Heavy Soul Arrow
|Soul Spear
|Homing Crystal Soulmass
|Crystal Soul Spear
|White Dragon Breath
Petrus of Thorolund
He is situated at the Firelink Shrine. He’ll open a shop after you’ve interacted with him twice. If you kill this merchant, that kill will be counted as a sin and her guardians will attack you on sight if you kill Petrus before Reah of Thorolund has reached Firelink Shire. Y
ou will receive a copper coin as a token of goodwill and can receive 3 humanities via Dark Hand.
|Items
|Great Heal Excerpt 10000
|Homeward 8000
|Force 4000
|Seek Guidance 2000
|Heal 4000
|Thorolund Talisman 5000
|Gesture: Shrug Free
Griggs of Vinheim
Griggs of Vinheim is confined in a room in the lower section of Undead Burg. You need to turn right from the second set of stairs. Head to the alley where you will find a torch-carrying undead.
The door where Griggs can be found in the second room to your left. He can be saved by using the Resistance key purchased from the male undead merchant. After saving him, he goes to the Firelink Shrine and stands beneath a ledge near the well.
Drop: Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring, Hush, Humanity
|Sorcery
|Souls
|Soul Arrow
|1000
|Heavy Soul Arrow
|2000
|Great Soul Arrow
|6000
|Great Heavy Soul Arrow
|8000
|Fall Control
|1500
|Magic Weapon
|3000
|Aural Decoy
|1000
|Magic Shield
|3000
|Soul Spear
|40,000
|Homing Soulmass
|20,000
Firelink Shrine
|Weapon
|Sorcerer’s Catalyst
|Mail Breaker +6
|Small Leather Shield +6
|Armor
|Black Sorcerer Hat +4
|Black Sorcerer Cloak +4
|Black Sorcerer Gloves +4
|Black Sorcerer Boots +4
|Spell
|Soul Arrow
|Heavy Soul Arrow
Sen’s Fortress
|Weapon
|Sorcerer’s Catalyst
|Mail Breaker +10
|Small Leather Shield +10
|Armor
|Black Sorcerer Hat +8
|Black Sorcerer Cloak +8
|Black Sorcerer Gloves +8
|Black Sorcerer Boots +8
|Spell
|Soul Arrow
|Heavy Soul Arrow
|Ring
|Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring
Laurentius of the Great Swamp
Laurentius of the Great Swamp is imprisoned inside a barrel (barrel must not be damaged by any kind of weapon) just after facing off he first butcher.
He can be rescued in the Depths and afterward found in the Firelink Shrines. You can see him sitting on the ground if you go up the stairs and take a left.
|Weapon
|Pyromancy Flame +8
|Hand Axe +8
|Cracked Round Shield +8
|Armor
|Tattered Cloth Hood +6
|Tattered Cloth Robe +6
|Tattered Cloth Manchette +6
|Heavy Boots +6
|Spell
|Fireball
|Combustion
|Fire Orb
|Pyromancy
|Souls
|Fire Orb
|8000
|Combustion
|500
|Iron Flesh
|2000
|Flash Sweat
|2000
|Fireball
|800
Let us know in the comments below if you found this guide helpful and also, tell us if we missed any Blacksmiths/Teacher.