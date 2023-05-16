Dark Souls Magic Guide – Sorceries, Pyromancies and Miracles

There are three types of Magic in Dark Souls – Black Magic in the form of Sorceries, Fire Magic in the form of Pyromancies, and White Magic in the form of Miracles. Do note that Miracles are affected by the resonance.

If you a player uses a miracle in their World Ex. Say Wrath of God, other players connected to the same network will see a resonance marker, and they can increase its power by using the same miracle themselves. It will resonate with the existing effect of the miracle and increase the power of the magic.

For more help on Dark Souls, read our Walkthrough, Weapons and Reinforcements, Armor, Items and Class guide.

Dark Souls Magic

In order to use any type of magic, you will have to learn a spell, then equip a specific Catalyst, which correlates with that spell. Once this is done, you have to get to a Bonfire and equip it with the Attune Magic option.

Spells cannot be used infinitely. You can use each spell a specific number of times before it has to be replenished by resting at a Bonfire. A key thing to remember is that you can equip some spells multiple times if you have enough empty slots.

Sorceries

To equip, each Sorcery spell needs a set number of Attunement slots. Another prerequisite for Sorceries is that they require a specific amount of Intelligence, ranging from 10 to 50.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Soul Arrow

Useful in ranged attack – fires a magical projectile that can be attuned multiple times for more uses. Two attunements equal 30 uses. It can be acquired from Griggs of Vinheim, Big Hat Logan and Blacksmith Rickert of Vinheim.

Great Soul Arrow

A stronger Soul Arrow, but with fewer uses. It can be acquired from Griggs of Vinheim and Big Hat Logan.

Heavy Soul Arrow

A stronger Great Soul Arrow, but with a longer cast time. t can be acquired from Griggs of Vinheim, Big Hat Logan and Blacksmith Rickert of Vinheim.

Great Heavy Soul Arrow

A stronger Heavy Soul Arrow, but with fewer uses and longer cast time. It can be acquired from Griggs of Vinheim and Big Hat Logan

Homing Soul Arrow

Ranged attack but compared to Soul Arrow, Homing Soul Arrow fires multiple magic projectiles.

Mute

When you use this Sorcery, Caster won’t make a noise. It’s a support Magic.

Soul Lance

Soul Lance is also a ranged magic attack, it fires a piercing powerful attack.

Crystal Soul Lance

Powerful than Soul Lance, thanks to the Crystal it wields.

Homing Crystal Soulmass

Shoots multiple homing crystal projectiles. It does not require an initial ‘lock on’ to be shot out. Numerous Crystal arrows will levitate right above the player.

Each of these arrows will target the nearest enemy, in the direction the player is facing. It can be acquired from Big Hat Logan.

Crystal Magic Weapon

It grants magic damage to the melee weapon which is equipped. This lasts for one minute and its value is 140% of the magic adjust of the catalyst which is equipped. It can only be used on weapons which are enchantable.

Cure

It’s another support Magic. Using it either removes completely or at least lessens the effect of poison.

Decurse

Support Magic that lessens or removes the curse effect.

Repair

Support Magic that repairs the weapons and armor.

Cloak

As the name suggests, this magic masks your presence, hides your presence. You can stack it with rings. (Read our Items guide for more on Rings).

Slowfall

Support Magic that removes footsteps sound, reduces the fall damage for a period.

Demon Prank

It produces a sound to the target, very useful in distracting the enemies.

Illuminate

Brightens the surrounding area.

Mimicry

Support Magic that transform you into an animate object but you can only walk, you move faster and it will break the effect.

Magic Shield

This defense Magic reinforces your equipped shield with Magic.

Strong Magic Shield

Stronger Magic effect than Magic Shield.

Magic Weapon

It enhances your right weapon.

Strong Magic Weapon

Greatly enhances your right weapon.

White Dragon Breath

It shoots out multiple crystals from the ground, towards your target. It can be acquired from Big Hat Logan (drop).

Dark Orb

It fires a huge orb towards your target. It has a small charge-up period. It is found in the Oolacile Township (AotA Only)

Dark Bead

It fires multiple small orbs towards your target. It has a very quick cast time. It can found on a dead body, in the Depths of the Abyss, behind an Oolacile Sorcerer (AotA Only).

