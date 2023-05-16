Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Rosaria’s Fingers’ Guide

Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers covenant is another PvP covenant that tasks you to invade other players’ worlds as red phantom, kill them, and return to your world with Pale Tongue.

In order to do so, you need to head over Cleansing Chapel Bonfire in Cathedral of the Deep. Once you get there – make sure you have already completed the Deacons of the Deep boss battle – and reach the nearby elevator to reach the topside.

Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant

Once you have arrived at the rooftop of the Cathedral of the Deep, you need to drop down onto a small terrace and then onto a smaller area underneath.

From there, you simply need to follow the path and you will eventually land in a secret area with a Bonfire and a creature called Rosaria.

After meeting up with Rosaria, you simply need to talk to her and she will allow you to join the Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers covenant in Dark Souls 3.

Aside from letting you to invade other players’ worlds as red phantom, one of the best things about Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers covenant is that it allows you to reset your Skill Points and change your character’s appearance completely.

Ranks and rewards associated with the Rosaria’s Fingers covenant are obtained by offering Pale Tongue which is obtained by successful invasion with the covenant item equipped.

In addition to this, you can also acquire the item by eliminating Darkwraiths in Road of Sacrifices. Once obtained, offer them to Rosaria, Mother of Rebirth in Cathedral of the Deep. As for rewards and ranks, these include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Obscuring Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Man-Grub’s Staff

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!