Dark Fog

It spawns a fog where your locked target is. This fog poisons your enemies. It can be found in Oolacile Township (AotA Only).

Pursuers

It shoots a dark soul mass, which moves slowly towards the target. It can be acquired by trading Soul of Manus with Snuggly

Pyromancies

What’s great about a Pyromancy build is that you do not need to allocate your points in specific stats for it to be good, nor does it have any stat restrictions. All it needs is one Catalyst, the Pyromancy Flame, and some Attunement.

The damage is relative to the power of the Pyromancy Flame and what spell is being used. The damage of the Pyromancy Flame can be increased through upgrades.

The following are all the Pyromancies available in Dark Souls.

Fireball

Ranged attack, you can throw a fireball at enemies similar to a grenade in modern games. It is the starting spell of the Pyromancy Class but can also be acquired from Laurentius and Quelana.

Fire Orb

An improved version of Fireball, with bigger blast radius and increased damage. It can be acquired from Laurentius and Quelana.

Great Fireball

An even better version of Fireball. Greater damage and blast radius than Fire Orb. It can be acquired from Quelana.

Great Chaos Fireball

This version of the Fireball leaves behind lava from a short period of time. It can be acquired by joining Chaos Covenant – Daughter of Chaos (subsequent to Quelaag).

Flash Sweat

It will cover the player in water. Defense magic.

Combustion

Fire short-range burst of flames.

Great Combustion

An improved version of Combustion, with more powerful flames. It can be acquired from Quelana

Firestorm

Creates a large poles of fires around the user.

Fire Tempest

It spawns huge pillars of fire. It can be acquired from Quelana after you complete her favor

Storm of Chaos

Pillars of fire erupt around the player, they are only as powerful as your humanity.

Fire Surge

A large surge of fire is created from the palm of your hand. You can cast this spell while in motion.

It can be acquired as a drop from the Bloated Dredge, found in the Painted World of Ariamis. Go under the well, it will be found after passing two illusory walls.

Fire Whip

As the name suggests, it takes out a group of enemies at once with a large whip. For every cast, 21 uses are used.

It can be acquired from Quelana.

Chaos Fire Whip

An improved version of the Fire Whip, which leaves behind lava for a short period of time.

It can be acquired from a chest in Lost Izalith.

Poison Mist

Fills the location with a poisonous mist. It can be acquired from a Swamp in Blighttown, Eingyi and from the NPC with the egg, close to the Daughter of chaos.

Toxic Mist

Same as the Poison Mist, but inflicts the Toxic status effect instead of Poison. It can be acquired from a Swamp in Blighttown, Eingyi and from the NPC with the egg, close to the Daughter of chaos.

Acid Surge

Shoots out acid which weakens enemy weapon and armor, decreasing its durability. The player is immune to the acid.

It can be acquired from the Painted World of Ariamis, close to the edge of the cliff. It is in the graveyard, to the right.

Iron Flesh

Grants the user increased defense and poise, at the cost of reduced movement speed. It can be acquired from Laurentius.

Power Within

Grants the user increased attack and defense, at the cost of HP reducing over time. It can be acquired from beneath the Parasitic Wall Hugger, in Blighttown.

Undead Rapport

It spawns allies for you, for a short period of time. It has a quick cast speed. It can be acquired from Quelana.

Black Flame

Almost the same as Great Combustion, the only difference being that when it is blocked, it depletes a much greater amount of stamina, as compared to Great Combustion

Miracles

Force

It creates a large 360-degree shockwave, knocking away everything that is in its area of effect. It can be acquired from Petrus of Thorolund for 4000 Souls and from Reah of Thorolund for 1000 Souls.

Emit Force

Fires a huge ball of force energy towards the target. It explodes on impact, also dealing damage to the enemies nearby. It can also deflect sorceries.

Once Anor Londo is cleared, Siegmeyer of Catarina will be found at Firelink shrine. If you interact with him, he will ask you if you opened the gates to Sen’s Fortress. If you answer yes, you will acquire this miracle

Lightning Bolt

Throw a large Javelin of Lightning.

Great Lightning Spear

A more powerful version of Lightning Spear. It can be acquired from Covenant: Warrior of Sunlight. Rank 1 in the covenant is necessary.

Sunlight Spear

An even more powerful version of Lightning Spear. Deals a lot more damage but with fewer charges.

It can be acquired from Covenant: Warrior of Sunlight. Soul of Gwyn, Lord of Cinder and Rank 1 in the covenant is necessary.

Sunlight Blade

Infuses your weapon with lightning. Does not work if the weapon deals fire, lightning or magic damage. To acquire this, you must beat Dark Sun Gwydolin.

Darkmoon Blade

It is like a magic blade for players using faith. Its damage is increased by ranking up in Darkmoon Covenant. Do note that you must be a member of Darkmoon covenant to use this.

It can be acquired from Gwyndolin, for 10 Souvenirs of Reprisal – this will get you to Rank 1 so you can acquire it

Heal

It heals a small amount of HP.

Great Heal Limited

Heals a large amount of HP.

Great Heal

Heals more HP than Great Heal Limited.

Healing Sunlight

It heals a large amount of HP of everyone that is in its area of effect. Very useful for allies (Phantoms).

Regeneration

Helps recover HP over a period.

Sun’s Grace

It helps recover HP over a period in its area of effect.

Request Aid

Displays many of player messages.

Wrath of God

Creates a 360-degree shockwave that knocks away and damages everything that is in its range.

Magic Barrier

Grants you resistance to incoming attacks for a short amount of time, reducing their damage by about 70%.

It can be acquired from Reah of Thorolund for 6000 Souls.

Great Magic Barrier

An improved version of Magic Barrier, reducing damage even further – about 90%.

It can be acquired from The Great Hollow – Ash Lake.

Homeward

It teleports you back to the last bonfire you used.

It can be acquired from Petrus of Thorolund for 8000 Souls and from Reah of Thorolund for 1000 Souls.

Seek Guidance

It enables you to see more messages on the ground, coupled with their positive and negative rating. Some developer messages can be found in some areas, which give helpful hints.

It can be acquired from Petrus of Thorolund for 2000 Souls and from Reah of Thorolund for 500 Souls.

Karmic Justice

Grants you a buff which lasts for 1 minute. If you take multiple hits in a row of physical damage, this spell literally explodes, dealing damage to all enemies present close by, knocking all of them down.

It can be acquired from Oswald of Carim for 40000 Souls.

Vow of Silence

This spell stops all casting in your area for 25 seconds. Do note that this affects you too.

It can be acquired from the Painted World of Ariamis.

Tranquil Walk of Peace

Inflicts a status effect onto all enemies close by, which reduces their movement speed by a significant amount. This lasts for nearly 10 seconds.

To acquire this, go to the Catacombs, from the second bonfire, travel to the other side of the bridge, towards the spiral tower with a couple of skeletons. It has a wall which can be broken. On the right side of the room, go through a hole and keep moving up till you get to a necromancer. There will be a ladder there. Go up it and you will find the miracle.

Gravelord Sword Dance

This AoE miracle shoots out multiple swords out from the ground, which pierces the enemies in the area. 20 uses are used up for each cast. It can be acquired from Covenant: Gravelord Servant.

Gravelord Greatsword Dance

An improved version of Gravelord Sword Dance. AoE and damage is made greater. It can be acquired from Covenant: Gravelord Servant. Rank +1 in the covenant is necessary

Escape Death

It grants you a buff which stops you from losing humanity and souls after dying. It does not work if you already have two buffs active on you

Catalysts and Talismans

Pyromancy Flame

It’s a catalyst for fire spells and is part of the starting equipment for the Pyromancer. Other players get it when they rescue the trainer form the Depths.

Catalyst For Fire Spells

There is another Catalyst for fire spells in Dark Souls.

Catalyst for Magic Spells

It’s a starting equipment for Sorcerer. Other players get when they rescue the trainer from the lower Undead Burg.

Talisman

A Talisman for miracles.